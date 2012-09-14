PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The Venue, which opened this past September, continues to bring national recognition and media coverage to Fayette County. - December 20, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National
Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby
Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations.
The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet.
“Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
More Freedom in South America - December 05, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
WaterField’s new crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag includes multiple features requested by frequent travelers: an ultra-secure stainless steel attachment that won’t wear out, an ID window with an included address card also sized to fit a business card, a secure flap that keeps identification information private, a special slot for a GPS tracking tile, and premium materials for a professional look. - December 05, 2019 - Waterfield Designs
Lucky n Love Travel is proud to have been featured in the 2019-2020 Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory as an LGBTQ-friendly Romance Travel Specialist. - December 04, 2019 - Lucky n Love Travel
TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies
Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting’s new 35 minute applicator today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 5000... - November 24, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations
In 2020, Vietnam will officially become one of the host countries of the highest class of singer-seater auto racing for the first time on Friday, April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020, at My Dinh Sports Complex, Hanoi. On this occasion, Nadova Tours is pleased to introduce a Vietnam customized tour which includes general admission tickets to the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020. - November 20, 2019 - Nadova Tours
HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com
Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels.
Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management
2019 Open School Days - November 06, 2019 - Maris Hotels
AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global
Four Winter Park Based Tours Commence in November 2019 - November 01, 2019 - Original Orlando Tours
Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours
This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club
Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement
After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line.
As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute
World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts
AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel.
The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global
Jill Senter leads the company of Celebrate The Moment, a fun-filled cabaret that harkens back to the golden age of New York nightclubs with a contemporary twist. The Broadway troupers and impressive jazz ensemble interweave Jill’s Billboard charting dance hits and beloved classics from The American Songbook for a unique night of memorable entertainment. - October 15, 2019 - Jill Senter
Supreme Air, LLC is rebranding, changing its name to Supreme Service Today.
Supreme Service Today will provide the same great services with an added emphasis on customer satisfaction. The change comes after years of service expansion, and it reflects the company’s ability to grow and adapt to anything the industry has in store. Supreme Service Today offers assistance with cooling, heating, plumbing, geothermal, and many other products for commercial and residential customers. - October 14, 2019 - Supreme Service Today
Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort
Eddy Travels, an AI travel assistant startup, was accepted into the Intelak incubator program led by the Emirates Group, GE, and Dubai Tourism. Eddy Travels will work to promote Dubai to younger audiences in Europe and elsewhere via their AI travel assistant.
Intelak is a startup incubator program based... - October 11, 2019 - Eddy Travels
Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient.
The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC
Creta Maris is the Luxury Hammam Experience-Regional Winner in Southern Europe for the provision of top Wellness Services by Aegeo Spas - October 09, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals
AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian.
“At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global
Wheel Fun Rentals is extending their Night Rides at Echo Park and offering LED lit swan boat rentals year-round. - October 03, 2019 - Wheel Fun Rentals
To help citizens enjoy their Halloween season, Michigan-based paranormal researcher John E.L. Tenney of WeirdLectures.com has once again identified Michigan’s Top 10 most haunted cities. - October 02, 2019 - Weird Lectures
Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties.
Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company
bambatravel.com announces partnership with iVisa.com for travel visas. - September 27, 2019 - bamba
Nine-day guided tour will feature explorations of the fascinating and culturally rich cities of Shanghai, Xi’an, and Beijing. - September 25, 2019 - Travels With Talek
The official celebrations of World Tourism Day 2020 will be held in Djibouti and Addis Ababa, as decided by the European Council on Tourism and Trade Executive Board. The event will be structured around a high-level think tank with the aim of opening the debate on the potential of the sector to enhance global cooperation based on tourism and fostering mutual understanding. - September 21, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
Florida HIA, an association for people employed in the Florida hospitality industry, will host a scavenger hunt in Orlando, Florida on Friday, September 27 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 to celebrate World Tourism Day 2019. The scavenger hunt is open to all working in the Florida tourism industry. #WTD2019 - September 20, 2019 - Florida HIA (Hospitality Industry Association)
Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her
national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom
World Rivers Day 2019, set for September 22 (always the fourth Sunday in September), is a global celebration of our rivers. The event strives to increase public awareness of the values of our waterways while also promoting the need for sound river stewardship. The day's festivities will range from stream clean-ups and habitat restoration activities to educational programs and community riverside celebrations. More than 70 countries and millions of people will participate. - September 16, 2019 - World Rivers Day
AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global
The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.
On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Campstar wants to solve all needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Their mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - August 30, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH
When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring
Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness is an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families suffering for the devastating consequences of depression, PTSD and other forms of mental illness. - August 29, 2019 - PPCLI Foundation
The iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai has become the newest member of the Healing Hotels of the World – a global consortium made up of more than 100 hotels and resorts that are committed to healing. - August 29, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World
When traveling abroad to a new destination, people often ask about the safety aspect of it. You would never want to get hurt, or injured and always want to minimize the risks. Nadova Tours, the reliable local travel company in Vietnam with 10 years of experiences, suggests the following safety tips when traveling in this beautiful country. - August 23, 2019 - Nadova Tours
Tecsew has made yet another rewarding contribution towards naval history by providing protective canvas for HMS Alliance, the only remaining Second World War-era submarine which is based at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport. - August 23, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.