eRevMax Offers Connectivity with Viajes El Corte Ingles

New interface with Spain’s biggest travel agency facilitates seamless data transfer.

Madrid, Spain, November 22, 2019



Viajes El Corte Inglés is part of one of the biggest business groups in Spain - El Corte Inglés. Active in 14 markets in Europe and South America, the company has over 600 point-of-sales counters providing expert service to both business and leisure travellers. With a portfolio of more than 16,000 corporate clients, the company currently dominates the Spanish business travel representing a market share of 25%. The eRevMax interface will allow Viajes El Corte Inglés’ hotel partners who use RateTiger and RTConnect to update their room rates and availability from their LiveOS powered dashboard and receive reservations from the channel to their hotel systems in real-time.



A representative of Viajes El Corte Inglés commented, “Our interface with RateTiger will be beneficial for our partner hotels to quickly and efficiently manage room rates, availability and restrictions. It’s a very useful tool with a wide hotel network globally which would help us improve our inventory.”



“We’re committed to continuously working on incremental improvements to make online distribution and channel management effortless for hoteliers, giving them more opportunity to focus on strategy planning and implementation. Spain has always been a focus region for us and this integration with Viajes El Corte Inglés will provide our hotel clients the opportunity to sell on one of best producing sites,” said Ximo García Argent, Strategic Account Director, eRevMax.



