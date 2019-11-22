Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Techliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Techliance: By Email RSS Feeds: Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards

Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA.

Lahore, Pakistan, November 22, 2019 --(



This award recognizes Techliance commitment to providing innovative App Development in Pakistan. TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on its marketplace. TDA’s awards program celebrates agencies of all shapes and sizes around the world. To be a contender, all that matters is that they have a portfolio of outstanding work, verified by their clients. A TDA award relies on client feedback, which makes it especially meaningful for the winners.



Pakistan boasts of a respectable number of companies providing App Development solutions in global market. From its inception in 2008, Techliance has been a fronting web, and mobile based solutions and applications to companies around the world. With customer blueprint across the globe, Techliance is delighted to have been selected winners from Pakistan.



Techliance's Director Development, Shahzad Atta:

"We share this success with our customers. Without their patronage, Techliance could not have landed this accolade. In future, we hope to continue being the top IT leaders by fronting the app development domain through usage of invention and best industry practices."



TDA's CEO, Goran Deak:

"We are proud to celebrate leading agencies across the world - and proud to showcase them on TDA. The winners are truly the best at what they do, which, in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry, is something to really shout about."



About Techliance



Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States; Techliance also has a fully functional Development Lab in Lahore, Pakistan. Working on remote outsourcing model, Techliance provides high-end expertise resources to companies for mobile, web and app-based projects. You can engage resources either for fixed hours, part-time or entirely outsource your project to Techliance for end-to-end delivery of business requirements.



Techliance has proudly served companies of varying sizes and capacities. They continue to dominate the global market by following best industry practices including Agile, latest technological platforms, QA techniques etc. For App development, Techliance has diverse skill-set for Android, iOS and React Native platforms which allows a plethora of talent for companies to hire and utilize for flawless development and execution of project delivery.



https://www.techliance.com/



About TDA



