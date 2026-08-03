Veterans News
News about those who have served in the military or for professionals who work with military units. Information includes benefits, services, products, technology, innovations and events of interest to veterans.
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Worldwide Fitness Supplements Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Line to Help Athletes and Everyday Fitness Enthusiasts Reach Their Goals
Worldwide Fitness Supplements announces a growing selection of high-quality sports nutrition products designed to support strength, recovery, performance, and overall wellness. Worldwide Fitness Supplements, a division of Worldwide Fitness LLC, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its... - June 30, 2026 - Worldwide Fitness
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
Maud Borup(r) Launches Celebrations Collection of Chocolates, Gummies, and Cotton Candy at Target
Celebrations Collection Designed for Gift-Giving and Celebrating Special Moments - May 29, 2026 - Maud Borup
Adjoin Partners with Local Artist to Support Veteran Families and People with Autism and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
On Thursday, June 4, Adjoin is partnering with The Hyangle Art Gallery to host the Canvas + Cuisine for a Cause event in Downtown San Diego aimed at raising money and awareness for the issues facing the veteran and disability communities. - May 21, 2026 - Adjoin
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. Announces Its Los Angeles Office Grand Opening with Senator Bob Archuleta, Military & Veterans Affairs Chair
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Los Angeles office on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2:00 PM in the DTLA Arts District. The event will honor veterans, first responders, and community safety, with Senator Bob Archuleta as special guest and Senators Maria Elena Durazo and Ben Allen invited. Attendees will enjoy patriotic activities, networking, classic cars, Rosie the Riveter photos, and complimentary American flags. - May 20, 2026 - Veterans High Risk Security Solutions
Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure. - May 14, 2026 - WeKinFolk
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community
Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Local Impact, National Standard: Cenvar Roofing and QXO Join Forces to Honor Lewistown Marine Vet
Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program. - April 29, 2026 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation
Genesis Joy House Honors 15 Years of Service to Veteran Women
Genesis Joy House marks 15 years of service with its Founder’s Day Food Fair on April 19, 2026, in Warner Robins. Held in partnership with Walmart, the event will raise funds and awareness for transitional housing and vital support services for women veterans and their children. - April 16, 2026 - Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter
The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen
Government Workforce Network LLC introduces AI-aligned tools to translate military experience and restore visibility in modern hiring systems. - April 02, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
I Will Survive, Inc. Highlights Veteran Leader Israel Brown and Essayon Construction Group’s Explosive Growth in Exclusive Magazine Feature
I Will Survive, Inc. is proud to feature Israel Brown, CEO of Essayon Construction Group, for his outstanding leadership, veteran service, and community impact. Brown, a decorated veteran, has led Essayon to major recognition, including Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Southeast Fastest-Growing Companies list (#119) and 2025 Cobb Chamber Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. His story is highlighted in Veteran Owned & Business Life Magazine, Issue 2. - February 24, 2026 - I Will Survive, Inc.
SwishBox Announces Grand Opening in Jacksonville, FL
SwishBox, a veteran‑owned mobile basketball arcade, is hosting its Grand Opening on Feb. 28, 2026, from 11–7 at 11239 Lem Turner Rd. in Jacksonville. The event features tournament play, prizes, DJ, photo booth, food, and special recognition for veterans. Family‑friendly fun and high‑energy competition for the whole community. - February 24, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. Announces Support Initiative for Injured Veteran Following Fatal Florida Crash
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. announces a fundraising initiative to support Michael "Mikey" Owings, a U.S. Navy veteran critically injured in a five-vehicle crash near Lake Wales, Florida. The collision resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. Owings has undergone several surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery. The organization helped establish a campaign to assist with medical and rehabilitation expenses. - February 13, 2026 - Guitar of Freedom, Inc.
The End of an Era
When Blue Shark Vodka opened its doors in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, it was a family dream…..,family-owned, hand-made, meticulously distilled, incredibly smooth to taste, and always fun to enjoy. The Company’s founder, Mark Bloomquist (a.k.a. Mark the Shark), an honors Naval... - February 10, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Web Community for LGBTQ Elder Veterans
Honor. Dignity. Community. A welcoming space where LGBTQ elder veterans and their allies can come together to share stories, build new friendships, and reconnect with the camaraderie of service. The Facebook group offers a relaxed, judgment‑free environment to socialize and connect over shared experiences across generations. - January 23, 2026 - William G. Kibler
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Digital Coffee Shop
Brew. Support. Honor. A digital coffee house with a mission. Visitors will find GayVeterans.us curates exceptional beans, quality gear, and the warm, welcoming vibes of a community that looks out for its own. 100% of net proceeds support LGBTQ+ Veterans. Every cup fuels connection, visibility, and pride. - January 06, 2026 - William G. Kibler
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. Honored with 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award from U.S. Department of Labor
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award (Platinum Level). This prestigious federal award is the only one of its kind that honors exceptional achievement in veteran employment, and Platinum represents the highest level of award. - December 19, 2025 - UTRS
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
WeKinFolk Celebrates 5 Years of Culture Driven Innovation: A Black Owned Social Media Platform Built on Purpose, Resilience, and Community Power
WeKinFolk celebrates 5 years as a Black-owned platform built on culture, safety, and community. Founded by Ernest L. Manning Jr., it’s grown to 50K members with no outside funding. With rewards, badges, storytelling tools, and new AI features on the way, WeKinFolk now seeks mission-aligned partners to expand its impact and uplift Black digital ownership. - December 04, 2025 - WeKinFolk
Pure Roofing Opens New Office in Manassas, VA — A Blueprint for Employee Culture, Growth, and Community Impact
Pure Roofing has opened a new office in Manassas, VA, featuring an employee-focused space with an indoor basketball court and entertainment area. The new location serves as the model for the company’s Market Hub Expansion Plan. Pure Roofing is also supporting the community through a local food drive and by donating a free roof to a U.S. Army veteran through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning. - November 25, 2025 - Pure Roofing
Healing the Invisible Wounds of War: Veterans Rebuild Lives After Combat
From the battlefield to civilian life, veterans reveal how understanding the mind helped them overcome post-service stress. - November 11, 2025 - Bridge Publications
"Hiring is Broken." The Candidate Experience Launches to Help Employers Build Transparency and Trust in Hiring.
The Candidate Experience is a new platform dedicated to improving hiring transparency and accountability. Backed by original research and community data, it provides HR leaders and recruiters with insights into candidate expectations while empowering job seekers through resources, reports, and real-world hiring feedback. - November 11, 2025 - The Candidate Experience
Local Author Receives MWSA Gold Medal for Task Force Hogan, WWII Nonfiction Account
The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) awarded historical nonfiction book Task Force Hogan a Gold medal for the 2025 Book Awards Season. Task Force Hogan is the true story of a WWII tank battalion led by the youngest Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, Samuel Hogan, the author’s father. Local author William R Hogan served 22 years in the United States Army, and used his experiences serving worldwide, as well as his father’s correspondence and after-action reports, to help write the story. - October 22, 2025 - William R Hogan
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
Laura’s Mercantile is Expanding Its Military Appreciation Program
Laura's Mercantile, an online wellness store in Winchester, KY, is expanding its military program to help veterans amid rising inflation. All active and retired military personnel can access the program by uploading their DD214 verification at laurasmercantile.com or visiting their physical store on Main Street in Winchester. - October 13, 2025 - Laura's Mercantile
Cool Brands™ Launches Celebrate 250™ to Support Wounded Warrior Project and Honor the United States’ 250th Anniversary in 2026
Cool Brands is proud to announce the launch of Celebrate 250, a groundbreaking brand in collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). - September 26, 2025 - Cool Brands
Netizen Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Most Successful Businesses for a Third Time
Netizen was named for a third time to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Established in 2013 and currently led by partners Michael Hawkins as CEO and Akhil Handa as COO, Netizen is an award-winning technology firm that develops and leverages cutting-edge solutions to create a more secure, integrated, and automated digital environment for government, defense, & commercial clients worldwide. - September 20, 2025 - Netizen Corporation
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class. - September 16, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Last Surviving 100th Bomb Group Pilot John "Lucky" Luckadoo Passes Away Age 103
The announcement of the passing of WWII pilot John "Lucky" Luckadoo at the age of 103. - September 05, 2025 - 100th Bomb Group Foundation
Military Veterans Join Virtue Recovery to Expand Community Outreach with Hope and Support
Virtue Recovery has expanded its Business Development Team with the addition of two American Veterans, Adam Khosroabadi and Chauncy Nash. Both bring extensive military service, professional expertise, and a passion for helping others, strengthening Virtue Recovery’s mission to provide compassionate, whole-person treatment across its nationally accredited centers. - September 03, 2025 - Virtue Recovery Center
Honor and Courage 5K & Salute To Heroes Car Show and Concert
This is an event to raise funds for the Honor and Courage Foundation to help eradicate Veteran and First Responder suicide. - August 31, 2025 - Honor and Courage Foundation
The Gateway Family YMCA Expands Veterans Wellness Initiative
YMCA Expands Free Veterans Initiative this Fall - August 20, 2025 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Announcing GayVeteransUS-Inc Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Tennessee LGBTQ Community
This new website is dedicated to supporting the Tennessee LGBTQ Community with regional business, organizational - highlighting Veteran owned businesses and organizations- events resources, camaraderie, and information they need. Run by the community, for the community. This new veteran owned 501c3 website falls under the GayVeteransUS Inc. umbrella. GayVeteransUS Inc proudly supports the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community. - August 17, 2025 - William G. Kibler
Texas Division SCV Applauds Midland ISD Vote to Restore Lee High School Name
The Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) are applauding the decision by the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees to restore the historic name of Lee High School and to name the freshman campus Lee Freshman School. The vote came after more than three hours of... - August 15, 2025 - Texas Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Emberly at Heritage Glen Invites You to an Exclusive "Behind the Build" Sneak Peek
The Emberly at Heritage Glen will host a series of reservation-only preview tours from August 18–22, 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its new senior living community currently under construction in Fort Worth. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour select areas of the campus, meet leadership, and learn more about the services and care options ahead of the community’s planned October opening. - August 09, 2025 - The Emberly
102-Year-Old Rosie the Riveter Returns to Historic WWII Factory 80 Years Later with Original Tribute Song She Wrote
At 102, WWII Rosie the Riveter Dorothy Nicholas returns to the factory where she was hired over 80 years ago as its FIRST female employee — carrying a powerful tribute song that captures her life, faith, and patriotism, told in her own voice. - July 31, 2025 - Dorothy Nicholas
Key Martial Arts Named Best Dojo In North County and Holds Grand Reopening
Key Martial Arts, the all-ages martial arts school dedicated to the pursuit of excellence, is pleased to be recognized as Best Martial Arts Dojo in The Coast News Group’s Best of North County contest. To celebrate this accomplishment along with 18 years of lessons serving residents of the... - July 19, 2025 - Key Martial Arts
Announcing GayVeterans.us Earns 501(c)3 Tax Exempt Status and Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Gay Police, Fire, and EMT Community
This new website, Gayfirstresponders.net, is dedicated to supporting the Gay Police, Fire, and EMS Community with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow members of the community and access a wide range of support services using the same business model as GayVeterans.us. Having now launched GayCowboys.net a few months ago, this new community website will feature resources directory, a members portal, and a discord server all catered to serve the community. - July 18, 2025 - William G. Kibler
Karl’s House Presents: The 2025 Verve Celebrity Softball Classic Powered by Dave & Buster’s
Karl’s House presents the 2025 Verve Celebrity Softball Classic powered by Dave & Buster’s on October 4 at Riders Field in Frisco, TX. Join celebrities, athletes, and heroes for a night of fun benefiting veterans and first responders. Expect a Home Run Derby, fireworks, and Fan Fest. - July 10, 2025 - Celebrity Softball Classic
Hernando Beach Yacht Club Hosts 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club will host its 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4, 2025, to honor veterans and raise funds for the Florida Veterans Foundation. The event features a boat parade, silent auction, raffle, live music by Chas Collins, BBQ by Hart’s Meat Market, and an after-party. Gates open at 10:30 AM, parade starts at 11:00 AM, and festivities continue until 4:00 PM. Boat entries and sponsorships are welcome. - June 13, 2025 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
Registration Now Open - Soldiers’ Angels to Host Inaugural Food Distribution in Washington, D.C. on June 24
Monthly food support begins for Military and Veteran families in the DMV area, in partnership with Capital Area Food Bank and Blue Star Families. - June 11, 2025 - Soldiers' Angels
Female Veterans Honored for Their Service at the Church of Scientology
Female veterans from around Florida were honored for their service at a dinner hosted by veterans advocate Tami Martin and the Church of Scientology in honor of Memorial Day. - May 31, 2025 - Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans
Digital FOV warns that trade tensions are delaying production of its adaptive rifle scope, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, used by disabled veterans for hunting and shooting sports. Supply chain issues with imported components may delay deliveries to VA rehab programs. Qualifying low vision veterans can request this equipment through their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center as part of their benefits. - May 28, 2025 - Digital FOV, LLC
Motorcycle Missions Selected as Beneficiary of Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™
Motorcycle Missions is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of only ten nonprofit organizations nationwide to benefit from Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™: Ride for Heroes—a nationwide campaign that turns motorcycle miles into meaningful support... - May 22, 2025 - Motorcycle Missions