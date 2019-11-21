Eltropy Improves Loan Process Times & Security for SELCO, Third-Largest Oregon Credit Union, with $1.6B in Assets

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

Milpitas, CA, November 21, 2019



Challenge

SELCO’s 24- to 48-hour response time was close to the industry average prior to implementing Eltropy, but SELCO saw an opportunity to further refine its high-quality member service. While other vendors were considered, Eltropy stood out to SELCO due to several factors: 1:1 messaging, 1:many messaging, and its ability to send and receive encrypted documents.



“Eltropy is easy to navigate and a great use of technology to move our company forward and stay competitive in an age when members want quick service wherever they go,” said Sarah Means, SELCO’s loan center manager.



Eltropy’s CEO and co-founder Ashish Garg said, “SELCO’s attention to detail makes it a different type of credit union. After a vigorous vendor selection process, Eltropy came out ahead as the best product. This has also proven to be one of Eltropy’s most gratifying and collaborative deployments so far, with Eltropy and SELCO working as one team.”



Training and Deployment

SELCO’s team was quick to learn the new tool, partly due to Eltropy’s intuitive platform and seamless integration with Symitar.



“The setup and configuration with Episys was very straightforward,” said John Ryan, SELCO’s director of information services.



“The documentation provided by Eltropy explained the setup process in detail, which made this one of the simplest SymXchange implementations we’ve done for a vendor.”



Early Success

Anecdotal evidence suggests that SELCO has already seen improvement since deploying Eltropy in October 2019.



“Team members reported that text communication was faster, and they were able to move through the process easily and deliver value quickly,” said Means. “Loan officers are thrilled at the opportunity to text with members and already have witnessed great results.”



SELCO plans to continue building on its text messaging capabilities, with the goal of offering text as primary member-communication channel, giving the credit union another way to stand out in a crowded marketplace.



“Members tend to favor the lender who is most responsive to their needs, and we’ve accomplished this with a solution that is both intuitive and well supported,” said Means. “Eltropy lets us communicate more quickly and securely with members, which has increased our value proposition compared to our competitors.”



About Eltropy

Eltropy enables Credit Unions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure and TCPA-compliant way. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams at Credit Unions leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance the member experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide member engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com.



About SELCO Community Credit Union

