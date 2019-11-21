Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ezzey Press Release

Making the Cut: Ezzey Digital Marketing Recognized by Phoenix Business Journal for Being Veteran-Owned

Scottsdale, AZ, November 21, 2019 --(



"Looking back, enlisting and serving in the Marine Corps was one of the greatest decisions of my life. Little did I know that what I would learn over my 6 years of service would play such a key role in shaping my future. Today, it is an honor and a privilege to have Ezzey recognized as a veteran owned business by the prestigious Phoenix Business Journal," shared Ezzey founder Michael Hamburger.



Across the industries, the Phoenix Business Journal lists have become a benchmark for businesses of all sizes to aspire to be on. Seen as a badge of honor for businesses operating in and around Phoenix, competitors look to the lists every year to see who's who, who is climbing in the ranks and help fuel the healthy competitive business spirit for the next year.



Coming in at #32, Ezzey Digital Marketing is recognized not for the services it provides, but for the service to the nation which its Founder and employees have given. Sharing the list with businesses like Yam Worldwide, VIP Mortgage, GlobalMed and Robson Communities, Ezzey is proud to represent multiple branches of the armed forces in their staff. As a state, Arizona ranks 20th in the nation for number of employed veterans at near 50,000 past or present military personnel.



In keeping with Military traditions, Ezzey Digital Marketing will also be participating in the United States Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots campaign this holiday season to help provide gifts for those in need. For Ezzey, service to others is more than just their business. For a number of their employees, it is their service in the military that guides the way they live their lives.



