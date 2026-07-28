Data Management News
Say hello to big data with news about the development and execution of architectures, policies, practices and procedures that manage every aspect of organizational data. Get information on new developments in data governance, analysis, integration and administration.
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
QNAP NAS Earns Japan’s “JC-STAR Level 1” Security Validation
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today announced that its NAS products have achieved Level 1 certification under JC-STAR, the IoT product cybersecurity conformity assessment scheme operated by Japan's Information-technology Promotion... - July 16, 2026 - QNAP
TBM Council Launches 2026 State of TBM Survey
Global study expands focus into AI value realization, organizational culture, and change leadership. - July 08, 2026 - TBM Council
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
ADAM Awarded 20-Year GSA IDIQ Contract for Trident AI, Establishing First Federal AI Data Trust Layer Contract in the United States
ADAM, a Milwaukee-based technology company building next-generation data verification and AI accountability infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded a 20-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract through the U.S. General Services Administration for Trident AI. The... - June 29, 2026 - ADAM Aerospace
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Mia Thornton Partners with HITCloud to Redefine Luxury Automation and Smart Technology Experiences
Entrepreneur and branding expert Mia Thornton has announced a strategic partnership with HITCloud, a leader in luxury home and commercial automation. The collaboration merges advanced smart technology with high-end lifestyle branding to deliver seamless, intelligent environments for residential and business clients. - June 08, 2026 - HITCloud
Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data
As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye
IronOrbit Positioned to Lead AI-Driven IT Services
Partnership with Shield Technology Partners unlocks access to OpenAI's engineering teams, enabling IronOrbit to embed AI directly into customer operations. - June 05, 2026 - IronOrbit
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
dbForge 2026.1 Introduces Improved AI SQL Generation and Advanced PostgreSQL Development Features
New dbForge release improves AI-powered SQL generation and adds PostgreSQL visual query building and table editing. - May 23, 2026 - Devart
Make OneStream Relational Solutions 10x Faster with New Revfore Accelerate
Revfore Accelerate is a no-code solution that seamlessly integrates with OneStream Genesis - May 18, 2026 - Revfore
Arcadia Brings Clinically-Grounded Real-World Data to HealthVerity Marketplace
HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange and patient identity solutions, today announced that Arcadia has been named as one of the data sources available in HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest ecosystem of privacy-protected healthcare and consumer data. - May 16, 2026 - HealthVerity
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team. - May 07, 2026 - Merobix LLC
QuantaViable Ships AEGIS: Self-Protecting Data Platform for Regulated Enterprises
QuantaViable announced the first commercial deployment of AEGIS, a governance platform that embeds protection directly into data rather than relying on perimeter security. Deployed in a regulated financial services environment, AEGIS makes documents self-protecting — carrying their own identity verification, access policies, and audit trails wherever they travel, including through AI systems. The platform deploys into customer-controlled environments with no reliance on external infrastructure. - May 04, 2026 - QuantaViable
Datavor v2.5 Brings Real-Time Database Streaming, Intelligent Automation and Fault-Tolerant Pipelines to Mac — Still Completely Free
Major release adds Change Data Capture, DAG-based scheduling, reusable transform recipes, proactive AI suggestions, and per-record fault tolerance — bringing the total to 45 natural-language database tools for Claude Desktop on Mac - May 02, 2026 - Datavor
Ella Rivkin Featured in Forbes Advisor for Expertise on Small Business Bookkeeping
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, is featured in Forbes Advisor, sharing expert insights on small business bookkeeping and the importance of proper financial structure for business owners. - May 01, 2026 - ERPS Group
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model
Patent-Pending Agricultural AI Enters Phase 2 Growth After Reporting Developer Demand Across GitHub, npm, and Clawhub - April 29, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro
Prowess Consulting’s Analysis Finds Open, Modular AI Data Platforms Better Support Enterprise AI at Scale Than Closed, Storage-Embedded Designs
Prowess Consulting’s technical brief compares Dell AI Data Platform with VAST AI OS, revealing that open, modular platforms like the Dell Technologies solution can better support enterprise AI scalability and efficiency. The study shows that Dell Technologies’ approach reduces integration effort and accelerates analytics, while closed, storage centric models can create challenges as organizations scale. - April 17, 2026 - Prowess Consulting
TriData Announces Jobe Conrad as CEO
Effective immediately, Jobe Conrad will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TriData US Inc. Jobe is a proven leader with an exceptional track record, and his deep understanding of the business and commitment to its core values make him the ideal person to lead TriData US Inc. into... - April 17, 2026 - TriData US Inc
A1 Data Center Transforms Former Glass Factory Into Power-Driven Innovation Campus in Millville, New Jersey
A1 Data Center to Transform Abandoned Glass Factory into 1-Gigawatt Green Energy Campus in Millville, New Jersey—Creating High-Wage Jobs, Lowering Energy Costs, and Revitalizing an Underserved Community A1 Data Center today announced plans to develop a transformational 1-gigawatt,... - April 11, 2026 - A1 Data Center
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
Retail Brands Are Losing Sales Every Day — QuickTrack by Datalex Fixes Promoter Performance and Store Execution in Real Time
One of the biggest gaps in retail today is the lack of visibility into promoter performance — despite promoters being at the front line of customer interaction and sales conversion. - March 21, 2026 - Datalex
Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale. - March 18, 2026 - Size Stream
mender Appoints William Habekott as VP of Product Sales
mender is pleased to announce the appointment of William Habekott as Vice President of Product Sales, a strategic addition to the company’s leadership team as it continues to expand its market presence and product offerings. In this role, William will lead product sales strategy, support... - March 11, 2026 - mender
IronOrbit to Sponsor Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026 and Present “Legal Tech Company of the Year”
IronOrbit, a cloud infrastructure and managed services provider specializing in secure, application-optimized virtual desktops for regulated industries, announced today that it will serve as a sponsor of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026, taking place on March 9, 2026, in New York... - February 06, 2026 - IronOrbit
DataCore Launches Puls8 to Deliver Enterprise-Class Persistent Storage for Kubernetes
Container-native storage unlocks maximum NVMe performance, resilience, and operational simplicity for stateful workloads. - January 27, 2026 - DataCore
Global Affairs Lab Analyzes Global Data Protection Standards Through the Response to the Coupang Data Breach
Global Affairs Lab concludes that South Korea’s response to the Coupang data breach aligns with widely accepted international practices. The analysis emphasizes that government intervention after large-scale data breaches is standard, system-focused, and aimed at strengthening data protection and infrastructure stability rather than targeting specific companies or investors. - January 25, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
dbForge 2025.3: AI Assistant in SQL Complete, Expanded Connectivity, and Smarter SQL Workflows
dbForge 2025.3 adds AI Assistant to SQL Complete, supports SSMS 22, Visual Studio 2026, MySQL 9.5, MariaDB 12.2, and Oracle 26i, enhances SQL syntax and UI/UX. - January 24, 2026 - Devart
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
Tru Image Celebrates Major Milestone with 3 Millionth Vehicle Cloned
Tru Images is celebrating the 3 millionth vehicle image set for cloning. Subscribing dealers have combined to utilize the Tru Images' software for a total of 3,000,000 total vehicles highlighting an enormous cost savings of approximately $50M. - December 23, 2025 - Tru Images Inc.
Qryptonic Announces Strategic Leadership Team, Unveils Quantum-Ready Cryptographic Platforms to Address Future Cybersecurity Challenges
Qryptonic disclosed nine senior leaders shaping its quantum security suite. The team includes former executives from CIA, CISA, Air Force Global Strike Command, Intel, and DIA. Unlike competitors that simulate quantum attacks, Qryptonic executes them on live quantum hardware across multiple cloud providers. The approach has uncovered 300+ cryptographic weaknesses in Fortune 500 environments. Qualified engagements include up to $2M in guarantees. - December 13, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a... - December 10, 2025 - Mitek Analytics
ReadyBid Launches Integrated Benchmark-to-Bid Comparator to Elevate Hotel RFP Decision Intelligence
Through this innovation, ReadyBid further modernizes the hotel procurement lifecycle by increasing transparency, improving negotiation leverage, and empowering global enterprises to make smarter, more strategic sourcing decisions with confidence. - December 05, 2025 - Readybid
QNAP Launches myQNAPcloud Surveillance: Secure and Scalable Cloud Backup for Surveillance Recordings
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today announced the launch of myQNAPcloud Surveillance, a dedicated cloud backup service for surveillance recordings. Designed to integrate seamlessly with QNAP’s on-premises QVR Surveillance... - November 28, 2025 - QNAP
Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth
Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%. - November 20, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
QNAP Launches TS-h1655XeU-RP: 3U Short-Depth 10GbE ZFS NAS for High-Performance Storage and Virtualization
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, introduces the TS-h1655XeU-RP, a short-depth 10GbE NAS designed for businesses and professionals with limited rack space. Powered by the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, the TS-h1655XeU-RP features... - November 18, 2025 - QNAP
A Smarter Grid: Inside OneCircle Energy’s Made-in-America Push to Power the AI Age
Modular clean energy systems by OneCircle Energy merge groundbreaking engineering and AI automation, creating intelligent power systems to meet surging demand. - November 16, 2025 - OneCircle Energy