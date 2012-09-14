PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Grace Care Northpointe Premiere Skilled Nursing & Post-Acute Rehabilitation Celebrates 10 Years of Dedicated Service to the Tomball Community Grace Care Center Northpointe is proud to serve Tomball and the surrounding areas in Houston Texas with superior customer service and patient care. Grace Care Center Northpointe has been performing the highest standards of transitional care and long-term residential services since 2009. Nursing home... - December 18, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers... - December 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

New York Health Welcomes Jay B. Adlersberg, M.D. New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

Dr. Brian Pottorf and Dr. Andrea Beodecker Join North Suburban Medical Center The board-certified general surgeons will help expand the surgical service line at the hospital and provide follow up care at two locations. - November 22, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

CloudWave Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Humber River Hospital to Deliver Infrastructure and Support for MEDITECH and Enterprise Systems CloudWave is pleased to announce an extended strategic partnership with Humber River Hospital to support their MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Enterprise Infrastructure and Applications. CloudWave provides technical services for their highly advanced Dell EMC environment to ensure systems... - November 20, 2019 - CloudWave

Rural Hospital Finds Success in Cottage’s Intensive Outpatient Therapy Model Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

CareCentra's Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Nudging Improves Medication Adherence by 15% and Major Cardiovascular Events Scores by 37% American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 OONL Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will exhibit at the Ohio Organization of Nurse Leaders November 13-15, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. “Our team is looking forward to connecting... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives Ninth Consecutive "A" Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Kopp Development Inc. Acquires Mednovus, Inc. Ferromagnetic Detection Business With the acquisition, Kopp Development is expanding its MRI Safety product line to include the hand-held FerrAlert™ Target Scanner™ line. Kopp already had the most extensive product offering in the industry. With the addition of the hand-held detector products, Kopp now has a product for... - November 12, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.

HCA/HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Director of Women’s and Children’s Services Shannon Martinez, RN, will oversee the Labor and Delivery Unit, Inpatient Pediatric Unit, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at North Suburban. - November 09, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

Rose Medical Center Continues to Earn National Recognition for Patient Safety Rose has earned an "A" achievement for every grading cycle since 2012; only Colorado hospital to maintain Straight A's. - November 08, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Grace Care Northpointe Announces the Partnership with Dialyze Direct to Provide In-House Dialysis Grace Care Northpointe is excited to partner with Dialyze Direct. - October 31, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

MITA Applauds Letter from Senators Warren, Cassidy to FDA Request Clarifying Distinction Between Medical Device Servicing and Remanufacturing in Upcoming Guidance - October 28, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Voicebrook to Demonstrate Revolutionary Reporting Solution at Southern Sunquest Regional User Group Meeting Voicebrook will demonstrate its new reporting platform, VoiceOver PRO, Pathology Reporting Optimized, at the Southern Sunquest Regional User Group (RUG) meeting. - October 28, 2019 - Voicebrook, Inc.

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

North Suburban Medical Center is Five-Star Recipient for Sepsis, Appendectomy, and Bowel Obstruction Care North Suburban Medical Center Excels in Sepsis, Appendectomy, and Bowel Obstruction Outcomes According to Healthgrades - October 25, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

EduCare Announces New Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook The 1st Edition of the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook is now available. This book is designed to educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, while also addressing the emotions that come with this diagnosis. - October 24, 2019 - EduCare

ABISA Engaged for Southeast Asia Cancer Hospital ABISA, LLC, a leading independent healthcare consultancy, announced that the company has been engaged by a private entity to develop a strategy around building a cancer hospital in one of the countries in Southeast Asia. In addition to its longstanding U.S. client base, ABISA also has worked with clients... - October 23, 2019 - ABISA

Grace Care Center at Northpointe Announces Partnership with New Co-Medical Director Dr. Harold D. Wills The Grace Care Center at Northpointe is located in beautiful Tomball Texas. A highly respected skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation center that has served the Tomball community for over ten years. They are proud to announce the addition of new leadership to their clinical team. Dr. Harold D. Wills will lead the highly regarded list of physicians credentialed at Grace Care Center at Northpointe along with Co-Director Dr. Muhammad Hanif. - October 22, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Urologist, Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh Joins NY Health New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh, an esteemed, board-certified urologist, has joined their skilled team of experts in their fields. A urological surgeon, Dr. Davoudzadeh focuses on treating diseases of the genitourinary tract that can affect male and female patients of... - October 19, 2019 - New York Health

Varicose Veins Doctors in New York Offer Advanced Treatments for Spider Veins on the Face Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 18, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center