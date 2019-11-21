Experience Real-time Collaboration Remotely with CNet Training’s New Remote Attendance Programs

London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- CNet now offers a unique remote attendance capability, it’s
delivered using collaboration-enabled facilities within specially designed
smart rooms. Remote attendees benefit from the same Instructor-led classroom
environment in real-time, with the same levels of interaction, collaboration
and Instructor contact as those who are physically present in the room. Remote
attendees effectively sit in the same classroom alongside all the other
learners and can, therefore, see, hear and enjoy the same learning experience. The CNet smart rooms are fitted with the latest high-definition,
bi-directional audio/visual communication and collaboration tools that
effectively transports the remote attendees into the classroom alongside all
other learners. The Instructor, and all the learners, can see and interact with
each other in the usual way. The technology also allows remote attendees to
participate in one-to-one or group activities and conversations via live
virtual breakout rooms.
This new way of learning has many benefits for both the learner and employer, remote attendance programs remove the need for travel and accommodation and the additional costs associated with this. The programs are available in time zones across the world allowing learners to choose to take part in the program from wherever suits them the best, this may be at home, a meeting room or facility in their current workplace.
Paul Rivett, CNet’s Operations Director adds, “This new way of learning introduces a much more convenient route to education and professional development where learners choose the time zone they prefer to fit around their work shifts and other commitments. The technology is fantastic, it really does bring the classroom environment to the learner wherever they are and the ability to take part in group exercises and one-to-one discussions ensures constant and positive engagement and the feeling of involvement for all throughout the learning.”
For more information and a schedule of programs available as remote attendance contact CNet Training at info@cnet-training.com.
CNet Training is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry and has been delivering industry education since 1996. CNet is the only industry dedicated education provider in the world to offer both internationally recognised qualifications and official certifications.