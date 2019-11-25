TDA Announces EloQ Communications as Winner in Global Agency Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

EloQ Communications is November’s top agency in the category of the Public Relations Agency of the Month in Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- EloQ Communications is proud to be announced as November winners of the Public Relations Agency of the Month in Vietnam in their global agency awards.This award recognizes EloQ Communications commitment to providing innovative public relations services in Vietnam. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on its marketplace, and EloQ is delighted to have been selected winners, among the thousands up for consideration.TDA's awards program celebrates agencies of all shapes and sizes around the world. To be a contender, all that matters is that they have a portfolio of outstanding work, verified by their clients. A TDA award relies on client feedback, which makes it especially meaningful for the winners."At EloQ, we don't know the word 'enough.' We're good at what we do, but we still constantly developed ourselves. Our goal is to be the number one choice for our clients. With this award, we're happy that our hard work is once again recognized. This gives us more motivation to try harder and continue improving ourselves," said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, managing director at EloQ Communications."We are proud to celebrate leading agencies across the world - and proud to showcase them on TDA. The winners are truly the best at what they do, which, in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry, is something to really shout about," remarked Goran Deak, TDA's CEO.About EloQ CommunicationsEloQ Communications (previously Vero IMC Vietnam) is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.comAbout TDATDA is the first global marketplace for companies and digital agencies in the world. We function like an online dating site for companies and digital agencies and help them connect in 3 simple steps: (i) Companies leave project requests on the site; (ii) Agencies see the projects and pitch to the company; (iii) Companies then decide whether or not to contact the agencies for further discussions. Through this process, TDA makes it possible for any company and any digital agency to meet no matter where they are in the world without needing to leave their office.

Duy Ly

+84 28 39251559



https://www.eloqasia.com



