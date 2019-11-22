Agenda Released for SMi’s 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference in London

London, United Kingdom, November 22, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- The potential of Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) has been recognised by the UK MoD. A multi-million-pound Transformation Fund will be used to fast track military robotics projects onto the battlefield this year. Enhanced RAS systems enable militaries to see more, understand more, cover a greater area and be more lethal, these game-changing capabilities are increasingly important in today’s digital battlespace.
With this in mind, SMi Group is pleased to host the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference returning to London on April 1-2, 2020, for its third successful year. The key focuses of the conference will revolve around the 5 priorities established by the UK MoD in the development of RAS. This includes situational awareness, lethality, manoeuvrability, survivability and sustainability, as well as cover other main themes such as counter-IED, deep learning, AI, international cooperation, or communication systems.
The 2020 agenda features over 5 hours of dedicated networking time, more than 19 thought-provoking presentations and two exclusive panel discussions.
The speaker line-up for Military RAS 2020:
Conference Chairman:
Brigadier (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army
Host Nation Speakers:
Major Alex Bayliss, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Future Force Development, Capability Directorate, British Army
Major Martin Laverack, Requirements Manager 1, Special Projects
Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search, DE&S MOD
Major Luke Wilson, Land Requirements Manager, DE&S MOD
Major Jamie Woodsend, SO2 Army Warfighting Experiment,
Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army
Mr Peter Stockel, Fellow – Autonomous Systems & Innovation Autonomy
Challenge Lead, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Dr Ivan Petrunin, Lecturer in Digital Signal Processing for Autonomous
Systems, Cranfield University
Professor Hyo Sang Shin, Professor in GNC, Cranfield University
Mr Andy Fawkes, Director, Thinke Company
International Military and Expert Speakers:
Dr Robert Sadowski SES, Army Chief Roboticist Robotics ST, US Army (subject to final confirmation)
Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces
Lieutenant Colonel Jon Bodenhamer, Product Manager, Applique and Large Unmanned Ground Systems, PEO CS&CSS, US Army
Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hadicke, Project Leader NLD Army Robot Autonomous Systems, 13th Infantry Brigade, Netherlands Army
Lieutenant Colonel Robin Smith, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Future Land Warfare Branch, Australian Army
Captain J. Evan Inglett, Ground Combat Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab
Staff Sergeant Matt Foglesong, Robotics and Autonomy Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab
Dr Martin Hagström, Programme Manager Weapon and Protection, Defence and Security Systems, FOI
Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center US Army Futures Command
Senior Representative, FLIR
Mr Keith Mallon, Campaign Manager – Land Autonomy, QinetiQ
Next year’s conference will have a new focus on robotic platoon vehicles, autonomy and manned/unmanned teaming and delegates will hear new speakers from the UK, US, Estonia, Sweden and Australia.
Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems
1-2 April 2020
London, UK
Gold Sponsor: FLIR
Sponsors: Lockheed Martin & QinetiQ
