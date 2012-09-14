PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Travel Channel Names Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park "Top Christmas Haunted Attraction" in USA The Venue, which opened this past September, continues to bring national recognition and media coverage to Fayette County. - December 20, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

Cubby Launches Its Services in Vegas in November 2019, Making Luggage Storage Easier for Travelers Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

WaterField Unveils Crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag & Handle Wrap for Holiday Travels WaterField’s new crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag includes multiple features requested by frequent travelers: an ultra-secure stainless steel attachment that won’t wear out, an ID window with an included address card also sized to fit a business card, a secure flap that keeps identification information private, a special slot for a GPS tracking tile, and premium materials for a professional look. - December 05, 2019 - Waterfield Designs

Lucky n Love Travel Featured in the Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory Lucky n Love Travel is proud to have been featured in the 2019-2020 Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory as an LGBTQ-friendly Romance Travel Specialist. - December 04, 2019 - Lucky n Love Travel

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

#1 Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Ranked 3rd in the US for Luxury Coolsculpting Treatments. Announces New 2020 Fat Freezing Procedure Can be Completed in 35 Minutes. Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting’s new 35 minute applicator today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 5000... - November 24, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Queensland Rail Chooses Open Destinations' Travel Studio System The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations

Nadova Tours Organizes Vietnam Grand Prix Tour 2020 for Global Visitors In 2020, Vietnam will officially become one of the host countries of the highest class of singer-seater auto racing for the first time on Friday, April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020, at My Dinh Sports Complex, Hanoi. On this occasion, Nadova Tours is pleased to introduce a Vietnam customized tour which includes general admission tickets to the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020. - November 20, 2019 - Nadova Tours

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

Creta Maris Welcomes 50 Students, Aiming to Raise Their Awareness on Sustainability Issues 2019 Open School Days - November 06, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

Original Orlando Tours Launches Walking Tours Four Winter Park Based Tours Commence in November 2019 - November 01, 2019 - Original Orlando Tours

Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA with Free Donuts and Free Coffee World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

Jill Senter, Songwriter of Billboard Hot Dance Club Hits, Charms New York with American Standards in Nightclub Review Jill Senter leads the company of Celebrate The Moment, a fun-filled cabaret that harkens back to the golden age of New York nightclubs with a contemporary twist. The Broadway troupers and impressive jazz ensemble interweave Jill’s Billboard charting dance hits and beloved classics from The American Songbook for a unique night of memorable entertainment. - October 15, 2019 - Jill Senter

Supreme Air to Rebrand to Supreme Service Today Supreme Air, LLC is rebranding, changing its name to Supreme Service Today. Supreme Service Today will provide the same great services with an added emphasis on customer satisfaction. The change comes after years of service expansion, and it reflects the company’s ability to grow and adapt to anything the industry has in store. Supreme Service Today offers assistance with cooling, heating, plumbing, geothermal, and many other products for commercial and residential customers. - October 14, 2019 - Supreme Service Today

Fripp Island and Pledge the Pink Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort

Eddy Travels AI Assistant Will Help to Attract More Travelers to Dubai Eddy Travels, an AI travel assistant startup, was accepted into the Intelak incubator program led by the Emirates Group, GE, and Dubai Tourism. Eddy Travels will work to promote Dubai to younger audiences in Europe and elsewhere via their AI travel assistant. Intelak is a startup incubator program based... - October 11, 2019 - Eddy Travels

ASIA DMC to Showcase “B2B Portal” at WTM London 2019 Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient. The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC

Significant Distinction for Creta Maris Beach Resort at the “World Luxury Spa Awards 2019” Creta Maris is the Luxury Hammam Experience-Regional Winner in Southern Europe for the provision of top Wellness Services by Aegeo Spas - October 09, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

Echo Park Swan Night Rides Offered Year Round Wheel Fun Rentals is extending their Night Rides at Echo Park and offering LED lit swan boat rentals year-round. - October 03, 2019 - Wheel Fun Rentals

Michigan's Most Haunted Cities 2019 To help citizens enjoy their Halloween season, Michigan-based paranormal researcher John E.L. Tenney of WeirdLectures.com has once again identified Michigan’s Top 10 most haunted cities. - October 02, 2019 - Weird Lectures

Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

bamba Partners with iVisa.com to Offer the Simplest Solution for Processing Travel Visas bambatravel.com announces partnership with iVisa.com for travel visas. - September 27, 2019 - bamba

Travels with Talek to Lead Cultural Tour of China April 11-19, 2020 Nine-day guided tour will feature explorations of the fascinating and culturally rich cities of Shanghai, Xi’an, and Beijing. - September 25, 2019 - Travels With Talek

World Tourism Day 2020 Theme and Hosts Announced by ECTT President Anton Caragea The official celebrations of World Tourism Day 2020 will be held in Djibouti and Addis Ababa, as decided by the European Council on Tourism and Trade Executive Board. The event will be structured around a high-level think tank with the aim of opening the debate on the potential of the sector to enhance global cooperation based on tourism and fostering mutual understanding. - September 21, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

Florida HIA (Hospitality Industry Association) Celebrates World Tourism Day 2019 Florida HIA, an association for people employed in the Florida hospitality industry, will host a scavenger hunt in Orlando, Florida on Friday, September 27 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 to celebrate World Tourism Day 2019. The scavenger hunt is open to all working in the Florida tourism industry. #WTD2019 - September 20, 2019 - Florida HIA (Hospitality Industry Association)

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

15th Annual World Rivers Day Set for September 22nd - World Rivers Day Celebrates the Values of Rivers, Increases Awareness, and Encourages River Conservation World Rivers Day 2019, set for September 22 (always the fourth Sunday in September), is a global celebration of our rivers. The event strives to increase public awareness of the values of our waterways while also promoting the need for sound river stewardship. The day's festivities will range from stream clean-ups and habitat restoration activities to educational programs and community riverside celebrations. More than 70 countries and millions of people will participate. - September 16, 2019 - World Rivers Day

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

The World’s Largest Camping-Search Engine Campstar Now Offers Campervan and Motorhome Rental Campstar wants to solve all needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Their mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - August 30, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH

3 Main Tips to Choose the Best Galapagos Expedition When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring

Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness 2019 – Raising Funds to Support Canadian Veterans and Their Families Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness is an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families suffering for the devastating consequences of depression, PTSD and other forms of mental illness. - August 29, 2019 - PPCLI Foundation

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai Joins Healing Hotels of the World - Historic Flagship Hotel is an Urban Oasis Celebrating Indian Healing Traditions The iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai has become the newest member of the Healing Hotels of the World – a global consortium made up of more than 100 hotels and resorts that are committed to healing. - August 29, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

Nadova Tours Suggests Safety Tips When Traveling in Vietnam When traveling abroad to a new destination, people often ask about the safety aspect of it. You would never want to get hurt, or injured and always want to minimize the risks. Nadova Tours, the reliable local travel company in Vietnam with 10 years of experiences, suggests the following safety tips when traveling in this beautiful country. - August 23, 2019 - Nadova Tours