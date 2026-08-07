Hospitals News
Get the latest news about hospitals, physician and dental clinics, psychiatric facilities, nursing homes and home healthcare agencies. News announcements also include information on management of medical laboratories that support healthcare facilities with services, such as blood analysis, pathology, urinalysis, medical x-ray and other diagnostic laboratories.
Casey Guber Named Chief Executive Officer of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s
HCA HealthONE announced today that Casey Guber has been named president and CEO of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s, effective July 20, 2026. Guber brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a deep connection to... - August 07, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Physicians Footcare Welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson
Physicians Footcare welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson to its Charleston team. A board‑certified foot and ankle surgeon with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Wilkinson brings extensive expertise in reconstructive surgery, clinical leadership, and patient‑centered care. He will see patients in the West Ashley office starting in August 2026. - July 23, 2026 - Physicians Footcare
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
ESA Service Technicians Receive ASSE 6040 Certification for Maintenance of Medical Gas Systems
Engineering Sales Associates recently announced that technicians on its service team have earned ASSE 6040 Certifications for maintenance of medical gas systems. The certification represents specialized training in the maintenance of vital medical gas and vacuum systems used in hospitals and nursing homes throughout the Charlotte, North Carolina area. - June 16, 2026 - Engineering Sales Associates of the Carolinas, Inc.
Thrombolex Inc Names Michael Tutera, Chief Executive Officer
Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Tutera as Chief Executive Officer. - June 15, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized by American College of Cardiology for Three Heart Care Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned three American College of Cardiology recognitions for advanced cardiovascular care: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification. These distinctions highlight the hospital’s expertise in timely, coordinated care for patients with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs and transcatheter valve procedures. - June 14, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
HCA Healthone Aurora Named One of the Nation’s 2026 100 Top Hospitals by Modern Healthcare and Premier
CA HealthONE Aurora has been named one of the nation’s 2026 100 Top Hospitals, according to an independent quality analysis conducted by Premier Inc. and published by Modern Healthcare. For more than 30 years, Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program has used objective, quantitative... - May 08, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge Awards Four Student Volunteer with Its 2026 Future Careers Student Scholarship
In its seventh year, HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge awarded $5000 in scholarships to student volunteers based on academic excellence, community involvement and a deep commitment to pursuing a career in healthcare. This year, five volunteers were recently honored during a ceremony at HCA HealthONE Sky... - May 08, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 30, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
DSDN Day Returns May 1 with a Nationwide Focus on Connection for New and Expectant Parents
The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, bringing families together through connection-focused programming, parent-led conversations, and a national $5 Connection Challenge to support families navigating a new diagnosis. - April 27, 2026 - Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network
HCA HealthONE Swedish Ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been recognized by Healthgrades as #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery and named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for GI Care and GI Surgery, placing it in the top 2% nationwide. The hospital also earned GI Care and Surgery Excellence Awards and multiple five-star ratings for procedures including gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery, bowel obstruction treatment and upper GI surgery, reflecting strong patient outcomes. - April 06, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Voicebrook Announces Digital Pathology Integration with Corista, Delivering Voice-Enabled Workflow Capabilities Within the DP3 Platform
The Voicebrook-Corista integration enables hands-free slide navigation, AI interaction, and streamlined reporting for more efficient, connected pathology workflows. - March 23, 2026 - Voicebrook, Inc.
HCA HealthONE Celebrates 20 Years of Telehealth Innovation
Telehealth network has pioneered care in neurology, behavioral health, and psychiatry across Colorado. - March 14, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells. - March 10, 2026 - Hemanext
The Nurses Magazine Presents Men of Honor™: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Savannah, GA
The Nurses Magazine is proud to announce Men of Honor: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing, a national recognition initiative and signature event dedicated to celebrating exceptional male nurses whose leadership, compassion, and professional excellence are shaping the future of... - February 27, 2026 - The Nurses Magazine
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
FairMedBill Launches Platform to Streamline Medical Bill Error Detection and Do It Yourself Dispute Resolution
FairMedBill.com, a HIPAA-compliant tool with a ten-engine error detection system, comes at a critical time as consumers increasingly seek digital-first solutions for reviewing and disputing erroneous medical bills. - February 20, 2026 - FairMedBill
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United... - February 12, 2026 - Americare Home Health, Inc.
Malawian Physician Dr. Agnes Moses Wins $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim Prize to Expand Surgical Care and Strengthen Healthcare Systems at Partners in Hope Hospital
African Mission Healthcare announced Dr. Agnes Moses, Executive Director of Partners in Hope Hospital in Malawi, as the 2025 Gerson L’Chaim Prize recipient. The $500,000 award will expand surgical services through a new surgeon and laparoscopic equipment, supporting a proven system that cares for 220,000+ HIV patients and strengthens healthcare delivery across nine districts. - February 05, 2026 - African Mission Healthcare
Saratoga Medical Center Evolves Into Saratoga Ascend, Marking a New Era of Growth
Saratoga Medical Center announces the national expansion of its DBA, Saratoga Ascend, delivering integrated healthcare, IT, and life sciences solutions and staffing services to federal, state, and military agencies across the United States. - February 04, 2026 - Saratoga Ascend
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Third Consecutive Year
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2026 by Healthgrades, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. This distinction ranks the facility in the top 2% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical performance based on risk-adjusted outcomes. - January 18, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Haro Gharbigi Launches AxiaASC AI-Powered OR Scheduling Platform to Help Surgery Centers Recover Lost Revenue
AxiaASC, a healthcare technology startup, announces the launch of its operating room scheduling and utilization management platform built specifically for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). The cloud-based SaaS platform addresses chronic OR underutilization—a problem costing the $50B+ ASC industry billions annually—through intelligent block scheduling, real-time analytics, automated availability alerts, and physician behavior tracking. - January 01, 2026 - AXIAASC
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named Top Performer in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care Rankings
U.S. News & World Report announced its 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings on December 9, 2025. HCA HealthONE Swedish in Englewood, CO, was named a top performer among a record 901 hospitals evaluated. This distinction recognizes its commitment to high-quality, compassionate care. The ratings provide expectant parents with transparent data on objective quality measures to inform their choices for uncomplicated births. - December 13, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named #1 in Colorado for Five Key Specialties, Earns National Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish achieved exceptional clinical performance, recognized by Healthgrades with 9 Specialty Excellence Awards (top 10% nationally) and 19 Five-Star Ratings. The hospital was also ranked #1 in Colorado for five specialties, including Cardiac and Critical Care. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner emphasized the team's commitment to superior patient outcomes and specialized care. - December 12, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
BryLin Hospital Welcomes Dr. Moneeb Chohan as Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
BryLin Hospital is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Moneeb Chohan, D.O. as its new Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Dr. Chohan brings extensive training and expertise in both general psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry. He recently completed his psychiatry residency... - December 12, 2025 - BryLin Hospital
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
Solving Healthcare’s Biggest Challenges: Why Member Intelligence and the Member Journey Matter More Than Ever
Payors and healthcare leaders are experiencing shrinking margins, rising CAHPS/HOS pressure, and increasing member expectations. Predict Health just released new results showing how health plans are using member intelligence, AI, real-world data, and advanced analytics to improve Stars, reduce churn, and strengthen retention. - December 02, 2025 - Predict Health
Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth
Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%. - November 20, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Surgical Care Excellence
HCA HealthONE Swedish was recognized by Healthgrades as the #1 hospital for Surgical Care in Colorado and one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care for the third consecutive year (2023-2025). This distinction highlights the hospital's dedication to providing exceptional patient safety and outcomes through state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated professional team. - November 15, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Eminent Spine’s 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium posterior SI system compresses and transfixes the SI joint. - November 12, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Immundiagnostik, Inc. Partners With Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. to Offer Chemiluminescent Solutions
A new partnership between Immundiagnostik, Inc. and Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. expands access to innovative solutions, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for clinical and research labs. - October 22, 2025 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.
NYX Health Launches AI-Powered Denial Management Platform to Transform Hospital Revenue Recovery
NYX Health has introduced NYX Health AI, an advanced platform that automates denial management to help hospitals recover revenue faster, reduce aging A/R, and prevent future claim denials. The technology resolves up to 80% of denials automatically, routes complex cases to staff, and continuously learns to improve performance; all while maintaining strict SOC 2 compliance. The platform is now available to hospitals and health systems nationwide. - October 10, 2025 - NYX Health
Voicebrook and PathPresenter Partner to Bring Speech-Enabled Reporting to Digital Pathology
Voicebrook and PathPresenter announce a seamless integration that unites digital slide review with speech-enabled reporting, streamlining pathology workflows for greater efficiency, consistency, and patient care. - October 08, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook Partners with PathAI to Deliver Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology Reporting
Voicebrook's integration with PathAI creates a voice-enabled digital pathology workflow that unites slide review and reporting for greater efficiency and accuracy. - October 06, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Trusted Pediatric Spine Program Announces New Name: HCA HealthONE Pediatric Scoliosis and Spine
Families across Denver and the Rocky Mountain region have long trusted the expert care provided by HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s. As part of its continued commitment to specialized care, the hospital is proud to introduce a new name for its scoliosis and spine services: HCA... - October 06, 2025 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
SIMSTECH AI Tracking Technology Captures Major Market Attention; Targets Q4 EU Partnership
SIMSTECH, a leading developer of AI-driven reusable surgical instrument tracking solutions, showcased its ClariTrace™ and EverTrace™ systems, which are defining a new benchmark for surgical instrument traceability. At two simultaneous major exhibitions—the Gangwon Medical... - September 28, 2025 - SIMSTECH Inc.