Fourteenth Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America

Drink Slingers is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2020 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning brand and app. This is the second year Drink Slingers has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.

Austin, TX, November 22, 2019 --(



The Knot has inspired 25 million couples (and counting!) to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing high-quality content and inspiration, The Knot makes it easy for couples to connect with and book the right wedding professionals to create their perfect wedding day. On The Knot Marketplace, couples can get connected to any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot Best of Weddings gives couples the confidence to find and book the best local vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology makes planning one’s wedding celebrations easier and more enjoyable.



Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, the leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million visitors per month who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.



For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.



About Drink Slingers

Drink Slingers is a professional bar and beverage service whose specialty is creating memories that will span a lifetime. We do this by maintaining a high level of professionalism balanced with just enough playfulness to create ease among your guests. Drink Slingers serves not only weddings, but also corporate events, private house parties and festivals.



About The Knot

Sadie Smythe

512-719-3098



http://www.drinkslingersatx.com/



