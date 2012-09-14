PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

DriveStrike Becomes Google EMM Partner DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Ecosmob's ML Development to Address Large Data Chunks and Complexities AI & ML have made giant strides but still there exist complexities when one tries to address large data chunks in gigabyte size. Ecosmob’s ML development addresses all the complexities and finds resolution, paving the way to derive actionable real-time intelligence. - November 28, 2019 - FreeSWITCH service provider division of Ecosmob

Asigra Named Finalist in 2019 SDC Awards for Cybersecurity-Powered OpEX Backup Appliance Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra

New Salesforce Data Migration Service, Enso Data App, Launches at Dreamforce The only Salesforce data service that incorporates mindful business practices with migration expertise that results in zero downtime during projects. - November 25, 2019 - Enso Data App

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer; Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding... - November 20, 2019 - BOLDplanning

TDA Announces TypeTrail Media as a Winner of a Global Agency Award TypeTrail Media is November's top agency in the category of Data Science in the United States in their global agency awards. This award recognizes TypeTrail Media's commitment to providing innovative Data Science expertise in the united States. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on... - November 20, 2019 - TypeTrail Media

Research Report Informs MSPs on CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Concerns Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra

Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Canidium Launched Certified SAP® CPQ Packages, Making Implementations Much Easier Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses. - November 02, 2019 - Canidium

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Canidium Continues Exponential Growth for Third Consecutive Quarter in 2019 Canidium, a leading sales performance, and process management consultancy, has experienced three consecutive quarters of exponential employee headcount growth in 2019. - October 23, 2019 - Canidium

International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit. Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

OmniFi Offers User-Friendly TRM System Integration with Automated Workflow Tools SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is empowering users of treasury and risk management (TRM) systems to create automated workflows through enhancements to OmniFi Access, offered as part of the latest version of OmniFi. - October 16, 2019 - SkySparc

Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Median Technologies Automates Compliant Data Protection with Asigra and TAS Group Healthcare Technology Provider Implements Low-Touch Agentless Backup Across Distributed IT Environment for Enhanced Protection and Compliance Readiness - October 15, 2019 - Asigra

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

Principled Technologies Compares Vulnerability and Security Coverage of Leading Vulnerability Management Vendors Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

MITA Releases National Standard for Medical Device Security MDS2 Standard Promotes Shared Responsibility Between Healthcare Delivery Organizations and Device Manufacturers. - October 09, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

XenonStack Announces Strategic Partnership with ITWARE LLC, Dubai XenonStack has announced a strategic partnership with ITWARE LLC, Dubai for UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia to provide Cloud-Native Transformation, Enterprise DevOps, Big Data Analytics, IoT Solutions, Machine learning, AI, RPA and Blockchain Technologies. XenonStack being a global Product... - October 09, 2019 - XenonStack

The Upstream Takes AI from Theory to Practice at the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium