Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 Named by Web Marketing Association The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Best Websites for Advertising to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Email Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Brig Agency Offers Innovative Reputation Management Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency

Imani Lee Reaches a New Milestone with the Completion of Over 9,000 Certified and Notarized Consumer Translations New company milestone; completing over 9,000 United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved certified and notarized translation of foreign documents. - November 27, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.

Accredited Drug Testing Voted "Top 10 Recommended Drug Testing Provider" Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc

TDA Announces EloQ Communications as Winner in Global Agency Award EloQ Communications is November’s top agency in the category of the Public Relations Agency of the Month in Vietnam. - November 25, 2019 - EloQ Communications

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - November 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

Best Mobile Apps to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best mobile applications in 86 industries will be named by the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their mobile development work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 14, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Internet Ad Competition to Name Best Alexa Skills and Google Assistant Actions 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards had added a category for Voice Skills or Actions. This marks the first time an international award program will judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Online Newsletters to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Marc Brailov Public Relations Addressing How to do Media Relations in Digital Age Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate. Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

United® Real Estate Merges with Charles Rutenberg Realty - Fort Lauderdale Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate

Business Celebrates with Paid Vacations In celebration of a successful year of business, some of the New Age Marketing team jet sets to Cancun, Mexico. During their three-day retreat they attended an award ceremony and enjoyed fine dining as well as relaxation time on the breathtaking beaches of the Cancun Coast. Interests were sparked once... - October 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Southern Utah University Adds New Accelerated Online Master’s Degree Programs Southern Utah University now offers four new affordable, accelerated masters degrees that are 100% online. - October 30, 2019 - Southern Utah University

NextHealth Technologies’ Growth Continues with the Addition of Two Senior Executives to Its Leadership Team Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Penman PR Celebrates 18th Anniversary Penman PR, Inc. has reached an exciting milestone this October as it celebrates 18 years of developing and implementing captivating public relations campaigns for complex companies. Through Penman PR’s hard-hitting and precisely orchestrated PR offerings, organizations throughout the United States,... - October 27, 2019 - Penman PR

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - October 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Grand Opening of Content and Design Firm Content Callout Entrepreneurs, startups and thought-leaders looking for unique, targeted, and creative content, look no further. - October 21, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Launches New Soccer Freestyle Division Geared Towards Advertising and Marketing Agencies HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY officially launches U.S. Soccer Freestyle. Geared towards it's popular soccer freestyle clients, the new dedicated division and accompanying website www.ussoccerfreestyle.com will help grow it's already fast growing sports division. The talent management company currently represents... - October 16, 2019 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

Modo Modo Agency Named to the Entrepreneur 360 Modo Modo Agency was named #201 on the 2019 Entrepreneur 360, a listing of the top entrepreneurial companies in America. - October 14, 2019 - Modo Modo Agency

EloQ Communications Congratulates Its Managing Director for Earning Her Doctoral Degree EloQ Communications becomes the first public relations and marketing firm in Vietnam led by a PhD in the field. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ, has successfully completed her doctoral degree on social media use in crisis communication. - October 12, 2019 - EloQ Communications

New Age Expands Again New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Nashville, TN. - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Loose Bruce Productions Re-Releases Sun Microsystems’ "Y2K" Video from 1999 on Approach to 20th Anniversary (Dec. 31) As the 20th Anniversary of “Y2K” (the “Millennium Bug”) approaches on December 31, song parodist, "Loose Bruce" Kerr (Loose Bruce Productions) releases the short comedy music parody video (set to the music of “YMCA” by the Village People, a hit song from 1978) produced in 1999 by a Silicon Valley tech giant at the time, Sun Microsystems. It was one way the company used to break the ice at Y2K planning meetings in the 6 months leading up to the event. - October 02, 2019 - Loose Bruce Productions

Tom E. Edwards Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tom E. Edwards of Frisco, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of marketing and Emerging technology. About Tom E. Edwards Tom E. Edwards is the... - October 01, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue to Women Who Have Cancer and Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to feature these cancer survivors who did not allow their cancer... - September 30, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Zondra Evans & ZTV Network Partners with Life Coach from Real Housewives of Dallas, Lori Dixon Zondra Evans’ global media platform, ZTV empowers women from all walks of and stages of life. Newest ZTV host, Lori Dixon, is known in Hollywood for her work with the popular TV series, Real Housewives of Dallas. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Tonia DeCosimo Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to Women Who Have Cancer and Cancer Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to showcase these cancer... - September 26, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters

Elana N. Cohen Celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Elana N. Cohen of Chicago, Illinois is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 7 years in the field of public relations. About Elana N. Cohen Elana N. Cohen... - September 24, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

Guaranteed Removals is Named One of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Companies Canadian Business unveils 2019 list of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. - September 12, 2019 - Guaranteed Removals

Happy Anniversary OpenJar: 10 Years Young and Still Buzzing OpenJar Concepts, Inc., the full-service advertising agency from Temecula, CA has hit a major milestone of 10 years in business. The agency focuses on Performance Driven Media on all media platforms as well as traditional and programmatic acquisition media executions using TV, Radio, Print and Digital media outlets. - September 11, 2019 - OpenJar Concepts, Inc.

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Mobile Development Professionals Needed to Judge 2019 MobileWebAward Competition The Web Marketing Association’s MobileWebAwards competition is looking for additional qualified judges to help adjudicate this year’s award program. The Competition Web site is located at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 15, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

ZTV Studio Opens with Citywide Support for Minority-Owned Business Owners In collaboration with the ReeWind Network, Zondra Evans opens up new media studio to support minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, while developing business opportunities for the entire town of Addison TX. - August 08, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Sports and Entertainment Veterans Adelson and Lyons Launch PivottvMedia New Consulting Firm Connects Production, Content Strategy, Multimedia and Tech to Global Marketing, Public Relations and Social Media Outreach and Distribution. - July 25, 2019 - Terry Lyons Sports Marketing LLC