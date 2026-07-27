Performing Arts News
This category features news about dance, theater, music and other live audience performances (magic shows, puppetry, circus, comedy, etc.), festivals, venues, artists, staging and ticketing. The spotlight is on news of interest to theater goers, producers and performing arts amateurs and professionals.
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Eleanor at North Coast Repertory Theatre
For two weeks only - She was called the heart of the presidency. Here, she speaks for herself. While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a one-woman... - July 23, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2026 - 2027 Season
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest-operating performance venue in Lower Manhattan, announces its 2026–2027 season of live performance, continuing its commitment to presenting high-quality, accessible programming across dance, music, family entertainment, and more. - July 23, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Murder House Venue Opportunity in Tampa for ScareFest 2026 - The Haunt Has Chosen the Tampa Firefighters Museum as Its Charity of Choice
Murder House Asks the Question: "Should the Haunt Drop 30k Tampa Bay?" Since its inception, the Haunted Attraction Est. 2013 has always had purpose and meaning. Fundraising for a local charity each Halloween is the "Mission Statement." The Scaremaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport for 2026 and is set to fundraise for the Tampa Fire Fighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at an "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction. - July 22, 2026 - Murder House LLC
StylePointe Nouvelle - A Fashion & Dance Experience
StylePointe tells the story behind the designer collection, through dance. - July 16, 2026 - Creative Performances
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Cinzi Lavin’s Civil War Drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," Performed by Exclusive Engagement at New England’s Five Points Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin's original Civil War drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," enjoyed an exclusive engagement at New England's Five Points Arts Center on June 13–14, 2026. This historical drama, whose script is permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress, is based on actual historic love letters. Directed by Kathy Kelly, the production honored America’s 250th anniversary. - July 12, 2026 - Cinzi Lavin
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
Queer To Tell: A Storytelling Series Expands National Storytelling Movement, Seeks New Host Cities
Queer To Tell, a New York-based LGBTQIA+ storytelling movement, is expanding nationally and seeking new host cities and community partners. Since 2023, the series has produced 34 live shows in four cities, featuring 154 storytellers and reaching more than 1,300 audience members. Founded by Broadway actor Nick Eibler, Queer To Tell creates spaces for connection, visibility, and healing through personal storytelling rooted in queer experiences. - July 06, 2026 - Queer To Tell
Veteran Dance Entrepreneur Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino Reflects on 35 Years of Building a Global Latin Dance Legacy
After more than 35 years in the international dance industry, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino, founder and CEO of Rodchata Enterprise, LLC, reflects on a career that has taken him to 356 cities across 55 countries. Through dance instruction, media production, event promotion, and entrepreneurship, Aquino has helped shape the growth of salsa and bachata communities worldwide. Today, while continuing to teach and mentor others, he also faces one of his greatest personal challenges—raising awareness. - July 05, 2026 - Rodchata, LLC
The Winter's Tale at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a show with heartbreaking tragedy rescued by lovestruck buffoonery in this tragicomedy by William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale as its next student production. Director Benjamin Cole is moved to share this production of jealousy,... - July 04, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Scapin at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Scapin, Molière’s comedy of trickery and mayhem in a new adaptation by Bill Irwin and Mark O’Donnell — reimagined for today’s audiences with fresh American flair and nonstop physical comedy. Christopher Williams directs Paul... - July 04, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Conch Shell Productions Launches Multilingual CSP Artist Chat Initiative with Spanish- and French-Language Dubbing
Conch Shell Productions announced the expansion of its online CSP Artist Chat Series through Spanish- and French-language dubbing and translated content serving multilingual Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora communities. - June 13, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
Lavonta Caldwell Selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
LaVonta Caldwell of Mandeville, Louisiana has been Selected As A Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her achievements in the field of art and music. About LaVonta Caldwell LaVonta Caldwell is a singer, board member, event coordinator, and historian with the... - June 10, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology Honored with Eight NAACP Theatre Awards Nominations
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology — A celebration of the life, music and revolutionary voice of Gil Scott-Heron. Interwoven with Gil’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire. - June 09, 2026 - Inner City Cultural Center II
Latin Grammy-Winning Producer Dr. Yalil Guerra and Yamila Guerra Present Limonada
Limonada is the new album by Cuban singer, actress, and entrepreneur Yamila Guerra, produced by Latin GRAMMY® winner Dr. Yalil Guerra. Featuring legendary Cuban groups Los Papines and Changüí de la Maya, the album celebrates Cuba’s rich musical heritage through salsa, changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating contemporary sounds. Limonada offers a fresh and authentic journey through the rhythms and traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean. - June 04, 2026 - Yamila Guerra
Justice Holmes Disposes at North Coast Repertory Theatre
February 1903. One of the most consequential voting rights cases in American history is about to be argued before the Supreme Court. On the bench is the revered Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes. Facing him is the brilliant Black lawyer, Wilford Smith. At stake is whether millions of Black Americans... - May 31, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Raw Mango Announces Exclusive USA Exhibition Tour Curated by Tanvi Prenita Chandra & Renascent Media San Francisco | Los Angeles | New York | New Jersey | Virginia
Raw Mango, an Indian fashion and textile brand known for its handwoven textiles and contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian craftsmanship, will present a multi-city exhibition tour across the United States in May and June 2026. The exhibition tour will travel across San Francisco, Los... - May 24, 2026 - Renascent Media
The Most Happy Fella at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents The Most Happy Fella, a new intimate version of Frank Loesser’s lush, romantic musical masterpiece. Set against the sun-drenched vineyards of California’s Napa Valley, this passionate tale of unexpected love weaves together unforgettable characters... - May 18, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Treasure Island at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents Treasure Island, the classic adventure tale by Robert Louis Stevenson and adapted by Todd Espeland. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, featuring heart-pounding adventure throughout. Additional production staff include... - May 18, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Memories Unleashed at North Coast Rep Variety Nights
North Coast Repertory theatre presents Memories Unleashed- Impulse 1 starring Elijah Rock. Inspired by his father’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease, the album is both a celebration of timeless music and a deeply personal reflection on memory, love, and legacy. Memories Unleashed... - May 03, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Foster Your Dream Benefits from Launch of Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans
"Comedy Cabaret for Disgruntled Humans" launches its premier event and will benefit "Foster Your Dream," a 501c3 that connects Foster Children with Dreams and Opportunities. - April 25, 2026 - Foster Your Dream
DB Media Entertainment Announces the Release of The Heritage Project Featuring The Mavericks’ 2017 Concert Film “Live in Texas”
DB Media Entertainment, LLC and their podcast arm Green Chili Chisme are proud to announce the release of The Heritage Project, a multi-phase cultural initiative centered around the long-awaited, previously unseen archival album and concert film The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017). - April 23, 2026 - DB Media Entertainment LLC
Porta Creative Association Establishes Merit-Based Professional Home for International Creative Professionals
Porta Creative Association is an independent California nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation and professional association for creative professionals operating nationally. Based in California, with an active presence in New York and across the United States, the Association provides merit-based recognition, peer community, professional development, and cross-discipline collaboration. Membership is selective and free of charge. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. - April 16, 2026 - Porta Creative Association
RhinoLeap Presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three fearless performers from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil attempt the impossible: to bring all of Shakespeare’s plays to life in a single performance. Blending comedy, improvisation, and physical storytelling, this high-energy production delights Shakespeare fans and curious newcomers alike. - April 15, 2026 - RhinoLeap Productions
City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series "The World Is My Stage"
City View Films released Episodes 1–2 of its 12-part docuseries The World Is My Stage, now streaming on KLIPZ TV (ROKU & FIRE TV). Featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites (“Madonna Girl Dale”), the premiere shares his raw story of trauma, survival, and identity. Soundtrack out now on all major platforms. - April 14, 2026 - City View Films
DASHcast Podcast Expands to All Major Streaming Platforms, Amplifying Real Estate Conversations Nationwide
DASH Carolina announces the full-scale distribution of its flagship podcast, DASHcast, now available across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, and full video episodes on YouTube. With this expansion, DASHcast is positioned to reach a broader audience... - April 10, 2026 - DASH Carolina
Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that... - April 08, 2026 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv - April 02, 2026 - RHStv
Kate Thurman Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kate Thurman of Riverdale, Georgia, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the nonprofit field. Kate Thurman will be... - April 01, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Actor Chad Ayers Signs with Citizen Skull Management, Aligning 38-Year Career with Global Powerhouse
After 38 years in the industry, actor Chad Ayers signs with Citizen Skull Management. he enters 2026 with a massive slate, including the lead antagonist in New Wave Productions' feature "RULES" (filming in June). Currently in post-production are the miniseries "Patient 27" and a new TV pilot featuring Ayers as part of an ensemble, playing a brash, humorous, and drug-addicted "former collections titan." Also featuring "In The Matchbox" with Hawthorne James. - April 01, 2026 - Citizen Skull Management
Kristi Fohrenck Honored as Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kristi Fohrenck of Clermont, Florida, has been recognized as the Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding achievements in the field of modeling. Fohrenck will be... - April 01, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club. This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because... - March 27, 2026 - Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Conch Shell Productions Launches Caribbean Actor Database
New Resource Connects Caribbean Heritage Actors with Theatre, Film, and Television Opportunities - March 24, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
Stand-Up Comedy at Tribeca PAC James Austin Johnson
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center welcomes Saturday Night Live standout and viral impressionist James Austin Johnson on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM for an evening of razor-sharp, character-driven comedy. Reserved seating tickets are $40, with a student price of $30. Regular tickets may be... - March 19, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Official Tribute Band Hall of Fame Announces Premiere Event at Corbin Bowl
The original 2025 Non-Profit organization establishes its Los Angeles roots with a landmark event at the legendary Corbin Bowl. - March 17, 2026 - Tribute Band Hall of Fame
Michelangelo Canale Expands Dance Opportunities with New Adult Ballet Competition in Florida
Internationally acclaimed ballet master, teacher, and choreographer Michelangelo Canale has announced the launch of a new Adult Ballet Competition as part of the inaugural St. Petersburg Festival of Dance. The event will take place July 13–18, 2026, welcoming dancers ages 18 and over of all... - March 17, 2026 - St. Petersburg Festival of Dance
Seth Neblett’s Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic Redefines Music History by Centering on P-Funk's Women as the Mothership Celebrates 50 Years
Author, cultural historian, and son of P-Funk's Mallia Franklin— Seth Neblett continues to generate critical acclaim for Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic (September 2025- University of Texas Press), a groundbreaking work that reframes one of the most influential... - March 14, 2026 - Seth Neblett
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Oh, What a Beautiful Day- Andrew Polec Sings the Golden Age of Musicals
Come see multi-award winning, Andrew Polec, take you on a tour of Broadway's Golden Era! Polec, who was nominated for a Craig Noel Award for his work as Monty in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder last year at North Coast Rep, will sing hits from Oklahoma!, The Music Man, West Side Story,... - March 11, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Beau Jest at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Beau Jest, James Sherman’s delightful Jewish-American story. Omri Schein directs Samuel Ashdown,* Josh Cahn,* Benjamin Cole, Katrina Michaels,* Joel Polis,* and Jill Remez.* Christopher M. Williams* is the Production Stage Manager. Alyssa Hayden and... - March 09, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Moonlight and Love Songs Premieres Second Season Exclusively on Dramafy
Independent romantic comedy podcast "Moonlight and Love Songs" releases second season on Dramafy platform, first season now available wherever you listen to podcasts. - February 25, 2026 - Battleground Productions
Idaho Falls Symphony Announces 2026 Gala “An Evening of Wonder” Presented by Crystal Builders
The Idaho Falls Symphony and Crystal Builders invites the community to its premier fundraising event of the season, An Evening of Wonder, taking place May 1, 2026, at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center at the Mountain America Center. - February 23, 2026 - Crystal Builders
Lisa R. Bryce Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lisa Bryce of Brooklyn, New York has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of music education. Bryce will be included... - February 21, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Supernova: A Rock-Myth Fever Dream Lands at Bowery Palace for One Night Only
Distortion. Memory. Myth. SUPERNOVA detonates at Bowery Palace on May 11 for a one-night-only collision of rock concert and psychological theater. Written by and starring Alex Montaldo and directed by Graydon Gund, the play drops audiences inside the fractured mind of a reclusive ’90s frontman unraveling under the weight of fame, trauma, and self-made legend—part performance, part hallucination, all raw nerve. - February 20, 2026 - Alex Montaldo
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Dorene Lewis Named a VIP for Spring 2026 P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been named a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. She will be featured in the spring 2026 issue... - February 10, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized