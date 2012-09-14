PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Food & Beverage: Beverages News

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from this Industry Distribution Channel: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TEALEAVES
TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue
For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES
Sweet and Savory Meals
Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes
Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals
Fourteenth Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America
Drink Slingers is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2020 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning brand and app. This is the second year Drink Slingers has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards. - November 22, 2019 - Drink Slingers
VIRUN
Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations
Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN
Prairie Fire Winery
Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line
After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery
Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival
Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival
Natural Motives LLC
EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack
EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC
Bald Man Brewing Company
"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced
Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company
Randy's Donuts
Something Big is Brewing at World Famous Randy’s Donuts
Launch Celebration - Free Coffee Giveaway Monday, September 23 from 6am-6pm at Inglewood and El Segundo locations. - September 20, 2019 - Randy's Donuts
IZO Mezcal
IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations
Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal
FlipTix
FlipTix® Announces Exclusive Partnership with Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets to Buyers. - August 23, 2019 - FlipTix
Boozee Brings AR & VR to Bars to Attract Millennials
When we initiate a discussion on what millennials want, it usually cannot come to a conclusion without mentioning the evolving trends and perceptions adopted by millennials. From their choice of entertainment to their drinking habits, millennials are very conscious about following the bandwagon associated... - August 08, 2019 - Boozee
Wild Monk
Wild Monk - La Grange Releases New Food Menu
Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant. - July 20, 2019 - Wild Monk
Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group
Bayon Distillery Attends the SIWS; Co-Founders Matthew Green-Hite and Rattana Em Served Over 2200 Tastings
Bayon Distillery shows off their Tamarind Liqueur and award winning Cascara Liqueur at the SIWS show, Seoul Korea, June 2019. In addition to Tamarind Liqueur and Cascara Liqueur, Bayon Distillery also offers Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur. Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur is made from coffee beans from Mondulkiri Province in Cambodia; hand picked by Bayon Distillery employees, and processed at its facility in Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia. - July 11, 2019 - Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group
Bing Beverage Company
Bing Beverage Company (“BING”) of Denver, Colorado, Maker of Bing® Caffeinated Juices and Bing Z™ Organic Kombuchas, Launching New “Energy Kombuchas”
Colorado company makes "splash" in the beverage world with new Energy Kombucha flavors. - June 22, 2019 - Bing Beverage Company
Mirus Promotions Inc.
Mirus Promotions, Inc. Supports 7-Eleven Launch of Emerging Brands Test in LA Stores
7-Eleven launched a new emerging brands test with almost 100 better-for-you food and beverage items in 125 Los Angeles-area stores. Mirus Promotions, Inc. is set to execute in-store demos over the duration of two months to support this launch and directly promote the products to consumers. - May 24, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.
Green Hemp Farms
Green Hemp Farms Starts 150 Acre Hemp Cultivation and 500,000 Clones
Green Hemp Farms has 2 extraction / distillation facilities; 300L CO2 extraction in Delta, Colorado and Ethos-6 Alcohol extraction in Louisville, Kentucky. This year in 2019, under the guidance of COO, Mr. Keith Sprau, Green Hemp Farms is cultivating 150 acres for Hemp as well as preparing 500,000 clones consisting of 6 strains with CBD 12% to 16%. - April 29, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms
SpringWell Water
SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time
SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water
TACOTOPIA
Jarritos Joins the TACOTOPIA Tour, a Larger Than Life Playground, Hybrid Amusement Park and Taco Festival Rolled Up in a Funky, Tacotastic, Immersive Experience
The TACOTOPIA Tour Presented by Cholula Hot Sauce and supported by Jarritos opens in Santa Monica, California on May 24, 2019 for a 14-week exhibit. - April 19, 2019 - TACOTOPIA
Ming River
Ming River Sichuan Baijiu Wins Gold at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Baijiu continues to gain ground in the US spirits world. - April 18, 2019 - Ming River
Organic Consumers Association and Bareburger Announce Transparency Initiative
Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants. OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger
Lacuna Kava Bar Offers Experience Rooted in Culture in Downtown Phoenix
Lacuna Kava Bar is the only kava bar in Arizona. - April 11, 2019 - Lacuna Kava Bar
TEALEAVES
World-Renowned Chefs and Mixologists Are Reinventing the Sensory Palate Experience Through the Forgotten Sense: Aroma. Their Secret Ingredient? Tea.
TEALEAVES Presents Language of Aroma: an international exploration of the senses, bringing together top names in design, culinary and innovation. - April 02, 2019 - TEALEAVES
TEALEAVES
Language of Aroma: A Documentary on Communicating a Forgotten Sense by TEALEAVES
TEALEAVES, luxury tea blender, brings together top names in perfumery, language design and accessibility to explore how we can describe this puzzling sense. - April 02, 2019 - TEALEAVES
Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019
Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi
The Original SleepCoffee® Launches a New Line of Kpods, Changing the Way You Think of Coffee
The Original SleepCoffee® new Kpods and Sleep are now Best Friends Forever. A great tomorrow begins with a K cup of SleepCoffee tonight. - March 05, 2019 - SleepCoffee
TEALEAVES
TEALEAVES to Host All-Female Inclusive Design Panel on Aroma with Microsoft & Cooper Hewitt at SXSW 2019
Humans can distinguish at least one trillion distinct smells, yet many people find it difficult to precisely describe them. Due to this, the world of aroma has traditionally borrowed its language from the other senses. - February 25, 2019 - TEALEAVES
Robots Of London
Robots Of London Launches New Advanced Robot Receptionist
Robots Of London have launched their new and improved AI robot receptionist application for Pepper The Robot. Robots Of London were instrumental in the first full time robot receptionist in London and have successfully deployed robot receptionists in 5 European Countries. Pepper, designed by SoftBank... - February 22, 2019 - Robots Of London
Seven Hotel
Seven Hotel and Elephant Gin Afternoon Tea with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust - Southend-on-Sea
“The question is, are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant except in a picture book?” - David Attenborough The Seven Hotel is proud to announce, in conjunction with the amazing Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and Elephant Gin, an exciting new Afternoon... - February 12, 2019 - Seven Hotel
Makers Nutrition, LLC
Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Makers Nutrition Discuss Their Role as a One-Stop Shop Supplement Manufacturer
Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Makers Nutrition President/CEO Jason Provenzano and Senior Vice President Steve Finnegan on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International. - February 08, 2019 - Makers Nutrition, LLC
FemAle Brew Fest
Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2019 - South Florida’s 3rd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
The now popular female-focused beer festival is back for its third year and moving to the incredible Pegusus Park in partnership with Gulfstream Park. - January 29, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
Press Releases 1 - 31 of 31 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help