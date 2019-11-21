NexG Apparels LLP Equipment Chooses ebizframe ERP Software

Press Releases Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

ebizframe has been implemented to cover some of core business functions including Sales, Materials Management, Manufacturing, Fixed-assets, HCM, Tendering & Costing, and Finance. Maharashtra, India, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- NexG Apparels LLP has chosen ebizframe ERP to automate and integrate their functions to improve their operational effectiveness and efficiencies across all departments. ebizframe is a state-of-the-art Gen-Next ERP Software being used by 30,000+ users in 1,100+ client sites across 25 countries.NexG Apparels LLP specializes in manufacturing protective clothing and bespoke safety apparels designed to meet safety needs under the most extreme work environments. NexG Apparels is one of the most reputed exporters, manufacturers and suppliers of Industrial Boiler Suit, Fire Resistant Nomex Coverall, Structural Fire Fighting suit(Turn Out Gear), Aluminized Fire Proximity Suit, Fire entry suit, Molten metal protective suit, Cut Resistant suit, Arc Flash Suit, Safety Gloves etc. These products are widely used in diverse industries like oil & gas, safety, construction, engineering, molten metal industries and various electric power industries. The products offered by NexG meet the stringent international norms for Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) and their garments are CE certified as well. The company is located at Mumbai.ebizframe has been implemented to cover some of core business functions including Sales, Materials Management, Manufacturing, Fixed-assets, HCM, Tendering & Costing, and Finance. Contact Information Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Priyanka Prabhakar

+91-120-4212931



https://www.essindia.com



