Nadova Tours Organizes Vietnam Grand Prix Tour 2020 for Global Visitors

In 2020, Vietnam will officially become one of the host countries of the highest class of singer-seater auto racing for the first time on Friday, April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020, at My Dinh Sports Complex, Hanoi. On this occasion, Nadova Tours is pleased to introduce a Vietnam customized tour which includes general admission tickets to the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020.

The Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 is high-octane racing from well-known names in the sport. Tourists can spend the weekend viewing the Qualifying Rounds and experience the Main Race of the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020, admiring many eye-catching performances full of thrills and spills. The race track in Hanoi, designed by a German company, has a length of 5,565 meters long to make sure to bring both racers and fans an unforgettable experience. Plus, the circuit consists of 22 turns to test the racers with long straights up to 1.5 km long, so tourists may see the maximum speed race cars can reach, up to 335 km/h (208 mph). The total length of the circuit is expected to be 5.565 kilometres.



The expedition in Vietnam will begin with a visit to the magnificent Halong Bay where travelers can cruise through beautiful karst formations and explore stunning beaches. Visitors will also have the chance to discover many caves and grottos of all shapes and sizes hidden among the jungle-covered limestone mountains of Halong Bay.



Hoi An can be another next stop; an ancient and picturesque town that always delights visitors on



Ho Chi Minh City is another recommended destination. This city is a bustling place, famous for modern office skyscrapers, oriental style pagodas and food stalls along the street. Tourists can take a tour around Sai Gon and visit the 19th century "Notre-Dame" Cathedral and the beautiful Central Post Office which are fine examples of classical French colonial architecture.



