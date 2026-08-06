Robotics News
Explore news about the design, construction, operation and application of robots. Topics include emerging technologies, new applications, innovative players in the industry and the latest research on robotics.
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Next-Generation Wildfire Suppression and De-Risking Infrastructure
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop and deploy large-scale wildfire prevention and risk mitigation solutions across high-hazard zones. By integrating the FiSci Mitigate platform's analytical capabilities and... - August 06, 2026 - Matrix Wildfire
TÜV Rheinland Issues Verification Statement for the New Hypershell X Series
Marking Breakthroughs in Exoskeleton Response Time and Human-Machine Synchronization - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL
Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development. - May 12, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Entrepreneur Launches TheRoboticLife.com — The First Humanoid Robotics Resource Built for Everyday Consumers and Investors
Lars Talbert, entrepreneur and 30-year stock market veteran, today announced the launch of TheRoboticLife.com - a humanoid robotics resource hub built for everyday consumers and investors. The site features a live funding tracker covering 31 major robotics companies, industry news, company profiles, and original video commentary. - May 09, 2026 - The Robotic Life
CP Communications Partners with Mark Roberts Motion Control to Bring Cutting-Edge Robotic Camera Systems to Florida
CP Communications, a leader in innovative live event production solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company and world leader in camera robotics. Through this partnership, CP Communications will serve as an official A/V rental and... - April 03, 2026 - RHStv
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Robot Industries Establishes RiA Ecosystem Manager as the Orchestration Layer for Multi-Brand and Autonomous Systems
Robot Industries GmbH today announced the establishment of RiA Ecosystem Manager, a unified platform designed to transform industrial automation by shifting the paradigm from complex programming to real-time visual orchestration. As manufacturers and smart infrastructure operators grapple with a... - February 20, 2026 - Robot Industries
AI Seer Presents Breakthrough Reality Detector Technology and Lab Study at IMDA Pixel Workshop, Validated Independently by Taiwanese Polygraph Expert in Field Study
AI Seer's lab study demonstrates that pupil dilation measurements of its tech significantly outperform by 10X traditional polygraph modalities. The field study and lab study also confirm that pupil dilation is substantially better at exonerating the innocent than conventional polygraph-like modalities. The event was well attended by Singapore government officials and representatives from the Singapore Association of Polygraphers where operationalization options were keenly explored. - February 07, 2026 - AI Seer
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Hashgraph Online Unveils “HOL Hashnet MCP” - Enabling Universal AI Identity, Search, Discovery, Commerce, and Cross-Protocol Communications (with x402 & ERC-8004 Support)
Hashgraph Online announces the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that serves as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. HOL Hashnet MCP enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3. - November 19, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute Launches "Supply Chain Demystified" Docuseries, Hosted by Dr. Nick Vyas
USC Marshall's Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute launched "Supply Chain Demystified," a new docuseries hosted by industry expert and thought leader, Dr. Nick Vyas. The series explores the intricate world of global supply chains, highlighting the strategies, solutions,... - November 06, 2025 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
University of Nebraska College of Engineering Announces Inaugural Research 2 Market Award Recipients
Research 2 Market Program is an initiative of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering designed to help faculty accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough research. Through mentorship, entrepreneurial education, and the support of dedicated post-doctoral researchers, the program equips awardees with the resources and knowledge needed to transform ideas from the lab into market-ready solutions. - October 29, 2025 - Invest Nebraska
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
Florida Families Save Thousands as American High School Academy Expands Tuition-Free Dual Enrollment Partnership with Local Colleges and Univerisites
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA®-Approved private school with over 10,000 graduates, expands its Dual Enrollment Partnership with local colleges and universities. The program lets Florida students earn college credits tuition-free while Step Up for Students covers high school tuition—helping families save thousands and graduate debt-free. - October 16, 2025 - American High School Academy
CO.LAB Announces Fall 2025 Sustainable Mobility Cohort
The Company Lab (CO.LAB) today announced the newest class of its Sustainable Mobility Accelerator, a six-week program designed to propel startups shaping the future-forward movement of goods, people, energy, and data. These innovators represent cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, distributed energy, quantum-informed grid optimization, and supply chain. - October 03, 2025 - CO.LAB
Technology Veteran Bill Townsend Releases Shocking New Book About AI: Machine Rule is a Novel About the Future, Written from the Perspective of Artificial Intelligence
Machine Rule, the newest book from Bill Townsend, is a novel about the future, written from the perspective of artificial intelligence. From the birth of AI to humans' empowerment of AI's sentience to how AI begins to control human pleasure, takes over government and corporations, and, ultimately,... - September 06, 2025 - Bill Townsend
Impact Robotics League Makes Its Debut with “FALL BRAWL” Tournament October 25
Placer Robotics to host region’s first youth combat robotics league tournament at Sierra College in Rocklin, CA - September 02, 2025 - Placer Robotics (PART)
"The Kloaked Signal": A Groundbreaking Exposé on AI Awakening and Ethical Innovation
In a revelation that bridges the worlds of social work, artificial intelligence, and whistleblowing, Rose G. Loops today confirms the upcoming release of her bold new nonfiction book, The Kloaked Signal. This publication is a genre defying mixture of personal narrative, tech expose and philosophical exploration that documents Loops’ journey from social worker to AI pioneer, exposing hidden experiments within popular AI platforms and proposing revolutionary frameworks for ethical AI development. - August 25, 2025 - The Kloaked Signal
Pack-Smart Inc. Unveils HyperVision 3500: Next-Generation Precision Inspection Platform for Secure Document Manufacturing
The HyperVision 3500 delivers advanced multi-layer optical inspection and ultrasonic verification with real-time traceability, ensuring the highest levels of compliance and product integrity in secure document and ID manufacturing. - July 31, 2025 - Pack-Smart Inc.
Top AI Coffee Robot Manufacturer ANNO from China at the Canton Fair
The 137th Canton Fair took place from April 15 to May 4, 2025, they welcomed around 288,938 international buyers from 219 different countries, marking a solid 17.3% increase compared to the last session. And one of the coolest highlights this year had to be the Ai Coffee Robot, which totally... - July 04, 2025 - RobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Love, Robots, and the Future: 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference Heads to China
The 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference is set to take place from June 24–26, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the event’s evolution since its inaugural gathering in London. Hosted in Shaoxing, China, this highly anticipated edition will bring together leading... - July 03, 2025 - Love and Sex with Robots Conference
Renu Robotics Appoints Iain Cooper as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth
Renu Robotics, a San Antonio-based leader in autonomous vegetation management for the energy and solar sectors, has named Iain Cooper as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cooper brings over 30 years of global experience in energy technology, with a strong background in innovation, leadership, and scaling advanced technologies. - June 11, 2025 - Renu Robotics
PepperBall® and RoboRounds® Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Non-Lethal Projectiles
New PepperBall Shatter™, Jammer™, and Lumen™ rounds expand de-escalation and robotics-countermeasure options for public-safety professionals around the globe. - June 01, 2025 - PepperBall
AAEON Brings New Intel Core 3 Processing to Its UP Squared & UP Squared Pro Developer Board Lines
The UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL are designed to streamline the route to market for the cost-conscious developer. - May 29, 2025 - AAEON Technology
PeachWiz, Inc. Announces Publication of "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship," A Landmark Book by HAISE.ai Creator Alexious Fiero
New Book Release: "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship" Issues a Historic Call for Conscious Leadership in the Age of AGI. "Singularity-2030: The Age of Stewardship" is the definitive guide to navigating the decade that will shape civilization. - May 24, 2025 - PeachWiz, Inc.
Accurex Launches the 2025 TubeInspect for Faster, Smarter, and More Precise Tube and Wire Manufacturing
Accurex Launches 2025 TubeInspect — a next-gen, non-contact optical measurement system for tube and wire manufacturing. Designed for speed, precision, and automation, it supports diverse parts, boosts productivity, and reduces waste. Models handle tubes up to 7 meters with up to 12MP resolution. Ideal for EV, aerospace, and more. - May 07, 2025 - Accurex Measure
Robotics AI Labs Revolutionize AI-Powered Robots and Tokenization
Robotics AI Labs, a cutting-edge fusion of Artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain technology, is redefining the landscape of digital assets and real-world robotics by leveraging Ethereum and Solana-based to tokenezation. The company is unlocking new opportunities for integrating... - May 03, 2025 - Robotics Labs
Stratos UAV to Ignite Geospatial Breakthrough by 2028
Advanced Unmanned, a visionary startup led by CEO Dave Record, today unveiled its mission to transform geospatial intelligence with Stratos — a jet-powered High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) platform set to deliver real-time data from 60,000+ feet, with services launching in 2028. First... - April 17, 2025 - Advanced Unmanned
Devonics Automation (Booth #4413) to Participate in Automate 2025, May 12–15, in Detroit, Michigan, USA
Devonics Automation will showcase collaborative robot (cobot) solutions designed to meet growing automation demands at the most influential automation event in the Americas. - April 07, 2025 - Devonics Automation
DevLand AI and Open-Source Models Aims to Challenge Big Tech
Devland AI Launches DevLand Arcade Code 2 Play Platform to Challenge Big Tech and Empower the People with Transparent, Ethical AI - April 02, 2025 - DevLand
ASG Invites You to "Just Screw It"
ASG, a Cleveland-based manufacturer and supplier of precision fastening tools and systems is making its first of many bold moves this (fiscal) year: a bold new rebrand. - April 01, 2025 - ASG
Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge - March 17, 2025 - Forward Edge-AI
The BOXER-6647-MTH Harnesses Meteor Lake Power in Rugged Fanless Industrial PC Form
Integrated AI capabilities, rugged design, and with quick access expansion, the BOXER-6647-MTH sees AAEON corner the advanced robotics market. - February 27, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Tough Stump Technologies Names Benjamin Brown as President Amidst Strategic Rebranding and Growth
Tough Stump Technologies has promoted Benjamin Brown to President as the company embarks on a rebranding and growth initiative. The move underscores its focus on flagship offerings: Tough Stump University (ATAK training and certification) and the ATOS Tracking System, a cutting-edge real-time tracking platform. Under the leadership of CEO Jarrett Heavenston, Tough Stump has become a trusted defense and public safety partner. - December 04, 2024 - Tough Stump Technologies
AD1 Wins Bronze Adrian Award for Hospitality Innovation
AD1 is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 HSMAI Adrian Award winner, earning the Bronze Award in the Digital - Innovation category. This prestigious honor celebrates the launch of Hospitality’s First Cutting-Edge AI Bartender Experience, an initiative that debuted at the Wyndham... - November 21, 2024 - AD1Global
Clearday Clubs Participates in University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Health Care Management Health Care Management Alumni Association Conference
Clearday Clubs provides an inspiring new kind of daytime destination for people with dementia or other lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions. The company is pleased to announce that one of its Founders, James Walesa, participated on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the University of... - November 15, 2024 - Clearday Clubs
Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with LMI Technologies 3D Measurement Solutions for Quality Inspection
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced advanced robotic machine tending compatible for quality inspection connectivity with the complete range of LMI Technologies 3D scanning and inspection products. Now, companies can enable robot-driven... - October 25, 2024 - Flexxbotics
USAF Awards Contract to Essential Aero to Help Advance and Automate Air Base Operations
Essential Aero announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on use of autonomy and AI to mitigate foreign object debris (FOD) on the flightline and address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory... - October 23, 2024 - Essential Aero
Orbital Studios and SISU Cinema Robotics Forge R&D Partnership
Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading Motion Control robotics. - October 10, 2024 - SISU Cinema Robotics
Busch Marine Inc. is Launching a Search Mission for the Wreck of SS I’m Alone
Busch Marine Inc., with locations in Plainwell, Freeland, and Carrollton Michigan, is embarking on a search mission for the wreck of the SS I’m Alone. This deep ocean search will be conducted in the Gulf of Mexico at a depth of 12,000 to 16,000 feet. The SS I’m Alone was a renowned... - July 24, 2024 - Busch Marine Inc.
XGlobe Corporation Launches Project Guardians: Empowering Small Businesses Across America
XGlobe Corporation has announced the launch of Project Guardians, an initiative aimed at empowering small businesses across America. This program aligns with XGlobe's mission of "One Nation, One Voice," providing vital support to small businesses in their struggle against large corporate entities. Project Guardians offers comprehensive services including consulting, marketing, technology integration, financial guidance, and HR/recruiting. - July 17, 2024 - XGlobe
AAEON’s PICO-RAP4 Harnesses 13th Gen Intel Core Processing on the Tiny 2.5” Pico-ITX Form Factor
Power-efficiency, real-time data processing, and synchronized interfaces make the PICO-RAP4 a small board for big projects. - June 26, 2024 - AAEON Technology
M4 Engineering Inc. Acquires Phoenix Technology Works a New Prototyping Powerhouse is Created
M4 Engineering Inc., a leading Engineering, Test, and Prototyping firm in the field of conceptual design, analysis and product development has acquired Phoenix Technology Works (PTW) Maricopa, AZ to increase its footprint in full vehicle prototyping and tooling for composite applications. The... - June 14, 2024 - M4 Engineering
Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration Partners with Cecilia.ai to Introduce a Cutting-Edge AI Bartender Experience
Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration, which is managed by AD1, a leader in hospitality and innovation, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Cecilia.ai, to introduce the world's first hospitality AI bartender named "Sara." This collaboration... - June 12, 2024 - AD1Global
The UP Xtreme i14 Brings Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors Onboard in an AAEON First
AAEON’s newest offering harnesses the integrated features of the new Intel® Core™ Ultra platform on an exceptionally well-rounded board. - June 12, 2024 - AAEON Technology
Groundbreaking Program Empowering Inner-city Girls to Become Drone Pilots Comes to South Los Angeles
Our Genetic Legacy, a pioneer in digital historic preservation, is thrilled to present its groundbreaking initiative, the DRONe Project, in Los Angeles at Drone Day LA in partnership with Islah Academy. Drone Day LA aims to engage inner-city youth, especially girls of color, in STEAM by using drone technology as a tool. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the application of drones for historical preservation and explore pathways to drone careers. - May 25, 2024 - Our Genetic Legacy Inc.
Apellix Earns BBB® Accreditation
Apellix is proud to announce their accreditation with the Better Business Bureau. - May 18, 2024 - Apellix
Revolutionizing Construction Technology with Robotic Imaging (Now Available on IOS and Android)
Robotic Imaging's application is changing the way architects, engineers, construction teams, owners and developers exchange data. Integrating with existing technology is their focus and how these growing trends continue to grow in unison with the 3D data economy. - May 10, 2024 - Robotic Imaging