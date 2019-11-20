TDA Announces TypeTrail Media as a Winner of a Global Agency Award

Press Releases TypeTrail Media Press Release

Saint Peter, MN, November 20, 2019 --(



This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on its marketplace, and TypeTrail Media is delighted to have been selected a winner, among the thousands up for consideration.



TDA's award program celebrates agencies of all shapes and sizes around the world. To be a contender, all that matters is that they have a portfolio of outstanding work, verified by their clients. A TDA award relies on client feedback, which makes it especially meaningful for the winners.



TDA's CEO, Goran DEak:

"We are proud to celebrate leading agencies across the world - and proud to showcase them on TDA. The winners are truly the best at what they do, which, in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry, is something to really shout about."



About TypeTrail Media

TypeTrail Media is a full service web design, advertising, & marketing agency. TypeTrail Media serves small business owners looking to discover meaningful new growth for their business.



About TDA

TDA is the first global marketplace for companies and digital agencies in the world. We function like an online dating site for companies and digital agencies and help them connect in 3 simple steps: (i) Companies leave project requests on the site; (ii) Agencies see the projects and pitch to the company; (iii) Companies then decide whether or not to contact the agencies for further discussions. Through this process, TDA makes it possible for any company and any digital agency to meet no matter where they are in the world without needing to leave their office.

Anders Rydholm

507-508-7722



https://typetrail.com



