PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CNet’s Credentials Go Digital CNet Training Launch Digital Badges for All Certified Individuals - December 20, 2019 - CNet Training

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Loway Switzerland Announces the Opening of the New Singapore Datacenter for QueueMetrics-Live to Meet the Rising Demand from Asia Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service. - December 14, 2019 - Loway

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Solutionz Inc. Finalizes Purchase of Southeast A/V Integrator, Unified Technology Systems Acquisition of Unified Technology Systems expands Solutionz’ large market share in the Southeastern US and the company’s breadth of expertise with the addition of top talent, resources and physical locations. - December 11, 2019 - Solutionz Inc.

All About the tellows Android App Redesign Lastest tellows Android app update, including Menu redesign and new features. New Introduction and tutorials for users. Published in December 2019 and available in different languages. - December 08, 2019 - Tellows UG

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

L7TR Announces the Integration of the EVS Codec to Its VPS+ and PXO+ Product Suites Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the EVS codec to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites. - December 04, 2019 - L7TR

Hodusoft Announces Web Conferencing Software Tailored for Businesses in the USA Businesses in the USA have special needs in communication. Keeping this in mind Hodusoft has tailored its web conferencing solution to suit American businesses, small and large, with a host of customizable features. - November 30, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Hodusoft Announce Web Form Integration in Call Center Software Hodusoft has already integrated Whatsapp in its class-leading call center software. This is followed up with webform integration in the WebRTC enabled solution, putting it in a different class. - November 23, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

L7TR Announces the Integration of TLSv1.3 Into Its Development Softphone, PXO+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of Transport Layer Security version 1.3 (TLSv1.3) into its development softphone, PXO+, in order to enhance its Real Time Communication (RTC) capabilities. The latest version of PXO+ introduces now TLSv1.3 to support most Session Initialization... - November 22, 2019 - L7TR

L7TR Announces the Integration of H.265 to Its softphone PXO+ The latest version of PXO+ has now H.265 video support in accordance with IETF RFC 7798 "RTP Payload Format for High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)." H.265 is a high performance video codec that combines high compression and excellent quality provided by several profiles and modes of operation. - November 22, 2019 - L7TR

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Calsoft Continues to Positively Impact the OpenSource Technology Space The company added immensely to the Akriano Edge family and StarlingX all-in-one simplex EdgeX deployment. - November 21, 2019 - Calsoft Inc.

Experience Real-time Collaboration Remotely with CNet Training’s New Remote Attendance Programs CNet’s remote attendance capability is different from others, it shares the same Instructor-led classroom experience live with learners wherever they are in the world. - November 21, 2019 - CNet Training

IoT Marketing Partners with Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC for Midwest PSWN Development IoT Marketing and Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC have finalized an agreement to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission. - November 20, 2019 - IoT Marketing

Research Report Informs MSPs on CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Concerns Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

First Telecom GmbH in Frankfurt Modernizes the Network First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH

IoT Tech Expo: Lanner and NodeWeaver to Demo Joint IIoT Solution for Simplified Management and Orchestration of Edge Applications Joint solution merges NodeWeaver’s edge cloud software with Lanner's x86 IoT Gateway hardware, creating a turnkey platform for deploying and managing IoT in a variety of environments. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

L7TR Announces 6LoWPAN Support on its IoT suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of IPv6 over Low Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6LoWPAN) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest version of VPS+... - November 10, 2019 - L7TR

VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Ronaldo Kos as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, LATAM Ronaldo Kos to Manage Expansion of VOS Media Initiatives in Latin America. - November 06, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

L7TR Announces the Integration of SNMPv3 Into Its IoT Suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) into its virtual layered network protocol integration development environment, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest... - November 06, 2019 - L7TR

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

Topicks Media Ltd. VoIP Announces Daily Promotion Details from All Major VoIP Service Providers Topicks Media Ltd. keeps users updated regarding promotional deals from popular VoIP service providers. - November 04, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

L7TR Introduces mDNS Support on Its IoT suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of mDNS (Multicast DNS) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest version of VPS+ has now mDNS and DNS-SD support in accordance... - November 01, 2019 - L7TR

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

CNet Training Celebrating International Data Center Day 2019 CNet Training is delighted to be celebrating the first International Data Center Day 2019 with the rest of the mission critical field. - October 31, 2019 - CNet Training

Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 19.10 Loway announced the release of the new QueueMetrics suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.10. - October 31, 2019 - Loway

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Expansion Into Latin American Markets Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

L7TR Announces the Integration of CoAP to Its IoT Suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest version of VPS+ has now CoAP support... - October 30, 2019 - L7TR

GRC Release GRM 950 Outdoor iDirect Satellite Modem for Use in Challenging Environments Developed in conjunction with some of the world’s leading satellite hardware and airtime providers, GRC have released the GRM 950. Successfully tested into iDirect hubs across multiple leading satellite service provider networks, supporting both fixed location and mobile applications, this rugged, outdoor satcom modem been extensively trialled on a diverse range of terminals from satcom on-the-move (SOTM), to man portable and 1.3m fixed/static dishes. - October 28, 2019 - GRC

Topicks Media Ltd. is Providing First Time Users with Comprehensive Reviews on All Major VoIP Service Providers Topicks Media Ltd.'s extensive online guide helps businesses and first time users get up to speed with the latest in the world of VoIP. - October 26, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

Hodusoft's Hosted PBX Software Has Real Time Monitoring Functionality Now Hodusoft's real time monitoring facility in its IP PBX software gives immediate glimpses into ongoing activity and performance, besides pinpointing issues. - October 26, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

PicoNETS Partners with JMA to Provide Deep Edge Caching and Hyperlocal CDN for US Customers Optimize backhaul, provide seamless high-definition videos, and deliver applications directly from the edge - October 25, 2019 - PicoNETS

CNet Celebrate Masters Degree Graduation 2019 CNet Training celebrated the second graduation for the Masters Degree in Data Centre Leadership and Management. - October 23, 2019 - CNet Training

Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies

Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom’s Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes Their Newest Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce... - October 21, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Topicks Media Ltd. Offers New Entrepreneurs Comprehensive Guides on the Best VoIP Networks for Their Businesses Topicks Media Ltd. emerges as a leading online review portal for VoIP services, helping businesses configure the technology by providing comprehensive guides. - October 21, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

Loway Switzerland Announces Its Participation to AstriCon 2019 with a Speech Conference Loway announced today its participation to AstriCon 2019 USA. The Founder, Mr. Lorenzo Emilitri, will deliver a technical speech entitled "Ingenuity, resilience, simplicity and many mistakes - from on-premise to cloud platform." - October 19, 2019 - Loway

RadiusPoint Announces Clients’ ROI of 470% for Second Quarter of 2019 RadiusPoint, the leading lifecycle enterprise expense management provider, has announced an impressive Return on Investment (ROI) of 470% for their clients for the second quarter of 2019. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - October 19, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Erik Aaron Lara Riveros as Advisor to the Board of Directors Erik Lara Riveros to Advise VOS Through Expansion of International Media Initiatives - October 17, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

Hodusoft Launch Audio Conferencing Software in Germany For audio conferencing software to be accepted by businesses, it has to adapt to local language and use patterns. - October 17, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Online Portal, Topicks Media Ltd. Helps Businesses Evaluate Their Options Topicks Media Ltd. emerges as a leading online review portal for Voice Over IP services, helping businesses assess the right services to choose their potential service providers. - October 16, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.