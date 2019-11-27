MyEdu Introduces Fees Management Module to Uncomplicate Transactions

Press Releases MyEdu Press Release

MyEdu has recently introduced fee management software. It can prove to be a life-saver for institutions that have not yet automated the fee collection procedure.

Ahmedabad, India, November 27, 2019 --(



The financial health of any educational institution plays a critical role in its day-to-day operations. Thus, maintaining records for fees, donations, government grants, library charges, transport charges, etc. is one of the essential tasks for such organizations. Proper accounting makes quarterly, yearly auditing easy.



"Even in this era of digital payments, some educational institutions either collect fees in the form of cash or cheques as they believe they cannot afford the cost in digitalizing operations. Issuing receipts manually and making multiple data entries complicate the collection procedure even further. MyEdu’s new fee management module can help such organizations in considerable saving resources by eliminating the need to issue receipts and make manual data entries by automating the entire fees collection procedure. Such automation proves to be of great help for administrators, students, and parents," said the executive from MyEdu while sharing details about the software.



The system enables administrators to adjust fee components according to the course, grade, streams, etc. It can also help in generating tax, cess, and other reports as per state education department regulations. Collecting fees in installments, offering discounts on fees to selected students, applying late payment charges also becomes easy.



The software integrates with the school website/payment gateway, app, and makes fee payment, digital/manual receipt generation easy. Students can make payments using debit/credit cards, fund transfer, net banking, and wallets as well.



Daily, monthly reports for fee collection, pending fees, and reports with program/course wise details of students with unpaid fee amount can be generated within minutes.



MyEdu's fees management software can be integrated with existing ERP or accounting solutions to ensure the organization makes the best out of available resources.



Maulik Shah

+91 909 993 7739



https://www.myeducomm.com/



