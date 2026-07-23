Beverages News
Raise your glass to news about the entire beverage market covering announcements on new product introductions, ingredients, packaging, sourcing, services, venues and more. Savor news geared toward beverage consumers, manufacturers and retailers interested in water, fruit drinks, coffee, tea, flavored beverages, wine and distilled, malt and blended alcoholic beverages.
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
As Consumers Demand Better-for-You Beverages, OFTN Launches a New Generation of Functional Cocktail Mixers
Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that align with healthier lifestyles, and that shift is extending beyond energy drinks and sparkling waters. While cocktail culture remains as popular as ever, today's drinkers are looking for cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and products that better fit their wellness goals. - July 17, 2026 - OFTN
Himvana Expands Nettle Tea Range with Himalayan Urtica Himalayensis Offering
Himvana expands its nettle tea range with Urtica himalayensis, giving herbal tea drinkers access to a distinctly Himalayan nettle species alongside the more commonly available Urtica dioica. - July 09, 2026 - Himvana
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
KEWE Energy Drink to Introduce a Redesigned Can System Across Its Zero Sugar Line
KEWE Energy Drink LLC, a Miami based beverage company, will introduce a redesigned can system across its five flavor zero sugar performance line in July 2026. The first flavor in the new design, Sour Watermelon, will begin shipping in late July. The remaining four flavors are available for preorder now. - June 25, 2026 - Kewe Energy Drink LLC
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. - April 07, 2026 - Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
LoLo Lemonade Launches Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Derived THC Lemonade in 5mg and 10mg Options
LoLo Lemonade Launches Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Derived THC Lemonade in 5mg and 10mg Options - February 14, 2026 - LoLo Lemonade
Different Hospitality Acquires Boomtown Coffee Roasters, Preserving a Beloved Houston Brand
Different Hospitality, a newly formed Houston-based hospitality company, announced the acquisition of Boomtown Coffee Roasters. The values-aligned transaction preserves Boomtown’s brand, leadership, and community presence while providing long-term operational support and growth opportunities. The acquisition marks the first step in building a people-focused hospitality group rooted in quality, stewardship, and community investment. - February 07, 2026 - Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas
Rotary Club of Charlotte South Hosts 4th Annual “Perfectly Paired” Wine Tasting & Auction
Guests will enjoy a curated wine tasting, supper-by-the-bite offerings prepared by The Duke Mansion culinary team, and both silent and live auctions featuring travel experiences, golf, spa and dining packages, and other distinctive offerings. - February 07, 2026 - Rotary Club Charlotte South
IGETHI Welcomes You to January
A New Kind of Reset for a New Kind of Consumer. January is more than just a month on the calendar. It's a mindset. - January 07, 2026 - IGETHI
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Digital Coffee Shop
Brew. Support. Honor. A digital coffee house with a mission. Visitors will find GayVeterans.us curates exceptional beans, quality gear, and the warm, welcoming vibes of a community that looks out for its own. 100% of net proceeds support LGBTQ+ Veterans. Every cup fuels connection, visibility, and pride. - January 06, 2026 - William G. Kibler
PureLine Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Food Processors Through Advanced Fumigation Solutions
PureLine partners with leading food processors nationwide to deliver advanced chlorine dioxide fumigation programs that enhance food safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across large-scale production facilities. - November 12, 2025 - PureLine
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
London Juice Company Expands Global Beverage Reach with Halal and Alcohol-Free Drinks
London Juice Company announces international expansion across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, introducing halal-certified, additive-free beverages and new private-label partnerships. - November 08, 2025 - London Juice Company
Ales for ALS Reaches 300+ Breweries in 2025 — Limited Spots Still Open to Join This Year
Ales for ALS™ announced today that more than 300 breweries across the United States and around the world have joined the 2025 program—poised to make this year one of the largest in the initiative’s 12-year history. Limited hop allocations remain available, and interested breweries are encouraged to enroll soon to secure one of the final shipments for the year. - October 31, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Prima Facie Bistro & Market Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Prima Facie Bistro & Market proudly announces the celebration of its First Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 4:00–5:00 PM. The event will take place at the Bistro, located in the heart of Parkville, and will mark a milestone year of community,... - October 23, 2025 - Prima Facie Bistro and Market
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners Leads Investment in PATH
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners announced today that it has led the latest funding round for PATH, the reusable bottled water company pioneering sustainable aluminum packaging. “PATH isn’t selling bottled water, they are redefining an entire category,” said Rogers Healy,... - October 13, 2025 - Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
A Taste of Italy Like Never Before Hits Long Island
The Inaugural San Gennaro Wine & Food Festival — Presented by Uncle Giuseppe’s — Debuts This Saturday 10/11/25 at the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. - October 08, 2025 - Taste Long Island Events
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™ with NanoMx™
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™: a luxury Ayurvedic & Adaptogenic Mushroom Beverage That Mixes Clean. - September 14, 2025 - Earth Enterprises Ltd.
Ranger Creek Announces Launch of Texas Landmark Original No. 2 Single Malt
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling announced today the second release of its award-winning Texas Landmark Single Malt – the Original No.2. The second in the series continues Ranger Creek’s tradition of excellence winning a Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits... - September 10, 2025 - Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
RocketCup Coffee Launches ‘Cuse® Coffee: a Limited Roast Celebrating Orange Pride with Syracuse University®
RocketCup Coffee has launched 'Cuse® Coffee, a custom blend created for Syracuse University fans, alumni, and students. Available for a limited time at rocketcupcoffee.com/cuse and select retail partners, this specialty roast celebrates Orange pride. - August 28, 2025 - RocketCup Coffee
SOBREO Elixirs Debut in New York, Defining a New Era of Inclusive Hospitality
New York bars are debuting a new category: Elixirs. Built on SOBREO’s zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged base, Elixirs are designed to serve both ways, Spirited with alcohol or Clean without. Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village are among the first to feature them. “SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” says Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate. - August 28, 2025 - SOBREO Elixirs
From Oaxaca to Singapore: The Moon Shift Strikes Gold (and Silver) Again — This Time in Asia
The Moon Shift — an artisanal destilado de agave handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca — is making waves on the global spirits stage once again. After earning top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, the brand just captured two of only six medals awarded in the Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore. - August 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Local Veteran-Owner Franchise Launches Fundraising Event
Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event - Will raffle 6-sets of Washington Commanders home game tickets. - August 12, 2025 - The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater
RocketCup Coffee and United Way of Central New York Unite for Day of Caring with Community Mural Project
RocketCup Coffee is teaming up with United Way of Central New York for the 2025 Day of Caring, featuring a community mural project led by artist Tommy Lincoln. Volunteers will enjoy free coffee, and $1 from each Cuse® Coffee bag sold over the next 30 days will support United Way’s mission to uplift Central New York communities. - August 06, 2025 - RocketCup Coffee
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Announced Their First Published Recipe Cookbook Available for Purchase Online
"Inn-Delights" is a recipe collection of over 100 guest taste-tested recipes, baking, cooking and hospitality tips in this travel-size cookbook. - July 20, 2025 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Queens-Based PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop Lounge Now Open Until 2 AM Thursdays to Saturdays
Now open until 2 a.m. Thursdays - Saturdays, PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop lounge offers a classy atmosphere and breathtaking skyline views, making it one of the top rooftop bars in Flushing, Queens. Finding the perfect rooftop bar to take in the stunning skyline of New York City can be a challenge, especially in Flushing. - July 18, 2025 - Prime Mēt Steakhouse
Introducing Potieri Cocktail: a Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy Fusion Inspired by a Colombian Island Escape
Potieri Cocktail proudly announces the launch of its debut beverage: a Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy cocktail that promises to transport drinkers to a tropical paradise with every sip. Rooted in a personal journey and inspired by the vibrant flavors of Colombia, Poteiri is more than a... - July 15, 2025 - Potieri Cocktail
ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options. - July 10, 2025 - ArKay Beverages
Licor Zone Mexico Expands Global Reach as Emerging Market Specialist in Spirits Distribution
As global demand for premium spirits and beverages continues to rise, one Mexican distributor is quietly emerging as a major force in international markets. Licor Zone S.A. de C.V., based in Mexico, is rapidly earning recognition as one of Latin America’s most influential alcohol distribution... - July 09, 2025 - Licor Zone
Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc
Oggi’s Celebrates 21 Years in Arizona with Special Deals and Gifts for Loyal Customers
Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza in Glendale is thrilled to announce its 21st-anniversary celebration, marking more than two decades of delivering award-winning craft beer, handmade pizzas, and unforgettable family experiences. To share its gratitude with the local community and loyal... - July 08, 2025 - Oggis Sports Brewhouse Pizza
Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London
Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits according the Spirit Business - London - July 06, 2025 - Licor Zone
Top AI Coffee Robot Manufacturer ANNO from China at the Canton Fair
The 137th Canton Fair took place from April 15 to May 4, 2025, they welcomed around 288,938 international buyers from 219 different countries, marking a solid 17.3% increase compared to the last session. And one of the coolest highlights this year had to be the Ai Coffee Robot, which totally... - July 04, 2025 - RobotAnno (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space
Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection. - June 17, 2025 - Lark Brewing Co
Meet the Canadian Entrepreneur Bringing Silicon Valley Thinking to Provincial Craft Beverage
Richard Piotrowski launches Bevera, a Canadian-born media, events and intelligence company built as an omni-channel connection engine for craft beverage culture - complete with Bevvy the Beaver, a lovingly irreverent AI agent serving up tailored craft beverage intelligence with a side of... - June 04, 2025 - Bevera
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
The World’s Most Unique and Peaceful Coffee Experience Arrives in Skokie, Illinois
MOTW Coffee & Pastries Opens Its Doors – A Global Destination for Flavor, Faith & Community. - May 19, 2025 - MOTW Coffee & Pastries (Skokie, Illinois)
Holos Launches Organic Sparkling Tea – Delicately Brewed, Refined & Pure
Holos, the purpose-driven brand known for its premium organic kombucha, is unveiling a new creation: Holos Organic Sparkling Tea – a lightly sparkling, elegantly balanced drink crafted with organic botanicals. Thoughtfully brewed to enhance the pure essence of natural ingredients, it offers a... - May 15, 2025 - Holos Kombucha
Chef Carlos of Guiso Latin Fusion to Serve as Esteemed Judge at "Art of Dessert" Event at Luther Burbank Center
Chef Carlos, the celebrated culinary mastermind behind Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg, is honored to announce his participation as a judge at the highly anticipated Art of Dessert event, taking place at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California. - May 08, 2025 - Guiso Latin Fusion
Pass the Past Coffee Opens in St. Louis with Custom House Blend and Elevated Vintage Boutique
Pass the Past Coffee is proud to announce it officially opened at 4740 McPherson Ave. in the Central West End on March 23, 2025. The coffee shop created its own blend of coffee in partnership with a local roaster, sells tea and baked goods from local businesses, and curates a rotating selection of... - May 07, 2025 - Pass the Past Coffee
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
Sunbelt Kava Co. to Host Fort Lauderdale’s Exclusive Stop for The Great Curious Cocktail Party
Sunbelt Kava Co., Fort Lauderdale’s premier sober lounge, is thrilled to announce its selection as the official host for the city’s installment of The Great Curious Cocktail Party, an annual nationwide celebration organized by Curious Elixirs. This year’s event will take place on... - April 30, 2025 - Sunbelt Kava Company LLC
It’s Boba Time and Neopets Launch Limited-Time Collaboration Featuring Themed Drinks, Collectible Stickers, and Enamel Pins
It’s Boba Time and Neopets have partnered for a limited-time collaboration, featuring two themed drinks, collectible sticker packs, and exclusive enamel pins. Available from May 2–29 at participating locations, the promotion combines nostalgic Neopian elements with handcrafted boba beverages. - April 29, 2025 - It's Boba Time
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.