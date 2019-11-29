Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cynexlink, LLC. Press Release

Receive press releases from Cynexlink, LLC.: By Email RSS Feeds: Cynexlink Launches New Cybersecurity Services for SMEs

Cynexlink has announced new cybersecurity services to minimize threats and educate the organizations on cybersecurity as well. Cynexlink, an Irvine based managed IT service provider, has announced its three new cybersecurity services for small to mid-sized businesses in California.

Irvine, CA, November 29, 2019 --(



Sharing his thoughts on new security offerings, Ayman Totounji, CEO of Cynexlink says, "Cyber-attacks are on the rise, especially among small businesses. The reason is pretty simple - small businesses lack sophisticated tools to deal with new threats. And this scenario has made us come up with the new cybersecurity measures to help them out. They (services) will help our clients reinforce their IT security as well as educate their employees on that."



Starting from Free Dark Web Scan, it is the tool that lets organizations get better insights into the risks as well as their solutions. Plus, they will get a free white paper, "Under Attack: The Year in Breach" as they opt for this tool.



Another service is Anti Phishing Employee Training to educate employees on the right cybersecurity practices.



Mr. Totounji clarifies the importance of this service, "It is no secret that human errors like poor password, opening malicious links and using unsafe devices often make any organization vulnerable to the risks. No cybersecurity can work unless your workforce is educated on cybersecurity. Keep in mind that it is the foundation of cybersecurity. That’s why we have started this program.”



This program works by sending training courses to all employees periodically, educating them on good password practices, social media safety, and a clean desk policy.



However, the total cybersecurity can’t be achieved relying only on employee education and insights of risk. Organizations also have to deal with growling threats like identity theft and data breaches.



Here comes the third new service that has been designed to mitigate such threats. Termed Dark Web ID Credential Monitoring, this service detects compromised credentials in real-time and notifies a client immediately when the threat is detected.



“Many companies are not aware that their credentials are being compromised unless they are informed by law enforcement. But that’s too late by then. Only a proactive approach can help them avoid such risks,” says Totounji.



About Cynexlink:



Headquartered in Irvine, Cynexlink offers managed IT support and cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-size organizations throughout California. The company has worked with eminent organizations like Toastmasters International, MSI International, Sukut Construction, Valero, Fairmont to name a few. Cynexlink is a technology partner of Cisco, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Datto, Solarwinds and Alien Vault.



For Further Information, Please Contact:

9090 Irvine Center Dr. Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92618

949.668.0682

editor@cynexlink.com

https://www.cynexlink.com/ Irvine, CA, November 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- These services are Free Dark Web Scan, Anti-Phishing Employee Training, and 24/7 Email Credential Monitoring. The objective of these services is to minimize costly risks like human errors, insider threats, spamming and other IT security concerns. Each service has an important (specific) role to play in enterprise cybersecurity.Sharing his thoughts on new security offerings, Ayman Totounji, CEO of Cynexlink says, "Cyber-attacks are on the rise, especially among small businesses. The reason is pretty simple - small businesses lack sophisticated tools to deal with new threats. And this scenario has made us come up with the new cybersecurity measures to help them out. They (services) will help our clients reinforce their IT security as well as educate their employees on that."Starting from Free Dark Web Scan, it is the tool that lets organizations get better insights into the risks as well as their solutions. Plus, they will get a free white paper, "Under Attack: The Year in Breach" as they opt for this tool.Another service is Anti Phishing Employee Training to educate employees on the right cybersecurity practices.Mr. Totounji clarifies the importance of this service, "It is no secret that human errors like poor password, opening malicious links and using unsafe devices often make any organization vulnerable to the risks. No cybersecurity can work unless your workforce is educated on cybersecurity. Keep in mind that it is the foundation of cybersecurity. That’s why we have started this program.”This program works by sending training courses to all employees periodically, educating them on good password practices, social media safety, and a clean desk policy.However, the total cybersecurity can’t be achieved relying only on employee education and insights of risk. Organizations also have to deal with growling threats like identity theft and data breaches.Here comes the third new service that has been designed to mitigate such threats. Termed Dark Web ID Credential Monitoring, this service detects compromised credentials in real-time and notifies a client immediately when the threat is detected.“Many companies are not aware that their credentials are being compromised unless they are informed by law enforcement. But that’s too late by then. Only a proactive approach can help them avoid such risks,” says Totounji.About Cynexlink:Headquartered in Irvine, Cynexlink offers managed IT support and cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-size organizations throughout California. The company has worked with eminent organizations like Toastmasters International, MSI International, Sukut Construction, Valero, Fairmont to name a few. Cynexlink is a technology partner of Cisco, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Datto, Solarwinds and Alien Vault.For Further Information, Please Contact:9090 Irvine Center Dr. Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92618949.668.0682editor@cynexlink.comhttps://www.cynexlink.com/ Contact Information Cynexlink, LLC.

Ayman Totounji

949.668.0682



https://www.cynexlink.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cynexlink, LLC. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend