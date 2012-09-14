PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Eltropy Takes Florida Credit Union Live to Enhance Communication During the Mortgage Origination Process FCU - One of the Largest Credit Unions in Florida with $1B+ Assets - December 15, 2019 - Eltropy

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. - December 12, 2019 - Joust

Ahorros Latinos Expands Palm Beach Team Ahorros Latinos, www.ahorroslatinos.com, the Latin America Financial Division of California Pacific Bank, today announced that Karen Chamorro has joined the firm's Palm Beach office as a senior vice president and relationship manager. - December 11, 2019 - Ahorros Latinos

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Eltropy Chosen to Improve Collection Response Rates for UNIFY Financial Credit Union UNIFY Financial Credit Union - One of the Largest Credit Unions in the US with $3B+ - December 07, 2019 - Eltropy

Facing AML & Human Trafficking at the Source: Announcing a Partnership Between NominoData and the Newly Formed Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Financial institutions can play a leadership role at the local and national level in assisting law enforcement to track money laundering and potential human trafficking hot spots. By tracking deposit and account data transactions, FIs can pinpoint suspicious activity within networks and potential human trafficking as relates to the banking industry and law enforcement industries. - December 06, 2019 - NominoData LLC

A-Team Group Names Winners of 2019 Data Management Insight Awards A-Team Group announced the winners of its 2019 Data Management Insight Awards at a well-attended ceremony at Merchant Taylors’ Hall today. - December 06, 2019 - A-Team Group

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Visits United Wholesale Mortgage Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is excited to announce its loan officers’ recent visit to United Wholesale Mortgage headquarters for continuing education. As part of their loan officer training, Prospect Financial has begun sending new officers to UWM’s... - December 04, 2019 - Prospect Financial Group

S-PRO is Recognized as a Top Fintech Software Development Company by Clutch S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders. - December 03, 2019 - S-PRO

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

Eltropy Improves Loan Process Times & Security for SELCO, Third-Largest Oregon Credit Union, with $1.6B in Assets Eltropy, a text messaging-based platform that enables credit unions to communicate with members via text, announces that Oregon-based SELCO Community Credit Union is adopting its leading solution. SELCO is using Eltropy to send and receive encrypted documents, confirm scheduled meetings, remind members... - November 21, 2019 - Eltropy

A-Team RegTech Summit Emphasises Urgency of Efficient, Enterprise-Wide Compliance Speakers underline the need for collaboration to ensure RegTech growth and innovation. A-Team Group’s RegTech Summit returned to New York on November 14, 2019 with an excellent turnout of over 230 practitioners, regulators, start-ups and solution providers all keen to explore how the financial... - November 17, 2019 - A-Team Group

Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Eltropy Delivers Quick, Impactful Results for ICCU - One of the Largest Credit Unions in the US with $4B+ Assets Eltropy, a text messaging-based platform that enables credit unions to communicate with members via text, announces that Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) is adopting its leading solution. ICCU is using Eltropy to facilitate texting with members, verify member identity over text, promote engagement among... - November 13, 2019 - Eltropy

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Verve Global Card Launches 1st International Transaction in New York, USA Verve in partnership with Discover Global Network, launched the Verve Global card with its first transaction in New York, USA. This will be the first payment card of African origin to be accepted internationally. Verve Global card is now accepted in over 190 countries wherever the Discover, Diners Club International, Pulse and Verve logos are displayed. - November 06, 2019 - Verve

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

Best Online Newsletters to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers

Sound Payments Expands Solutions to Support Branch Automation Branch Automation and Online and Mobile Banking Solutions Allow for Easy Integration - October 30, 2019 - Sound Payments

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation Announces a Research Arm to Continue Its Advancement of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standards The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation, creator of the world’s leading quantum-secure blockchain network and digital asset platform, is continuing to pioneer in the field by seeking up to 4 post-quantum cryptographers for research grants as part of its newly formed research initiative. This announcement comes on the tail of Google’s quantum supremacy achievement, which further confirms the need for a transition towards quantum-secure cryptography in many technological domains. - October 25, 2019 - The QRL Foundation

KaZee Turns to Small Tennessee Bank for Cash Infusion to Fuel Rapid Growth In just two weeks, Memphis-based Paragon approved a million-dollar line of credit. - October 24, 2019 - KaZee Inc.

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad

Crowdz and SnapCheck Team Up to Rethink Invoices and Disrupt Business Payments Crowdz is speeding up cashflow with an automated solution that helps businesses thrive. Invoices are at the heart of everything small and mid-sized enterprises do. They impact hiring, buying products and growth. Every day spent waiting to receive a receivable is a missed opportunity. Crowdz's goal is... - October 21, 2019 - SnapCheck

Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a personal... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance

Spencer Savings Bank Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Provide “Hand Up” to Community Members Looking to Achieve Home Ownership Dreams, Donates $6,500 Spencer Savings Bank recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help provide a “Hand Up” to community members looking to achieve their home ownership dreams. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives and communities by providing decent and affordable homes for hard-working... - October 17, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Florida Association of ACOs Announces Strategic Partnership with Best Card FLAACOs continues to lead a healthcare revolution through Best Card’s payment tools. - October 15, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Business Development Officers, Grows Retail Business Development Team Spencer Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in northern N.J., recently announced the expansion of its Retail Bank’s Business Development group. The bank recently hired two new business development officers, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Axtmann, to meet the growing demands of the division. - October 15, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Anthony Montesano to Speak at Future of Financial Services Panel Cboe VP of Market Structure to join other industry leaders at Inspirant Group Insights L!ve event. - October 12, 2019 - Inspirant Group, Inc.

Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of GCP Fund, Shares His Views on Recent Spike in Commercial Hard Money Lending At a recent event, Gregg Pierce, Managing Director of GCP Fund, commented on recent developments in the hard money loans market. - October 11, 2019 - Global Capital Partners Fund

Blanco Minerals Announce Sale of Pre-IPO Shares to Commence Blanco Minerals Inc. has announced today that they will allow their institutional investors and private equity partners to begin offering pre-IPO shares in Blanco Minerals Inc. to their own private and corporate clients. The pre-IPO shares are authorized to be sold at their current audited value of USD... - October 10, 2019 - Blanco Minerals Inc.

Paul Edward Clay Joins Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor welcomes Paul Clay as the firm’s newest Investment Advisor. Mr. Clay specializes in alternative investments and has expert level knowledge in negotiations and sales. Mr. Clay will direct Copper Canyon’s client relations to ensure the firms current... - October 08, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Manoj Balwani Joins BDA as Director & Head of Technology, India Manoj Balwani joins BDA Partners as Director & Head of Technology, India. He will help strengthen BDA’s expertise in Technology sector M&A in India, across Asia, and in conjunction with BDA’s strategic partner William Blair. Manoj Balwani has 11 years of investment banking experience... - October 07, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd

Pendo Systems Announce a New Strategic Partnership with Market Alpha Advisors During Sibos London The two companies will be focused on helping their customers navigate the LIBOR transition process. - October 03, 2019 - Pendo Systems

BitRoyal Exchange Ltd. is Globally Launching a New Crypto Trading Platform BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

Advantage One Credit Union Hires Charlie Nusser to Spearhead In-House Mortgage Team Advantage One Credit Union has hired local mortgage expert Charlie Nusser to head their in-house mortgage lending team. - September 30, 2019 - Advantage One Federal Credit Union

The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly. - September 27, 2019 - The Credit Docs