ABC TV Showcases MEMEENO Organic, Cotton Belly Bands

In October, MEMEENO showcased its organic cotton, self-heating belly bands at the ABC Expo in Las Vegas. This is the largest Baby and Kids expo in the industry. Irvine, CA, November 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Celebrity Baby Trends Forecaster & HG TV Star, Rachel Urso, says MEMEENO's organic cotton baby belly bands are the most innovative and award-winning baby products for 2020. On the Low Country Live Show on ABC, Urso says that the MEMEENO baby belly band is the best thing to help soothe baby and ease gas and colic."It makes it snug enough to release the gas pressure from the babies, it brings the bloating down and its about soothing the natural way, colic and gas relief," says Urso. "I used a lot of Mylicon drops and fussy water drops all the time; you don't need that, just get one of these."She adds: "They feel a great comfort and its a great sensory development product. The prints are beautiful, but more importantly this really to eliminate the gassy tummy and ease the pain because a lot of that crying is the pain."In October, MEMEENO showcased its organic cotton, self-heating belly bands at the ABC Expo in Las Vegas. This is the largest Baby and Kids expo in the industry. Contact Information MEMEENO

