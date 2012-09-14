PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow
DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC
Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra
Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium
The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH
A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.
DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security
KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics
In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting
Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC
AI & ML have made giant strides but still there exist complexities when one tries to address large data chunks in gigabyte size. Ecosmob’s ML development addresses all the complexities and finds resolution, paving the way to derive actionable real-time intelligence. - November 28, 2019 - FreeSWITCH service provider division of Ecosmob
Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra
The only Salesforce data service that incorporates mindful business practices with migration expertise that results in zero downtime during projects. - November 25, 2019 - Enso Data App
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud.
Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board.
Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding... - November 20, 2019 - BOLDplanning
TypeTrail Media is November's top agency in the category of Data Science in the United States in their global agency awards.
This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on... - November 20, 2019 - TypeTrail Media
Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra
The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration
Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals
SMi reports: Registration is closing soon for SMi’s 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference in London, next week. - November 13, 2019 - SMi Group
In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.
Additionally, the new memory technology facilitated better CPU and RAM utilization. - November 04, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses. - November 02, 2019 - Canidium
Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital
Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC
In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.
Canidium, a leading sales performance, and process management consultancy, has experienced three consecutive quarters of exponential employee headcount growth in 2019. - October 23, 2019 - Canidium
The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit.
Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics
SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV
Analytics shine a spotlight on the initiatives that deliver value and how to integrate resulting insights into workflow. - October 17, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is empowering users of treasury and risk management (TRM) systems to create automated workflows through enhancements to OmniFi Access, offered as part of the latest version of OmniFi. - October 16, 2019 - SkySparc
Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Healthcare Technology Provider Implements Low-Touch Agentless Backup Across Distributed IT Environment for Enhanced Protection and Compliance Readiness - October 15, 2019 - Asigra
Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting
TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and players to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO
Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
MDS2 Standard Promotes Shared Responsibility Between Healthcare Delivery Organizations and Device Manufacturers. - October 09, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
XenonStack has announced a strategic partnership with ITWARE LLC, Dubai for UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia to provide Cloud-Native Transformation, Enterprise DevOps, Big Data Analytics, IoT Solutions, Machine learning, AI, RPA and Blockchain Technologies.
XenonStack being a global Product... - October 09, 2019 - XenonStack
Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium
Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC