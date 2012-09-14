PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Fourteenth Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America Drink Slingers is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2020 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning brand and app. This is the second year Drink Slingers has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards. - November 22, 2019 - Drink Slingers

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Something Big is Brewing at World Famous Randy’s Donuts Launch Celebration - Free Coffee Giveaway Monday, September 23 from 6am-6pm at Inglewood and El Segundo locations. - September 20, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

Boozee Brings AR & VR to Bars to Attract Millennials When we initiate a discussion on what millennials want, it usually cannot come to a conclusion without mentioning the evolving trends and perceptions adopted by millennials. From their choice of entertainment to their drinking habits, millennials are very conscious about following the bandwagon associated... - August 08, 2019 - Boozee

Wild Monk - La Grange Releases New Food Menu Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant. - July 20, 2019 - Wild Monk

Bayon Distillery Attends the SIWS; Co-Founders Matthew Green-Hite and Rattana Em Served Over 2200 Tastings Bayon Distillery shows off their Tamarind Liqueur and award winning Cascara Liqueur at the SIWS show, Seoul Korea, June 2019. In addition to Tamarind Liqueur and Cascara Liqueur, Bayon Distillery also offers Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur. Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur is made from coffee beans from Mondulkiri Province in Cambodia; hand picked by Bayon Distillery employees, and processed at its facility in Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia. - July 11, 2019 - Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group

Mirus Promotions, Inc. Supports 7-Eleven Launch of Emerging Brands Test in LA Stores 7-Eleven launched a new emerging brands test with almost 100 better-for-you food and beverage items in 125 Los Angeles-area stores. Mirus Promotions, Inc. is set to execute in-store demos over the duration of two months to support this launch and directly promote the products to consumers. - May 24, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

Green Hemp Farms Starts 150 Acre Hemp Cultivation and 500,000 Clones Green Hemp Farms has 2 extraction / distillation facilities; 300L CO2 extraction in Delta, Colorado and Ethos-6 Alcohol extraction in Louisville, Kentucky. This year in 2019, under the guidance of COO, Mr. Keith Sprau, Green Hemp Farms is cultivating 150 acres for Hemp as well as preparing 500,000 clones consisting of 6 strains with CBD 12% to 16%. - April 29, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

Organic Consumers Association and Bareburger Announce Transparency Initiative Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants. OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger

Lacuna Kava Bar Offers Experience Rooted in Culture in Downtown Phoenix Lacuna Kava Bar is the only kava bar in Arizona. - April 11, 2019 - Lacuna Kava Bar

Language of Aroma: A Documentary on Communicating a Forgotten Sense by TEALEAVES TEALEAVES, luxury tea blender, brings together top names in perfumery, language design and accessibility to explore how we can describe this puzzling sense. - April 02, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

The Original SleepCoffee® Launches a New Line of Kpods, Changing the Way You Think of Coffee The Original SleepCoffee® new Kpods and Sleep are now Best Friends Forever. A great tomorrow begins with a K cup of SleepCoffee tonight. - March 05, 2019 - SleepCoffee

TEALEAVES to Host All-Female Inclusive Design Panel on Aroma with Microsoft & Cooper Hewitt at SXSW 2019 Humans can distinguish at least one trillion distinct smells, yet many people find it difficult to precisely describe them. Due to this, the world of aroma has traditionally borrowed its language from the other senses. - February 25, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Robots Of London Launches New Advanced Robot Receptionist Robots Of London have launched their new and improved AI robot receptionist application for Pepper The Robot. Robots Of London were instrumental in the first full time robot receptionist in London and have successfully deployed robot receptionists in 5 European Countries. Pepper, designed by SoftBank... - February 22, 2019 - Robots Of London

Seven Hotel and Elephant Gin Afternoon Tea with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust - Southend-on-Sea “The question is, are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant except in a picture book?” - David Attenborough The Seven Hotel is proud to announce, in conjunction with the amazing Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and Elephant Gin, an exciting new Afternoon... - February 12, 2019 - Seven Hotel

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Makers Nutrition Discuss Their Role as a One-Stop Shop Supplement Manufacturer Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Makers Nutrition President/CEO Jason Provenzano and Senior Vice President Steve Finnegan on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International. - February 08, 2019 - Makers Nutrition, LLC