Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Desert Foothills Theater Announces New Managing Director Theater also announced productions for January and February. - December 19, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Bloomsday at North Coast Repertory Theatre North Coast Repertory Theatre launches the new decade with Steven Dietz’s lyrical Bloomsday, a time-travel tale set amidst tourists exploring the pubs and streets of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” This San Diego premiere follows an older couple retracing their steps to rediscover their... - December 17, 2019 - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Provides Entertainment and a Message of Harmony for the Holidays On Saturday, November 30 the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre completed its final show for the year with the double feature performance of Battle of Wizards and The Planet Makers. Not only did they awaken the imaginations of the audience, but they also provided sound lessons of harmony, respect, and inclusion. - December 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology

La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Seek to Form Union With an overwhelming majority of support, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) have signed cards to form a union and join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). In a letter to the management of NBT, the dancers stated, “This is a decision made in the interest of longevity and artistic... - November 21, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Following a Century of Tradition, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Performs Its Final Show of the Year The Scientology Information Center announces the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre’s final performance of the year, a double-feature presentation of The Battle of Wizards and The Planet Builders on November 30 at the Scientology Information Center. It also commemorates nearly 100 years of radio-styled entertainment. - November 21, 2019 - Church of Scientology

The Finkel Brother Reunite to Explore the Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

Desert Foothills Theater Announces Productions, Events for December, Janury The Desert Foothills Theater (DFT) announces several productions and events for this December and January/February 2020. The “Honk! Jr.” audition workshop for ages 8 to 18 will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with auditions on Dec. 7. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's... - November 16, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

StefanoSound and SmallwoodLyrics Announce 1st Recording Deal New artist, Stefano announces record deal with lyricist, John Smallwood. - November 06, 2019 - Stefano

"Call Me" Wins Best Mystery Short Award at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. - November 05, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

River Tree Arts Competitive Dance Fundraiser River Tree Arts (RTA) is holding a silent auction and exhibition fundraiser on Friday, November 15 at the Kennebunk Town Hall to benefit their Competitive Dance Team. The event takes place from 6-7:30pm. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children and volunteers. It is open to the public and RTA welcomes... - November 01, 2019 - River Tree Arts

A Charlie Brown Christmas at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz. Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson Stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer. By Special Arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. When Charlie Brown complains about the... - October 30, 2019 - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Monterey First Theatre Receives Federal Grant Monterey's First Theatre has received federal funding for ADA upgrades required as part of the restoration and reopening of the theater. - October 25, 2019 - Monterey State Historic Parks Association

Chamberlain Ballet Announces Special Guest Artists for Thanksgiving Weekend Production of The Nutcracker Chamberlain Ballet announces this year’s special guest artists appearing in their annual production of The Nutcracker. New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Tiler Peck, will perform as the Sugarplum Fairy. Her Cavalier for the performances is guest artist Tyler Angle, also a Principal Dancer for... - October 25, 2019 - Chamberlain Ballet

Silent Opera, A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream to Premiere at McNay Mexican-American composer, Nathan Felix, will again use headphones to present his new silent opera titled, A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream..., at McNay Art Museum on Thursday November 7 in San Antonio Texas. A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream... is inspired by and written to premiere at... - October 25, 2019 - Nathan Felix

Indie Artists Leverage Streaming Royalties to Finance Creative Production and Drive Earnings in Music’s Digital Age Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Impro Theatre's Dickens UnScripted at North Coast Rep Los Angeles Times calls Impro Theatre “Amazing!” One of the funniest evenings as the troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes. Starting with an audience suggestion, the troupe creates completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest... - October 23, 2019 - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Arek Zasowski and Maegan Coker Are Returning to Los Angeles on a Big Screen in an Award Winning Short Romance "Call Me" in October 2019 An award winning short romance “Call Me” is coming back to Los Angeles as part of the 8th annual Marina del Rey Film Festival and will be screened in high quality settings at the Cinemark 18 and XD (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center on Thursday, October 24 at 9.30pm. - October 22, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Tama Girard to Film in Newport RI for Upcoming Album Spring 2020 Tama Girard Free Live Concert Kicking Off 2020 Album Release in Newport Rhode Island. - October 17, 2019 - Tama Girard

Desert Foothills Theater Announces Productions, Events for November and December The Desert Foothills Theater announces several productions and events for November and December. Irving Berlin’s musical tale of Annie Oakley, “Annie Get Your Gun,” will be performed weekends Nov. 8 through 17. Renowned in the Wild West as a sharpshooter, Annie meets her match, both... - October 16, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Jill Senter, Songwriter of Billboard Hot Dance Club Hits, Charms New York with American Standards in Nightclub Review Jill Senter leads the company of Celebrate The Moment, a fun-filled cabaret that harkens back to the golden age of New York nightclubs with a contemporary twist. The Broadway troupers and impressive jazz ensemble interweave Jill’s Billboard charting dance hits and beloved classics from The American Songbook for a unique night of memorable entertainment. - October 15, 2019 - Jill Senter

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre to Present a Pre-Halloween Performance The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre will deliver an old-time radio-style performance of the fantasy story, Danger in the Dark, at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater, on Friday, October 25 at 6:30 pm. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be served. All are welcome. - October 12, 2019 - Church of Scientology

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

VOICEOVERS.com Celebrates Voice Arts Award-Nominated Voiceover Professionals on Talent Roster Members of VOICEOVERS.com’s Talent roster have been nominated for a wide variety of awards this year, including Best Voiceover Performance in eLearning, Spoken Word and Storytelling, and Outstanding Public Service Announcements, Demo awards in Narration, Commercials, and Promos, and many more. VOICEOVERS.com applauds the hard work and artistry of the nominees, and looks forward to continuing to partner with them. - October 10, 2019 - VOICEOVERS.com

Legendary Series Inc. Release New Series About Hollywood Producers Legendary Series is launching a new movie under their series: Legendary Producer (www.legendaryproducer.com). This time with a contest: if the audience can find all the movie references, they may win up to $5,000 worth of rewards. - October 10, 2019 - Legendary Series Inc.

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School

Secret City Presents: The Dragon’s Song, the Ultimate All-Ages Escape Game Located in the Iconic Casa Loma Secret City Adventures, in collaboration with Liberty Entertainment Group, will transform Casa Loma for the fifth permanent immersive experience as part of the popular Casa Loma Escape Series. Launching on November 1, 2019, The Dragon’s Song invites you into a fantastic world, full of strange science... - October 04, 2019 - Secret City Adventures

Sound Royalties Hosts VIP Reception in Nashville for Legendary Producer Rudy Perez Music Industry Leaders Gather to Celebrate Remarkable Career and Creative Spirit - October 04, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. - October 03, 2019 - Dancing for Diabetes

The Sunshine Boys at North Coast Repertory Theatre The Sunshine Boys deftly showcases the late Neil Simon’s brilliant ear for sidesplitting dialogue and his sharp eye for physical comedy. Yet beneath the raucous laughter are two vulnerable people struggling to make sense of their lives. Jeffrey B. Moss directs Bryan Banville*, Portia Gregory,... - October 03, 2019 - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair Miami The Fridge Farewell Victory World Tour Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with “Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Farewell Victory Tour.” Fridge heads to the historical, glamorous, elegant tropical paradise art-centric Downtown Miami and its landmark Eurostar's Langford Hotel. - October 02, 2019 - Fridge Art Fair

Playwrights Local Announces World Premiere of “Live Bodies for Sale” Powerful new documentary play on the human trafficking crisis in Ohio written by Christopher Johnston. Directed by Terrence Spivey, the production runs November 22 through December 15 at Waterloo Arts in Cleveland. - October 02, 2019 - Playwrights Local