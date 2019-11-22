Dr. Brian Pottorf and Dr. Andrea Beodecker Join North Suburban Medical Center

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center Press Release

The board-certified general surgeons will help expand the surgical service line at the hospital and provide follow up care at two locations.

Thornton, CO, November 22, 2019 --(



The two surgeons officially joined HealthONE Physician Care Group on October 4, 2019, and began seeing patients at North Suburban Medical Center shortly after.



Drs. Pottorf and Boedecker will serve as attending physicians for the growing general surgery service line at North Suburban Medical Center, which upgraded its surgical robot equipment and has earned several quality awards in 2019. At North Suburban Medical Center, Drs. Pottorf and Boedecker will perform a number of surgical treatments using advanced approaches including minimally-invasive techniques.



“We are thrilled to have Drs. Pottorf and Boedecker join our team and help us expand our surgical services at North Suburban,” said Daphne David, president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center. “We are committed to providing quality care to our communities and we are proud to have such talented surgeons affiliated with our hospital. There is no doubt that Drs. Pottorf and Boedecker will provide great care for our patients.”



In addition to the surgical services they will provide at North Suburban Medical Center, Drs. Pottorf and Boedecker will provide follow-up care from two convenient office locations in Westminster at 112th and Sheridan and in Commerce City near the Reunion neighborhood.



Brian J. Pottorf, MD, FACS, is a native of Illinois. He attended Wheaton College, outside Chicago, where he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology along with two minors, one in Chemistry and the other in Spanish. Dr. Pottorf earned his medical degree in Chicago, IL at the University Of Illinois College Of Medicine. Upon graduation, Dr. Pottorf completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver. Dr. Pottorf is board-certified in general surgery and is a member of the American College of Surgeons. His surgical interests include treating endocrine (thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, and pancreas), biliary, hepatic, gastrointestinal, colorectal, thoracic, breast, hernia, skin/soft tissue, and splenic disorders. The majority of operations are performed using a minimally invasive robotic and/or laparoscopic approach. Dr. Pottorf also participates in clinical research and has presented numerous posters and published several manuscripts in the medical literature. Dr. Pottorf is married with four children. He enjoys spending his leisure time with his family, traveling, and participating in a wide array of outdoor activities.



Andrea Boedecker, DO, is a board certified general surgeon at North Denver Surgical Associates with a decade of experience in general surgery. Dr. Boedecker earned her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2009. She then completed a residency program at St James Hospital & Health Centers in Chicago, Illinois and an Advanced Gastrointestinal Surgery fellowship at LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Boedecker is also a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and the American Osteopathic Association. As a highly skilled general surgeon, Dr. Boedecker performs a wide range of surgeries and procedures that treat general pathological conditions. She is well versed at treating endocrine (thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, and pancreas), biliary, hepatic, gastrointestinal, colorectal, thoracic, breast, hernia, skin/soft tissue, and splenic disorders. Using the latest technology, Dr. Boedecker is able to treat complex conditions using minimally-invasive surgical techniques that yield reduced recovery times and shorter hospital stays, thus her patients are able to return to normal activities sooner. When Dr. Boedecker is not taking care of patients she enjoys spending her free time with family and participating in outdoor activities.



For more information about North Denver Surgical Associates, please visit northdenversurgery.com or call 720-282-8010.



For more information about North Suburban Medical Center, please visit NorthSuburban.com



About North Denver Surgical Associates

North Denver Surgical Associates provides the latest surgical innovations and quality care to our patients and their families. The board-certified, expert surgeons treat patients ranging from adolescents to geriatric patients. Our caring and compassionate surgical team strives to keep customer service and medical excellence a top priority. North Denver Surgical Associates maintains a close relationship with our affiliated hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, which is well known as a top hospital in north Denver with an unparalleled dedication to quality and community.



About North Suburban Medical Center:

North Suburban Medical Center is the highest-quality hospital in north Denver. As a member of the HealthONE family of hospitals, North Suburban is one of just two hospitals in the state of Colorado to be named a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures each of the last five years. In addition, North Suburban is the only hospital in north Denver to receive an “A” rating on the Leapfrog Group’s biannual patient safety ratings the last nine surveys. North Suburban has been honored by the Women’s Choice Awards as one of America’s Best ERs and one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Licensed for 157 beds, North Suburban is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Betty Rueda-Aguilar

303-453-2762



NorthSuburban.com



