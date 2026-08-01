Telecommunications News
Discover news about companies in the telecommunications industry and their products and services. Learn about the latest telecommunications equipment, applications, developments in the industry and market trends.
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Vodia Announces V70.4: Faster Setup, Smarter Administration, and a Refined User Experience
This release introduces a new guided setup experience, context-aware AI assistance in the Admin Portal, a redesigned directory panel with quick links and notes, and enhancements that simplify day-to-day management for administrators and users alike. - June 30, 2026 - Vodia
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Metropolis Corp Expands Expo XT UC Analytics with BroadWorks Integration
New integration extends Expo XT analytics visibility for service providers and resellers supporting BroadWorks-delivered Webex Calling deployments. - June 26, 2026 - Metropolis Corp
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
New Leadership Book “FREIDDD YOUR MIND” Introduces a Modern Decision-Making Model for the AI Era
Author Brandon Knight unveils the FREIDDD® Leadership Model, built inside one of the world’s most AI-forward companies. - May 06, 2026 - FREIDDD INC
Vodia Announces Vodia PBX V70 Webinar - May 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT
This webinar will introduce attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant capacity. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado will host the webinar, which will include a Q&A session following the presentation. - May 05, 2026 - Vodia
Vodia Version 70 Features WhatsApp Business Calling and Messaging
WhatsApp Business Services enable rich, conversational experiences between businesses and WhatsApp users for more personal interactions along each customer’s journey. With V70, WhatsApp can be connected directly to the PBX, allowing businesses to manage messaging and calls from a single platform. - May 04, 2026 - Vodia
TeleIQ Introduces AI Phone Assistant for Business Customer Support
TeleIQ unveils an AI-powered phone solution for businesses using virtual offices, offering a smarter and more affordable alternative to traditional phone services. The platform answers calls 24/7, books appointments, and captures leads—helping businesses stay responsive without added overhead. - April 15, 2026 - Teleiq
Vodia Networks Announces the Official Release of Version 70 of the Vodia PBX
“V70 reflects how our partners deploy and manage PBX systems at scale,” said Christian Stredicke, founder and CEO of Vodia. “We focused on improving visibility, simplifying administration, and enabling automation without adding complexity.” - March 31, 2026 - Vodia
Web Marketing Association Launches Search for Best Technology Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting technology companies worldwide to compete for recognition as the best technology websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technical performance. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability
RocNet Supply is launching Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity. - March 04, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Vodia Announces the New Vodia Partner Portal and Partner Program
The new Vodia Partner Portal and the Partner program help Vodia partners be truly competitive. Vodia partners need to get licenses quickly, access attractive pricing, reduce the burden on sales teams, and focus on CX and higher margins, and the portal and the program have been designed to address these day-to-day needs. Vodia partners can now purchase, manage, and track PBX licenses with just a few clicks. - March 03, 2026 - Vodia
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Trafficmind Expands Swiss Tier-1 Network for Sub-10ms DDoS Mitigation Across Europe
Trafficmind today announced a significant expansion of its Swiss-based Tier-1 network footprint, strengthening its ability to deliver sub-10 ms latency DDoS mitigation and application-layer protection to customers across Europe. The expansion integrates additional Tier-1 carrier connectivity and... - January 27, 2026 - Trafficmind
GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data. - January 15, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
HoduSoft Releases Next-Gen WebRTC Softphone for ITSPs and Global Operators
A carrier-grade WebRTC softphone engineered for modern service providers. - January 15, 2026 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team
Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions. - January 14, 2026 - Sat-Lite Technologies, LLC
Text4Justice Launches Text-Based Referral Service Connecting Philadelphia Injury Victims with Top Personal Injury Lawyers
Instead of spending hours researching law firms or making phone calls, injured individuals can text Text4Justice, answer a few brief questions, and receive a free referral to a qualified personal injury law firm in the Philadelphia area. - January 12, 2026 - Text4Justice
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
HoduSoft Enhances Its Partner Program to Deliver Competitive Edge for ISPs, ITSPs & MSPs
Strengthening partner success through advanced communications solutions, flexible engagement models, and higher margins. - January 02, 2026 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
HoduSoft Unveils AI-Powered Contact Centre Suite Designed Exclusively for Online Betting Operators
AI-driven CX technology tailored for the fast-paced demands of online betting platforms. - December 23, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
HoduSoft Launches Betting-Optimized Contact-Centre Module to Transform Player Experience
A next-gen contact centre solution redefining how betting brands engage, support, and retain players. - December 17, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
HoduSoft Debuts Voicebot & Chatbot Automation Stack for Betting Player Support
HoduSoft introduces advanced conversational AI tools that elevate player experience and operational efficiency for betting platforms. - December 12, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
Whoop Mobile Launches Month-Long Wireless Promotion for New and Existing Customers
Holiday Wishes for Holiday Wireless Plans unwrapped every day till December 24. With more consumers shopping wireless plans and smartphones online as 2025 begins to end, Whoop Mobile, the fast-growing wireless provider announced the launch of a month-long holiday event promotion online with... - December 10, 2025 - Whoop Mobile Inc
HoduSoft Enhances Contact Center Software with Advanced Multi-Tenant Capabilities for Global BPOs
HoduSoft Enhances Contact Center Software with Advanced Multi-Tenant Capabilities for Global BPOs - December 10, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
Skyward Introduces Traffic Typifier for Type-Based SMS Routing
Skyward announces the upcoming launch of its new product, the Skyward Traffic Typifier (STT), an API service that applies real-time machine learning to classify every SMS message. - December 02, 2025 - Skyward
HoduPBX Introduces Multi-Tenant Architecture Designed for Future-Ready VoIP Scalability
A Next-Generation Architecture Empowering VoIP Providers with Scalable, Secure, and Centralized Multi-Tenant Management - November 30, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
TimelyBill Launches TimelyTAXES™
TimelyBill announced the launch of TimelyTAXES™, a new high-speed, in-house telecom tax engine designed to eliminate the latency, outages, and inaccuracies common with external API-based tax services. Built specifically for communications providers, the engine delivers up to 10X faster performance, monthly updated telecom tax data, precise usage-based taxation, and complete operational control — giving carriers a more reliable, scalable foundation for billing and compliance. - November 29, 2025 - Bill Perfect Inc.
Valley Oak Advisors and CustomerGauge Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Customer Experience Management
Valley Oak Advisors has partnered with CustomerGauge to combine its CXM360™ methodology with CustomerGauge’s AI-powered Account Experience platform. The collaboration empowers B2B organizations to transform customer feedback into measurable actions, driving retention, loyalty, and sustainable revenue growth through data-driven insights and technology-enabled strategies. - November 28, 2025 - Valley Oak Advisors
HoduCC Integrates with Leading CRMs for Seamless Customer Journeys
With this integration, HoduCC users can now access real-time customer insights, improve agent efficiency, and create a frictionless end-to-end customer experience. - November 19, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
NetQuest Corporation Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Cybersecurity Contract for SNS2000 Streaming Network Sensor by Tier 1 Global Service Provider
NetQuest won a multi-million, multi-year contract with a Tier 1 global service provider to deploy its SNS2000 sensor starting in 2026. The platform will provide hyperscale network visibility to power AI-driven threat detection and response. Announced alongside their attendance at Milipol Paris 2025, the deal reinforces NetQuest’s role in supporting large-scale, advanced cybersecurity operations. - November 18, 2025 - NetQuest Corporation
Skyward SMS Antifraud v1.5: Exceptional Accuracy, P2P Traffic Detection, and Real-Time Speed
Skyward is proud to announce a significant leap forward in SMS traffic security with the release of Skyward SMS Antifraud (SSA) v1.5. - November 18, 2025 - Skyward
Quad State Internet Launches the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN)
Quad State Internet has launched the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN) - a regional initiative connecting schools, universities, labs, and Learning and Design Centers across its 100 Gbps backbone. Scalable to 400 Gbps, WKSI-ERN enables research, collaboration, and innovation, linking participants to the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE-35) for low-latency, high-performance connectivity throughout the central United States. - November 16, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
HoduCC Introduces Customer Sentiment Dashboards to Predict Churn Before It Happens
HoduSoft launches AI-powered Customer Sentiment Dashboards in HoduCC, enabling real-time emotion analysis and predictive insights to enhance retention and CX. - November 15, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
Local Fiber Expands Radius to Canada, Offering Household-Level Internet Serviceability Across North America
Local Fiber announced the expansion of its Radius serviceability API to Canada on November 13, 2025, becoming the first tool with household-level internet provider data nationwide. Radius now maps 2,723 providers across North America, delivering precise, real-time serviceability info. The company has opened the wait-list for its upcoming Radius Channel Program to connect regional providers with major sales channels, boosting broadband access and market reach. - November 15, 2025 - Local Fiber
HoduCC Launches AI-Powered Speech-to-Text for Real-Time Call Transcriptions
HoduSoft launches AI-Powered Speech-to-Text in HoduCC, offering real-time dual-channel call transcriptions for accurate insights, compliance, and smarter customer engagement. - November 10, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
Omnichannel is the Future: HoduCC Connects Customers via WhatsApp, SMS, Social & Email
HoduCC's Omnichannel CX Suite unifies WhatsApp, SMS, social, and email to deliver seamless, personalized customer experiences. - November 10, 2025 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.
ODC and NVIDIA Launch All-American AI-RAN Stack, Enabling AI-Native 5G Today and Accelerating the Path to 6G
orandevco.com/odc-and-nvidia-launch-all-american-ai-ran-stack-enabling-ai-native-5g-today-and-accelerating-the-path-to-6g/ Software-Defined Architecture Delivers Breakthrough Performance Gains, Unlocking Distributed AI Inference at the Forward Edge and Powering AI for the Physical World. Open RAN... - November 07, 2025 - ODC
GenRocket Expands Design-Driven Synthetic Data Platform to Include Unstructured Data Generation
New capability delivers next-generation synthetic data across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats — advancing enterprise testing, compliance, and AI readiness. - October 30, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.