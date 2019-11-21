Press Releases American Guild of Musical Artists Press Release

Receive press releases from American Guild of Musical Artists: By Email RSS Feeds: Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Seek to Form Union

New York, NY, November 21, 2019 --(



“Nevada Ballet Theatre is a fantastic company of high-level dancers who have devoted their lives to this important art form,” said Len Egert, National Executive Director of AGMA. “They should be guaranteed the kinds of conditions and protections that other dancers of their caliber have experienced for years in AGMA companies around the United States.”



On Monday, October 28th, AGMA requested that NBT voluntarily recognize the union as the exclusive bargaining representative for the dancers, upon verification of majority support. NBT management subsequently declined to recognize the dancers’ union and has initiated an anti-union campaign, including paid meetings with NBT board members, captive audience meetings with management, and targeted, personal letters to individual dancers from the ballet leadership encouraging them to vote "No" to the union.



Griff Braun, AGMA’s Director of Organizing and Outreach, said, “The career of a professional dancer is extremely difficult and often short. The artists of Nevada Ballet Theatre have come together in union to have a voice in their working and artistic lives and it is disappointing that NBT management has chosen to ignore that voice.”



A National Labor Relations Board representation election will be held at Nevada Ballet Theatre on December 4th.



The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) is the labor union of approximately 7,000 opera singers, concert dancers, and production personnel at all principal opera houses and dance companies in the United States. AGMA represents most major ballet and modern dance companies across the country, from New York City Ballet to San Francisco Ballet. The Union provides forceful advocacy and defense of its members’ employment and artistic rights and is affiliated with the AFL-CIO; Branch of Associated Actors and Artists of America. New York, NY, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- With an overwhelming majority of support, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) have signed cards to form a union and join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). In a letter to the management of NBT, the dancers stated, “This is a decision made in the interest of longevity and artistic achievement for the company, mutually beneficial working relationships, and long-term health. As dancers, the lifeblood of this organization, we hold ourselves and the company to a high standard and believe our decision will elevate the company to a nationally recognized institution.”“Nevada Ballet Theatre is a fantastic company of high-level dancers who have devoted their lives to this important art form,” said Len Egert, National Executive Director of AGMA. “They should be guaranteed the kinds of conditions and protections that other dancers of their caliber have experienced for years in AGMA companies around the United States.”On Monday, October 28th, AGMA requested that NBT voluntarily recognize the union as the exclusive bargaining representative for the dancers, upon verification of majority support. NBT management subsequently declined to recognize the dancers’ union and has initiated an anti-union campaign, including paid meetings with NBT board members, captive audience meetings with management, and targeted, personal letters to individual dancers from the ballet leadership encouraging them to vote "No" to the union.Griff Braun, AGMA’s Director of Organizing and Outreach, said, “The career of a professional dancer is extremely difficult and often short. The artists of Nevada Ballet Theatre have come together in union to have a voice in their working and artistic lives and it is disappointing that NBT management has chosen to ignore that voice.”A National Labor Relations Board representation election will be held at Nevada Ballet Theatre on December 4th.The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) is the labor union of approximately 7,000 opera singers, concert dancers, and production personnel at all principal opera houses and dance companies in the United States. AGMA represents most major ballet and modern dance companies across the country, from New York City Ballet to San Francisco Ballet. The Union provides forceful advocacy and defense of its members’ employment and artistic rights and is affiliated with the AFL-CIO; Branch of Associated Actors and Artists of America. Contact Information American Guild of Musical Artists

Donald P. Cavanaugh

212-265-3687



musicalartists.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Guild of Musical Artists