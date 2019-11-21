Press Releases CNet Training Press Release

Receive press releases from CNet Training: By Email RSS Feeds: Experience Real-time Collaboration Remotely with CNet Training’s New Remote Attendance Programs

CNet’s remote attendance capability is different from others, it shares the same Instructor-led classroom experience live with learners wherever they are in the world.

London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2019 --(

delivered using collaboration-enabled facilities within specially designed

smart rooms. Remote attendees benefit from the same Instructor-led classroom

environment in real-time, with the same levels of interaction, collaboration

and Instructor contact as those who are physically present in the room. Remote

attendees effectively sit in the same classroom alongside all the other

learners and can, therefore, see, hear and enjoy the same learning experience. The CNet smart rooms are fitted with the latest high-definition,

bi-directional audio/visual communication and collaboration tools that

effectively transports the remote attendees into the classroom alongside all

other learners. The Instructor, and all the learners, can see and interact with

each other in the usual way. The technology also allows remote attendees to

participate in one-to-one or group activities and conversations via live

virtual breakout rooms.



This new way of learning has many benefits for both the learner and employer, remote attendance programs remove the need for travel and accommodation and the additional costs associated with this. The programs are available in time zones across the world allowing learners to choose to take part in the program from wherever suits them the best, this may be at home, a meeting room or facility in their current workplace.



Paul Rivett, CNet’s Operations Director adds, “This new way of learning introduces a much more convenient route to education and professional development where learners choose the time zone they prefer to fit around their work shifts and other commitments. The technology is fantastic, it really does bring the classroom environment to the learner wherever they are and the ability to take part in group exercises and one-to-one discussions ensures constant and positive engagement and the feeling of involvement for all throughout the learning.”



For more information and a schedule of programs available as remote attendance contact CNet Training at info@cnet-training.com.



CNet Training is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry and has been delivering industry education since 1996. CNet is the only industry dedicated education provider in the world to offer both internationally recognised qualifications and official certifications. London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- CNet now offers a unique remote attendance capability, it’sdelivered using collaboration-enabled facilities within specially designedsmart rooms. Remote attendees benefit from the same Instructor-led classroomenvironment in real-time, with the same levels of interaction, collaborationand Instructor contact as those who are physically present in the room. Remoteattendees effectively sit in the same classroom alongside all the otherlearners and can, therefore, see, hear and enjoy the same learning experience. The CNet smart rooms are fitted with the latest high-definition,bi-directional audio/visual communication and collaboration tools thateffectively transports the remote attendees into the classroom alongside allother learners. The Instructor, and all the learners, can see and interact witheach other in the usual way. The technology also allows remote attendees toparticipate in one-to-one or group activities and conversations via livevirtual breakout rooms.This new way of learning has many benefits for both the learner and employer, remote attendance programs remove the need for travel and accommodation and the additional costs associated with this. The programs are available in time zones across the world allowing learners to choose to take part in the program from wherever suits them the best, this may be at home, a meeting room or facility in their current workplace.Paul Rivett, CNet’s Operations Director adds, “This new way of learning introduces a much more convenient route to education and professional development where learners choose the time zone they prefer to fit around their work shifts and other commitments. The technology is fantastic, it really does bring the classroom environment to the learner wherever they are and the ability to take part in group exercises and one-to-one discussions ensures constant and positive engagement and the feeling of involvement for all throughout the learning.”For more information and a schedule of programs available as remote attendance contact CNet Training at info@cnet-training.com.CNet Training is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry and has been delivering industry education since 1996. CNet is the only industry dedicated education provider in the world to offer both internationally recognised qualifications and official certifications. Contact Information CNet Training

Poppy Ballard

07388228184



www.cnet-training.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CNet Training