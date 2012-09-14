PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Agenda Released for SMi’s 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference in London SMi Reports: Registration has officially opened for the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference in London in April 2020. - November 22, 2019 - SMi Group

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

BrainCo's Prosthetic Hand Helps Amputee Play the Piano for Millions of Viewers For Lin Anlu, playing the piano has been a lifelong dream. Having lost her right arm at a young age, it seemed likely to remain a dream. But last year, Anlu became the first amputee to play a piano duet using BrainCo’s advanced prosthetic technology. Anlu stunned a live audience and millions of... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

IoT Marketing Partners with Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC for Midwest PSWN Development IoT Marketing and Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC have finalized an agreement to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission. - November 20, 2019 - IoT Marketing

BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

Conference on Collaborative Robots, Advanced Vision and Artificial Intelligence Comes to San Jose November 12-13 A3’s Collaborative Robots, Advanced Vision & AI (CRAV.ai) Conference to highlight trends and innovations Nov. 12-13 in San Jose, California. - October 19, 2019 - Association for Advancing Automation A3

JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release an Updated Preview of AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release an updated preview of AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - October 07, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is Featured on the Cover of Top 100 Registry's 2019, Q3 Publication, as the Humanitarian of the Year The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is featured in the Top 100 Registry, highlighting his life and career. In September 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Humanitarian of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - October 03, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts

21st Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition Will Return to London in November as the Biggest Edition to Date SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom 2019 to commence on 5th, 6th and 7th of November in London with an anticipated 20% increase from last year. - September 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Opens Its Largest North American Office in New York to Keep Up with Growth MiR opens largest North American office in New York, with big showroom, to handle increasing sales of autonomous mobile robots. - September 13, 2019 - MiR

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers. Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company

Final 3 Weeks for the Upcoming Defence Exports Conference 2019 SMi Reports: The 14th annual Defence Exports conference attracts global acknowledgement with only 3 weeks left until the event this September in Amsterdam. - September 05, 2019 - SMi Group

Flexiv Releases White Paper: Adaptive Robots and the Future of Industrial Automation Flexiv Ltd., creator of the world’s first adaptive robotic arm combining direct force control with advanced AI, this week released an official white paper that both reviews the status quo of industrial robots and investigates the potential impact of new technologies. In the white paper, the robotics... - September 01, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Air Hydro Power Inc. is a Universal Robots Certified Training Center Air Hydro Power is excited to welcome students into new hands-on classes that will teach core programming skills to cobot users. AHP has been included as one of Universal Robots' worldwide network of authorized training centers that expands further on their popular Universal Robots Academy online training. - August 28, 2019 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman

Swedish Medical Center Surgeons Perform First Successful Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Using Robotic Guidance Platform New technology offers enhanced surgical precision for patients using advanced 3D planning, guidance, and visualization. - July 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Yaskawa Motoman Introduces Universal Weldcom Interface for Arc Welding Universal Weldcom Interface (UWI), Yaskawa Motoman's new easy-to-use pendant application, enables full utilization of the advanced capabilities on select Miller® and Lincoln Electric® digital welding power supplies. UWI enables easy control of any weld process or parameter, including voltage, amperage and wire feed speed through a common user interface for either brand. - July 13, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Launches Updates to ArcWorld 50 Series Workcells for Robotic Welding Built for demanding production environments, the extremely compact ArcWorld® 50 series workcells are affordable, wire-to-weld solutions that are pre-assembled on a common base. Available in single or dual station configurations, these workcells are equipped with all the automation needed for arc... - July 11, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman AR3120 Arc Welding Robot Offers Longest Reach for Long or Wide Weldments Offering an extra-long wrist range for improved application flexibility, the new extended reach six-axis AR3120 robot achieves unrivaled arc welding performance. Featuring an expansive 3,124 mm horizontal reach and a 5,622 mm vertical reach, the AR3120 is the longest reach, standard arc welding robot... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Beistle Company Wins Big with Yaskawa’s MotoMini Robot The winner of Yaskawa Motoman’s recent “Win a MotoMini” contest is the Beistle Company (Shippensburg, PA). The contest, held in conjunction with the launch of Yaskawa Motoman’s Smart Series product line was held at Automate 2019 (April 8-11, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois). The... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of Toshiba Memory Value SAS and Data Center NVMe SSDs with That of Enterprise SATA SSDs In Principled Technologies (PT) hands-on testing, Toshiba Memory SSDs allowed an HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server to complete an analytics query set in less time than SATA SSDs, which makes vital business insights available earlier. - June 21, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

North American Robot Orders Down Slightly in First Quarter 2019 North American robot orders were down slightly in Q1 2019, according to the Robotics Industries Association, but long-term signs remain healthy. - June 14, 2019 - Association for Advancing Automation A3

Two Weeks Until North America’s Leading Soldier Modernization Conference – Future Soldier Technology USA 2019 SMi reports: Two weeks to go until the Future Soldier Technology USA conference, taking place in Arlington, Virginia on June 24th-25th 2019. - June 10, 2019 - SMi Group

SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG

Q&A Released with Major General John Charlton, Former Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Center, US Army SMi reports: Conference chairman, Former Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Center, US Army is interviewed ahead of the upcoming conference on June 11th and 12th 2019. - May 31, 2019 - SMi Group

Less Than 4 Weeks to Go Until the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference SMi Reports: Registration closes in less than 4 weeks for the Future Soldier Technology USA conference, taking place on June 24th-25th in Arlington. - May 30, 2019 - SMi Group

SMi Release 10 Key Reasons to Attend and Preliminary Attendee List for MilSatCom USA 2019 SMi Reports: SMi Group releases ten reasons to attend the 4th Annual MilSatCom USA conference on the 26th-27th June in Arlington, Virginia. - May 25, 2019 - SMi Group

Robotics Business Review and IDC Name Energid to RBR50 List for Innovation, Market Transformation, and Commercial Success Recognized for its Leadership in Real-Time Adaptive Robotic Motion Control and Path Planning - May 16, 2019 - Energid

Intent Solutions Group Recognized by Amazon as an AWS Activate Partner Intent Solutions Group is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by Amazon as an AWS Activate Partner. The AWS Activate Program will enable Intent Solutions Group to provide startups with access to the resources they need to quickly get started on AWS – including credits, training, and... - May 06, 2019 - Intent Solutions Group

Automate 2019 Closes Last Show in Chicago with Record Attendance and Leads Hundreds of Exhibitors Already Reserved Space for 2021 in Detroit; Innovative Mechatronic Systems Wins 2019 Launch Pad Startup Competition. - May 02, 2019 - Association for Advancing Automation A3

Eric Breen Joins PINC as Vice President of Business Development Industry veteran joins market leader for yard management systems and inventory robotics technology to further expand global growth. - April 17, 2019 - PINC

Rose State College, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Announce Educational Partnership in Collaborative Robotics Rose State College and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance have formed a new educational partnership. Rose State will be providing training in collaborative robotics for manufacturers across Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance will provide subject matter experts to assist with curriculum development... - April 15, 2019 - Rose State College

SnapFulfil Announces Autonomous Fulfillment Cart, SnapCart SnapFulfil, a Tier-1, cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) provider, today announced the creation of its new, innovative fulfillment cart, SnapCart. SnapCart is an extension of SnapFulfil’s cloud-based WMS and is designed to help small parts picking and eCommerce fulfillment centers streamline... - April 10, 2019 - Snapfulfil

Automate 2019 Opens Next Week in Chicago Automation industry gathers April 8-11 for its largest show yet with more than 500 exhibitors and 20,000+ attendees. - April 05, 2019 - Association for Advancing Automation A3

PASCO® Garners FANUC Certified Service Provider Status St. Louis Robotics Integrator Achieves Highest Level of Certification. - April 03, 2019 - PASCO

Flexiv Ushers in 3rd Gen Robot with Launch of Adaptive Robot 1. Product launch of world’s first adaptive robot at Hannover Messe 2019; 2. Broader set of applications - can be applied to different scenarios and industries, even in uncertain environments; 3. Bottom-up innovation and all-inclusive robot design for great adaptivity; 4. Proprietary force control and AI technology from top AI and robotics researchers - April 03, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.