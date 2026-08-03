Public Relations News
Learn about the business of making news through information about public relations campaigns, events, stunts, books, influencers and agencies. Get the scoop on software, technology, education, conferences, tools and services designed for crisis communications and public and government relations practitioners.
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Mike Seidel Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named Mike Seidel (Salisbury University) the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. A trusted voice in broadcast meteorology for more than 43 years, Seidel has helped millions prepare for severe weather through clear, accurate, and compassionate reporting. His distinguished career with WYFF, The Weather Channel, and Fox Weather exemplifies leadership, public service, and excellence in communications. - June 26, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
HigherEd PodCon Announces Finalists for Inaugural Higher Education Podcasting Awards
Organized by HigherEd PodCon, the awards program is to formally recognize the innovation and impact of higher education podcasting. - May 18, 2026 - HigherEd PodCon
latakoo Brings Video Workflow Platform, Generative Video Codec®, and Documentary Slate to Cannes Film Festival
latakoo showcases production-ready workflow technology, introduces festival attendees to Generative Video Codec®, and advances two documentary films now in production. - May 16, 2026 - latakoo
From Overlooked to Sold: How Hero Brands Digital Acquires and Exits Undervalued Online Assets at Up to 20X ROI
Jason Brailow isn't looking for attention. The results found him anyway. - May 15, 2026 - Hero Brands Digital
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
Hollywood Saves At-Risk Animals with Emergency Flight Rescue
Celebrities and influencers make an emergency rescue of 112 at-risk animals scheduled for euthanasia. - April 06, 2026 - David Chokachi
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv - April 02, 2026 - RHStv
Former Child Bride Turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60
Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepreneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics. - March 21, 2026 - Eva Romero for State Representative
Unpack Your Glow with Piece of Cake Moving & C.O. Bigelow
C.O. Bigelow and Piece of Cake Moving, two iconic brands, are partnering to launch the Moving Day Glow Up Kit, bringing a touch of luxury and thoughtful detail to the first night in your new home. C.O. Bigelow is America’s oldest apothecary, pairing nearly two centuries of time-honored... - March 12, 2026 - C.O. Bigelow
Advertising Industry Websites Take the Spotlight in the 2026 WebAward Competition
Advertising agencies worldwide are invited to compete in the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, where the Web Marketing Association will recognize the best advertising websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on creativity, strategy, innovation, and user experience. Agencies gain industry recognition, expert feedback, and valuable marketing exposure. The entry deadline is May 29, 2026. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting. - March 04, 2026 - DesertMountain Club
Iridium CE, LGS Foundation, and Partners Honored with NAMEC Best Practices Award in Collaboration for LGS Education at the Alliance Annual Meeting
"Tethered Education" Model Recognized as Best Practices in Collaboration - February 23, 2026 - Iridium CE
Different Hospitality Acquires Boomtown Coffee Roasters, Preserving a Beloved Houston Brand
Different Hospitality, a newly formed Houston-based hospitality company, announced the acquisition of Boomtown Coffee Roasters. The values-aligned transaction preserves Boomtown’s brand, leadership, and community presence while providing long-term operational support and growth opportunities. The acquisition marks the first step in building a people-focused hospitality group rooted in quality, stewardship, and community investment. - February 07, 2026 - Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas
Empirical Productions Launches EMPIQ, an AI Platform Built Specifically for OOH and Experiential Marketing
Empirical Productions today announced the official launch of EMPIQ, a proprietary AI-powered managed service developed exclusively for its clients and purpose-built for Out-of-Home (OOH) and experiential marketing. Backed by more than 25 years of award-winning creative, production, and real-world... - January 28, 2026 - Empirical Productions
Marcus Hill Launches Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc. to Expand Multifamily Consulting and Staffing Services
Multifamily executive Marcus Hill, CAPS, CAM., announces the launch of Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc., offering consulting, staffing, recruiting, and brand strategy services for owners, operators, and supplier partners across Georgia and the Southeast. - January 19, 2026 - Marcus Hill & Company
Seeking Launches Luxury Digital and Print Platform, Appoints Veteran Editor Leslie Frisbee to Lead Editorial Vision
Seeking announced the launch of a new luxury digital and print editorial platform and the appointment of veteran luxury editor and award-winning journalist Leslie Frisbee-Moeller as Editor. She will lead the brand’s editorial vision as Seeking expands its cultural and storytelling presence for its 4M+ monthly global audience. - December 18, 2025 - Seeking
Empire City Wire Insiders Set $10 Million Valuation Following Strategic Pivot
The Empire City Wire delivers timely, culturally relevant news and analysis to New Yorkers, leveraging social media, an online newsletter, and various digital channels to engage a highly active local audience. The Empire City Wire also has a steady presence across all social media platforms. - December 09, 2025 - The Empire City Wire
Former Toyota Group Vice President Steven Sturm Joins MAN Marketing as Executive Auto Advisor
MAN Marketing has appointed former Toyota Motor North America executive Steven Sturm as Executive Auto Advisor. With 35+ years of OEM and retail leadership, including overseeing Toyota’s national brand strategy and launching Lexus, Sturm will help strengthen MAN Marketing’s growth and support dealerships with high-level automotive marketing expertise. - December 05, 2025 - MAN Marketing
WeKinFolk Celebrates 5 Years of Culture Driven Innovation: A Black Owned Social Media Platform Built on Purpose, Resilience, and Community Power
WeKinFolk celebrates 5 years as a Black-owned platform built on culture, safety, and community. Founded by Ernest L. Manning Jr., it’s grown to 50K members with no outside funding. With rewards, badges, storytelling tools, and new AI features on the way, WeKinFolk now seeks mission-aligned partners to expand its impact and uplift Black digital ownership. - December 04, 2025 - WeKinFolk
AS6 Digital Agency Expands Nationwide Services, Bringing Boutique-Style Web Design and SEO Support to Small Businesses Across the U.S.
AS6 Digital Agency, a Tulsa-based digital agency with clients nationwide, announces expanded web design, branding, and SEO services rooted in clarity, strategy, and boutique-style support for small business owners. - November 29, 2025 - AS6 Digital Agency
New White Paper Introduces a Framework for Measuring Compassion in Journalism
Measuring the Heart of Journalism presents Compassion Reporting and the IPAR Method, a structured approach to writing with rigor and empathy. The white paper introduces the Compassion Reporting Index (CRI), offering a measurable way to assess representation, impact, and dignity in storytelling. It provides journalists and communicators with tools for clearer, more human-centered reporting. - November 23, 2025 - Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC.
Ohh My Brand Co-Founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi Release New Ebook on Personal Branding
Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi launch “Become Someone from No One,” an eBook guiding students, professionals, and entrepreneurs on building personal brands, improving visibility, and communicating value through structured self-positioning. - November 05, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Joins HeroLoan.com as Veteran Advocate
HeroLoan.com, one of America’s fastest-growing VA mortgage platforms, announced that Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dakota Meyer has joined the company as a Veteran Advocate. Meyer will help educate veterans and active-duty service members on the benefits of the VA home loan program and how HeroLoan.com makes homeownership faster and more accessible for America’s heroes. - November 05, 2025 - Hero Loan
Sommerfield Communications Re-Launches as Independent Corporate Communications Firm
Sommerfield, with 30-Year Track Record, was Acquired by Allison Worldwide in 2021; Principals Have Re-Launched Firm to Provide Thought Leadership Strategy and Execution, Crisis Counsel, C-Suite Communications and Content Development - November 03, 2025 - Sommerfield Communications
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. Signs MOU with Capital Trust Group for USD 30 Million Equity Investment via an earn-out mechanism and Future Strategic Cooperation
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN), La Palma, CA, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation CD47-blockade therapies, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG), a New Zealand-based investment... - October 27, 2025 - Liminatus Pharma, Inc
YourGroups Launches Challenge for 21 Ambitious Business Students and Graduates to Earn Shareholder Status and Career Opportunities
YourGroups, the all-in-one platform for building and managing dynamic online communities, is putting out a bold challenge to students and graduates: prove your business acumen, grow a thriving group(s), and earn a stake in a fast-growing tech startup——plus the opportunity for future... - September 21, 2025 - YourGroups
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Hospitality Veteran Brent O’Connor Joins PDS to Lead High-Impact Event Solutions Across Western Canada
Pacific Destination Services (PDS) has appointed Brent O’Connor as Sales Director, Corporate Hospitality & Events. With over 30 years of hospitality sales and marketing experience at brands like Sheraton, Westin, and Shangri-La, Brent will lead corporate sales strategies and deliver innovative event solutions across Western Canada. Recognized for driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams, his appointment comes as Vancouver prepares for major global events. - September 17, 2025 - Pacific Destination Services
DHD Films Premieres Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum
DHD Films premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary capturing the multi-year journey to build the Museum in Arlington, Texas. Featuring Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and the late architect Rafael Viñoly’s striking design, the film highlights courage, collaboration, and community in bringing this national landmark to life, preserving stories of valor for generations. - August 25, 2025 - DHD Films
The Cassata Foundation Sponsors Collier County Sheriff's Teen Driver Challenge
Rosario S. Cassata of the Cassata Foundation sponsored The Teen Driver Challenge along with the Collier County Sheriff's Department to ensure local teenagers are safe while on the road. - August 17, 2025 - The Cassata Foundation
EloQ Communications Launches Bespoke Training & Consulting Services to Strengthen Corporate Communication Capabilities Across Southeast Asia
EloQ Communications, a top ASEAN PR agency, now offers corporate training and consulting workshops. This expansion allows businesses to enhance communication skills and build strategies with an award-winning leader. - August 08, 2025 - EloQ Communications
Flash Victorious Drops New Gospel Hip-Hop Single “Follow H.I.M” – A Bold Call to Walk with Purpose via Extraordinary Collective
Houston-based artist and Extraordinary Collective CEO Flash Victorious releases “Follow H.I.M,” a powerful gospel hip-hop anthem inspired by John 12:26, calling listeners to live boldly, walk in faith, and follow Christ with purpose. - July 30, 2025 - Branded by Bushell
Life Chiropractic College West Named Top Chiropractic College of 2025 by Education Insider
Life Chiropractic College West has been named the Top Chiropractic College of 2025 by Education Insider, recognizing its academic excellence, clinical training, and global impact. The honor highlights Life West’s commitment to developing practice-ready chiropractors and its leadership in chiropractic education. - July 12, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Saving Abel Fall Tour Announcement
Saving Abel announces their Fall 2025 Tour with an all-new lineup featuring Garfield Redden (drums) and Randy Webb (vocals) from One Day Alive, joining founding members Jason Null and Scott Bartlett, along with veteran bassist Scott Wilson. - July 03, 2025 - One Day Alive
Meg Donnelly Gets Candid on Nerdspin's “Spotlight with Kat Siggers” — Talks Dying Art, Zombies 4, and Her Superhero Dreams
Meg Donnelly joins Spotlight with Kat Siggers to discuss her new EP "dying art," the evolution of the music industry, and her return as Addison in "Zombies 4". She opens up about blending acting with music, the emotional power behind her lyrics, and her dream of playing a live-action superhero. It’s a candid, inspiring conversation fans won’t want to miss. Stream now on all major podcast platforms. - June 24, 2025 - Nerdspin
Full-Service Marketing Agency Launches in Southern California
Creative Stories Media, a Full-Service Marketing Agency - creativestoriesmedia.com Dave Berry and Rachel Bollin have officially launched their marketing agency in Temecula, Ca. The full-service marketing agency offers a wide range of services including videography, photography, website design,... - June 13, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
Olivia McCurdy Awarded 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications
Olivia McCurdy of Springfield, Illinois, has been named the 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications. - June 12, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Strategic Vision PR Group Launches Comprehensive CEO Branding Services
Helping Executives Own Their Narrative, Shape Public Perception, and Stand Out in a Crowded Market - June 11, 2025 - Strategic Vision PR Group
Experts Find a New Passive Income Stream with AI — Wois Introduces Personalized AI Libraries That Work 24/7
In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work, learn, and communicate, a new wave of innovation is quietly transforming the expert economy. Today, Wois announces the launch of its AI-powered platform that enables thought leaders, creators, and professionals to turn their... - May 15, 2025 - Wois
Michelle Hummel of Web Strategy Plus Honored as Local Business Person of the Year 2025
Michelle Hummel, CEO of Web Strategy Plus, has been named Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year for the second time by Alignable. Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and dedication to helping entrepreneurs grow, Michelle leads several successful ventures, including Franchise Success Team and Social Media Magnet Academy. - May 06, 2025 - Web Strategy Plus
Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi Unite to Change Personal Branding and Strategic Brand Consulting
Sahil Gandhi, professionally known as the "Brand Professor," and Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand, have united to change personal branding and strategic consulting. Their combined expertise promises a powerful, innovative approach to crafting authentic brand identities. - March 22, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
The 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army
Celebrate the 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army, the nations’ oldest military branch, at the Omni Houston Hotel on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The Inaugural Army Gala, presented by HTX Army Celebration, will commence at 6:00pm with a reception honoring the contributions of U. S. Army veterans and active military servicemembers. - March 18, 2025 - HTX Army Celebration
2025 Best Advertising Website Up for Grabs in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including advertising, design, PR and marketing. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 14, 2025 - Web Marketing Association