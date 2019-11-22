Agenda Released for SMi’s 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference in London

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Registration has officially opened for the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference in London in April 2020.

London, United Kingdom, November 22, 2019 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group is pleased to host the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference returning to London on April 1-2, 2020, for its third successful year. The key focuses of the conference will revolve around the 5 priorities established by the UK MoD in the development of RAS. This includes situational awareness, lethality, manoeuvrability, survivability and sustainability, as well as cover other main themes such as counter-IED, deep learning, AI, international cooperation, or communication systems.



For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on December 13. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/PRcom1



The 2020 agenda features over 5 hours of dedicated networking time, more than 19 thought-provoking presentations and two exclusive panel discussions.



The speaker line-up for Military RAS 2020:



Conference Chairman:



Brigadier (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army



Host Nation Speakers:



Major Alex Bayliss, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Future Force Development, Capability Directorate, British Army

Major Martin Laverack, Requirements Manager 1, Special Projects

Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search, DE&S MOD

Major Luke Wilson, Land Requirements Manager, DE&S MOD

Major Jamie Woodsend, SO2 Army Warfighting Experiment,

Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army

Mr Peter Stockel, Fellow – Autonomous Systems & Innovation Autonomy

Challenge Lead, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

Dr Ivan Petrunin, Lecturer in Digital Signal Processing for Autonomous

Systems, Cranfield University

Professor Hyo Sang Shin, Professor in GNC, Cranfield University

Mr Andy Fawkes, Director, Thinke Company



International Military and Expert Speakers:



Dr Robert Sadowski SES, Army Chief Roboticist Robotics ST, US Army (subject to final confirmation)

Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces

Lieutenant Colonel Jon Bodenhamer, Product Manager, Applique and Large Unmanned Ground Systems, PEO CS&CSS, US Army

Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hadicke, Project Leader NLD Army Robot Autonomous Systems, 13th Infantry Brigade, Netherlands Army

Lieutenant Colonel Robin Smith, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Future Land Warfare Branch, Australian Army

Captain J. Evan Inglett, Ground Combat Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab

Staff Sergeant Matt Foglesong, Robotics and Autonomy Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab

Dr Martin Hagström, Programme Manager Weapon and Protection, Defence and Security Systems, FOI

Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center US Army Futures Command

Senior Representative, FLIR

Mr Keith Mallon, Campaign Manager – Land Autonomy, QinetiQ



Next year’s conference will have a new focus on robotic platoon vehicles, autonomy and manned/unmanned teaming and delegates will hear new speakers from the UK, US, Estonia, Sweden and Australia.



The newly released brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/PRcom1



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

1-2 April 2020

London, UK



Gold Sponsor: FLIR

Sponsors: Lockheed Martin & QinetiQ



For delegate enquiries:

Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:

Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



Trizsa Ardael

44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/PRcom1



