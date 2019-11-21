Country Christmas at The Ingleside Hotel Opens Friday, November 29, 2019

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Ingleside Hotel Press Release

Pewaukee, WI, November 21, 2019 --(



Admission to the event includes access to the following:



The Country Christmas Trail features over a million holiday lights festively displayed on over a mile-long trail. As guests drive through the countryside, they will experience enchanting animated figures and holiday scenes from the comfort of their car.



The Streets of Bethlehem is a building located at the end of the drive-through trail. Guests can get out of their car and walk through the collection of nearly life-sized Fontanini nativity figurines. Country Christmas has the only display of this magnitude in the area, a replica of the Pope’s personal collection.



Christmas Village is another building at the end of the trail that guests can get out of their car and visit. Christmas Village is the perfect place to enjoy a hot cup of cocoa or an evening treat while surrounded by a cuddly cast of animated holiday characters. People of all ages will be amazed at the newly rebuilt working model train display.



New in 2019, experience Country Christmas like you never have before with one of two new ways to take in the Country Christmas light display.



Illuminated Walk through Nights will be held for three nights only. On December 3, 4 and 5 for the first time in Country Christmas history, guests will be allowed to walk the more than one mile long Country Christmas trail. During these nights, the trail will be closed to any drive through traffic. Hours are 5pm – 9pm with the last admission tickets sold at 8pm. Admission is $7 per person or $5 per person with a new book donation benefiting the Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County. Please dress for the weather. Hot Chocolate and other concessions will be available in Christmas Village.



Wagon rides will be available to guests December 8-December 12, 2019 and December 15-December 19, 2019. Rides start at 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm and are $15 per person. Wagon rides include hot chocolate and a Christmas cookie and can be purchased in Christmas Village at the concessions counter. Tickets are first come, first serve and carload admission is not required for wagon rides.



There are many special nights and promotions available throughout the event. Don’t miss your chance to:



Get your picture taken with Santa Claus in Christmas Village, courtesy of COUNTRY Financial, on December 11 and 12 from 6pm -8pm.



Visit with Elizabeth Kay and Radar from 99.1 The Mix on December 16 in the Christmas Village from 6pm – 8pm.



HAWS Mobile Adoption Center will have animals on site in Christmas Village December 18 and 19 from 5pm-9pm for guests to visit and adopt. Additionally, $5 of each regular carload admission on these two nights will be donated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.



