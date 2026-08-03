Banking & Financial Services News
Get a balanced look at what’s new in the banking and financial services industry. This section features information about commercial banking services and products, credit unions, credit card companies, cryptocurrency, compliance issues and news from banking and financial service companies.
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
ePayment Services Launches Payment Failover Tools to Improve Payment Collection Reliability
excerpt no more than 50 word - August 03, 2026 - ePayment Services
CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States - August 01, 2026 - CommLoan
The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules. - July 24, 2026 - The Fintech Accord
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects Charles L. Cooper as an Influential Business Professional for Two Consecutive Years
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as an Influential Business Professional of the Year 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This is the second year in a row he has received this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance... - July 15, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
ePostcode Announces Enhanced Data Cleansing Services for UK Address Databases
ePostcode.com has expanded its UK address data cleansing services to help businesses correct outdated, incomplete and inconsistent customer address records, improving CRM accuracy, reducing duplicate data and supporting better operational efficiency across business systems. - July 14, 2026 - ePostcode
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Julie Wong to be Featured in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, will be featured in a two-page spread in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Wong was selected for this honor for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans. She will... - June 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026. The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to... - June 18, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
Edward U. Depersis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Edward U. DePersis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. About Edward U. DePersis Edward U. DePersis is the CFO of ENDePersis... - June 11, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
A-Team Group Announces Winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026
A-Team Group today announced the winners of the 2026 TradingTech Insight Awards USA, unveiled at the TradingTech Summit New York. - June 11, 2026 - A-Team Group
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Zipple Launches Activity Signal Platform - a New Data Infrastructure for the Behavioral Economy
The world’s first behavioral data infrastructure built on verified real-world human activity — turning everyday actions into structured, measurable signals. - June 07, 2026 - zipplemx
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
IronOrbit Positioned to Lead AI-Driven IT Services
Partnership with Shield Technology Partners unlocks access to OpenAI's engineering teams, enabling IronOrbit to embed AI directly into customer operations. - June 05, 2026 - IronOrbit
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
A Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026
A Team Group today announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026. - May 21, 2026 - A-Team Group
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Banks to Work For Program for Registration
Free national recognition program helps banks benchmark culture, strengthen engagement, and stand out to top talent. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
TacticalPay Launches TacticalPay POS, a Purpose-Built Gun Store Point-of-Sale System for FFLs and Firearms Retailers
With pre-configured hardware, flat-fee pricing, built-in FFL compliance, and industry-leading onboarding, TacticalPay POS is purpose-built for the gun store counter. - May 07, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Julie Wong Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, has been selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans. About Julie Wong Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a financial institution specializing in... - May 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
Ella Rivkin Featured in Forbes Advisor for Expertise on Small Business Bookkeeping
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, is featured in Forbes Advisor, sharing expert insights on small business bookkeeping and the importance of proper financial structure for business owners. - May 01, 2026 - ERPS Group
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
A-Team Group Announces Capital Markets Pioneers in 2026 Innovation Awards
A-Team Group today officially announced the winners of its Innovation Awards 2026, celebrating the visionaries redefining the landscape of capital markets technology. - April 29, 2026 - A-Team Group
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Bestows Annual Wayfinder Awards
NACCE, North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education, funding, and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Betty Young, president of Hocking College, and Dirk Soma, director of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development at Baker Hill, as winners of its 2026 Wayfinder Award. - April 28, 2026 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial... - April 09, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast’s Todd Lane Named Finalist for CEO of the Year Award
California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution in San Diego, is proud to announce that President & CEO Todd Lane has been named a finalist for the 2026 CEO of the Year Award by the San Diego Business Journal in the category of Business Nonprofit. The honor recognizes... - April 07, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Work'NGear Assets Acquired
Work'NGear (WNG) announced its assets were acquired by a prominent family office and lender Baaj Capital was repaid. WNG relaunched operations, reopens stores in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and revived the ecommerce business leveraging its core brands and private label assortment. - April 07, 2026 - WorkNGear
SureShotFX Introduces News Updates, Market Trends & Pair Forecasts for Traders
SureShotFX has started offering structured financial market commentary, economic news events, and market trend analysis, helping retail traders navigate high-impact news events. - April 04, 2026 - SureShotFX
Rise Expands Employer of Record Coverage to Support Global Startups
Rise extends EOR availability across key global markets, with 30+ additional countries launching by the end of 2026. - April 02, 2026 - Rise
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
XRP News: CAWM Global Launches Ripple-Based Green Walk Challenge as Analysts Eye $5 Breakout
CAWM Global today announced the launch of its blockchain-based “Green walk Challenge,” a Web3-powered incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activities with structured digital asset participation. The initiative combines daily engagement mechanisms with a user-friendly... - March 29, 2026 - CAWM Global
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Fast Company Honors QuickFi as Most Innovative Business Services Company for 2026
QuickFi Joins Google, Nvidia, Anthropic among others as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in business services for 2026. - March 25, 2026 - QuickFi
Ultimate, a Proprietary Algorithm Architecture for Institutional Investors, Being Offered for License or Acquisition
ULTIMATE, a new causation-driven macroeconomic proprietary algorithmic architecture is being introduced to institutional investors, portfolio managers, and financial markets, through licensing and acquisition. - March 25, 2026 - IPApproach
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace