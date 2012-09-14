PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Veteran Aims to Establish a Proud Legacy for Vietnam Veterans in New Book Dog Ear Publishing has released a new book by Vietnam War veteran Earl "Dusty" Trimmer that details the history of the Vietnamese and the conflicts that shaped the country. - December 13, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Making the Cut: Ezzey Digital Marketing Recognized by Phoenix Business Journal for Being Veteran-Owned The time has come once again for the Phoenix Business Journal to release its annual lists and Ezzey Digital Marketing is proud to have been recognized as one of the "Largest Phoenix-Area Veteran-Owned Businesses" by the nationally renowned publication. "Looking back, enlisting and serving... - November 21, 2019 - Ezzey

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Local Houston Chiropractic Doctor Providing Special Care for Veterans with “Helping Heroes” Program Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic

Army Veteran and Business Leader Talks About Veterans Day Make a commitment to serve others this Veterans Day. - November 11, 2019 - Leading Points Corporation

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

Digital Defense, Inc. Awarded the Platinum Medallion Award by the US Department of Labor Veteran program finds, mentors and develops company leaders. - November 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA, to Participate in Wreaths Across America in Luxembourg Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA 2020, will travel to Luxembourg to volunteer with Wreaths Across America as they expand their mission overseas. - November 06, 2019 - International Ms. USA 2020

Heroes Homecoming VII to Honor Service Members and Military Families with Week-Long Veterans Day Celebration in Fayetteville, NC Taking place November 7-11, this year’s Heroes Homecoming will feature a variety of events, tributes, and performances across Cumberland County, NC. - November 06, 2019 - Heroes Homecoming

Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas Car Show, Set to Take Place November 10, 2019, on the Streets of Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale Florida Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas set to take place Nov. 10; Broward’s second annual automotive event showcasing some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted vehicles from around the world on stunning display along on the streets of Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Las Olas Boulevard. - October 29, 2019 - Exotics on Las Olas

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

American Oil Changers Receives Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate American Oil Changers received its Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate in September 2019 on behalf of Founder and CEO Renee Floyd’s 21 years in service in the U.S. Army. This certificate qualifies the company for government set aside and sole source contracts, and is an extension... - October 05, 2019 - American Oil Changers

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

Military Times Launches New Job Board Military Times, today announced the launch of the Military Times Job Board, a section in its digital sites created to connect companies looking to hire military veterans and transitioning service members and military spouses seeking meaningful careers. The job board can be found at jobboard.militarytimes.com... - September 19, 2019 - Sightline Media

Interview Coaching Improves Communication Skills Charleston Career Coach, Margie Curry believes that interview coaching improves communication skills. This skilled career coach, life coach, and interview coach has seen the value of interview coaching for many of her clients during the past 14 years. "Good communication is an important Life Skill," says Ms. Curry. This coach recommends interview coaching for improving personal and professional relationships, negotiations, preparing for interviews, board meetings, and public speaking. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Future Service Dog Named in Memory of Tyngsborough Police Officer Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc. Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness 2019 – Raising Funds to Support Canadian Veterans and Their Families Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness is an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families suffering for the devastating consequences of depression, PTSD and other forms of mental illness. - August 29, 2019 - PPCLI Foundation

Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open Tucson-based Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of 558 homes within the long-anticipated Rocking K Master-Planned Community, located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. - August 22, 2019 - Diamond Ventures, Inc.

State Funeral for World War II Vets Names Co-Chairs for Texas Campaign Susana Rabel, David Valaer to lead efforts in generating public support for final salute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. - August 21, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

World Wide Announces the Non-Theatrical Release of Central Asia’s Acclaimed Epic "The Road to Mother" World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) has announced the non-theatrical release of "The Road to Mother," Kazakhstan’s official entry for best foreign language film in the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. - August 08, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Women’s Professional Forum Foundation (WPFF) Awards, Combat Female Veterans Families United a $3,000 Grant for Their Outstanding work in Empowering Combat Female Warrior Combat Female Veteran Families United was presented with the prestigious grant and recognition on May 8th 2019 by Women’s Professional Forum at the Starmount Country Club for outstanding service to Combat Female Warriors. The grant will be used to spearhead the Combat Female Veterans Families... - July 27, 2019 - Combat Female Veterans Families United

BB&T Supports & Funds Combat Female Veterans Families United’s Emergency Supply Project for Women Veterans in Immediate Need BB&T supported and funded the launch of Combat Female Veteran Families (CFVF) United’s Emergency Supply Project in June 2019. CFVF United is teamed up with volunteers from BB&T to launch an emergency food and toiletry supply pantry for women veterans who reside in Guilford County. Supplies... - July 27, 2019 - Combat Female Veterans Families United

BB&T Supports & Funds Combat Female Veterans Families United’s Cloth Closet Project for Women Veterans Transitioning Into the Workforce BB&T supported and funded Combat Female Veteran Families United’s Cloth Closet Project in June 2019. CFVF United teamed up with volunteers from BB&T to provide slightly used business attire for women veterans transitioning into the workforce that reside in Guilford County. Supplies were... - July 27, 2019 - Combat Female Veterans Families United

Walmart Awards, Combat Female Veterans Families United a $1,000.00 Grant for Their Sheroes2Fitness Program Combat Female Veteran Families United was selected for a Community Grant of $1,000.00 on July 1st 2019 for the Sheroes2Fitness Program. The grant will be used to fund the new initiative that supports approved Greensboro female veteran’s annual fitness membership. "Empowering our women warriors... - July 27, 2019 - Combat Female Veterans Families United

BB&T Partners with Combat Female Veterans Families United’s Deployed Combat Female Project for Women Warriors in Combat Zones Overseas BB&T supported and funded Combat Female Veteran Families United’s Deployed Combat Female Project in June 2019. CFVF United teamed up with volunteers from BB&T to ship 60 Care packages to female warriors in combat zones, overseas. The supplies were provided by BB&T and this joint effort... - July 27, 2019 - Combat Female Veterans Families United

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Has Awarded a Community Grant to Combat Female Veterans Families United for "Help Us Help Her Succeed" Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has awarded a community grant to Combat Female Veteran Families (CFVF) United for “Help Us Help Her Succeed.” The purpose of this grant is to support two of CFVF United board member’s participation in the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium’s... - July 27, 2019 - Combat Female Veterans Families United

MITA Applauds Congressional Effort Urging Coverage for Dense Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening for TRICARE Beneficiaries Bipartisan group of 51 lawmakers urges TRICARE to cover DBT screening to enable more effective, less costly cancer detection. - July 23, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Texas Legislature Calls for President to Provide Last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient with Full State Funeral Honors This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

Topsarge Business Solutions Wins $1.8M U.S. Army Contract Topsarge Business Solutions was awarded a 3-year, $1.8-million cooperative agreement between TBS and the U.S. Army Research Institute for Developing Noncommissioned Officers for the Future Force. This new project delivers research support that is focused on developing innovative measures and methods to improve and enhance the Soldier lifecycle. This new project allows the Central Texas-based company and its employees and associates to continue to grow and professionally develop Army leaders. - July 16, 2019 - milMedia Group

Child Faces Hunger, Fear During German Occupation in Y.M. Masson’s New Novel Dog Ear Publishing reviews a new novel that follows a young boy through the German occupation of Paris during World War II. Young Alain’s life is changed forever as he faces hunger, fear and deprivation with courage beyond his years. - June 26, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

AVOW Magazine; for Women Veterans, by Women Veterans AVOW Magazine launches and releases first issue for women veterans. - June 17, 2019 - AVOW Magazine

Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

Stacy Bayton (VetJobs, CASY & MSCCN) Receives DirectEmployers Premier Partner Recognition Award for Significant Veteran & Military Spouse Employment Stacy Bayton, DirectEmployers Association's recipient of the 2019 Premier Partner Recognition Award for building and managing meaningful partner relationships for the organizations that provide full job placement and career services, at no cost, to Veterans and Military Spouses. - May 31, 2019 - Corporate America Supports You CASY

1-800-PACK-RAT Renews Partnership with Homes For Our Troops 1-800-PACK-RAT Extends Partnership with Homes For Our Troops to Provide Portable Storage Containers for Home Build Sites. - May 29, 2019 - 1-800-PACK-RAT

Colorado Burger King Franchisee, Ocedon, Donates $5,600 to The Home Front Cares Ocedon Recently Partnered with Military Veterans Organization, The Home Front Cares, to Support the Men and Women Who Serve Our Country. - May 29, 2019 - Ocedon

Utah Real Estate Brokerage Opens Specialty Veterans Office Aubrey and Associates Realty has opened a new real estate office focused on serving military veterans. The branch office is licensed from the Utah Division of Real Estate under the name Aubrey and Associates Realty (Veterans). All agents of this office have themselves served in the armed forces and have... - May 25, 2019 - Aubrey and Associates Realty

Cleveland Hospice Releases Blog Discussing Hospice Care for Veterans Harbor Light Hospice, a Cleveland hospice, recently released a blog educating readers on effective and compassionate hospice care for veterans. Veterans may face unique challenges at this stage in their lives, and informed care can give them a higher quality of life by allowing them to access important... - May 23, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Waldorf Publishing and ShaggyPup.com, Both Based in Grapevine, Texas Are Thrilled to be Donating Over 55,000 Books to Goodwill with a $750,000 Retail Value Waldorf Publishing and ShaggyPup.com strives to benefit local causes and create a feel good story in a world that is in need of more stories to make people smile. - May 15, 2019 - Waldorf Publishing

A Fireman and His Rescue Dog on a Mission Penelope, an Australian shepherd mix, has an important mission: helping her person cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Nathan is a fire fighter. Over the past decade, his family had noticed a significant change in his behavior at home and interactions with his loved ones. Years of dealing... - May 14, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Air Force Veteran Turned Entrepreneur Launches Movement with Empowerment & Affirmation Clothing Line Sean Douglas announces the launch of his Empowerment & Affirmation Clothing Line beautifully designed to promote self-love. Everything LYBClothing Inc. stands for; they believe in recreating the current social climate. LYB Clothing Inc. believes in valuing how people see themselves over how others... - May 02, 2019 - The Success Corps

Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon PTSD War Veteran’s Art Exhibited at International Museums and Galleries A veteran of Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Marcus Jansen worked through PTSD with art therapy. His socially critical paintings are now shown in international museums and galleries. New River Fine Art in Ft. Lauderdale, FL opens "Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon," a solo exhibition of Jansen's post-apocalyptic paintings and installations on April 25, 2019. - April 19, 2019 - New River Fine Art