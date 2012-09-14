PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

WaterField Unveils Crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag & Handle Wrap for Holiday Travels WaterField’s new crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag includes multiple features requested by frequent travelers: an ultra-secure stainless steel attachment that won’t wear out, an ID window with an included address card also sized to fit a business card, a secure flap that keeps identification information private, a special slot for a GPS tracking tile, and premium materials for a professional look. - December 05, 2019 - Waterfield Designs

Triage Consignment Celebrates One Year at New South Tampa Location Triage Consignment, South Tampa’s original upscale consignment boutique, is marking its first anniversary in its new location at 4109 Henderson Blvd. with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the boutique on Thursday,... - December 05, 2019 - Triage Consignment

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

SHUKR's New Abaya Collection Promises to be a Favourite with Women Worldwide SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe. - November 23, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

ABC TV Showcases MEMEENO Organic, Cotton Belly Bands Celebrity Baby Trends Features Belly Band for Best in Baby Products for 2020 - November 22, 2019 - MEMEENO

Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear

SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses

Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel. About Neight C. Casperson Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sugar Plum Perry Releases Winter Wonderland Collection A mix of women’s casual winter wear, and home decor made from cotton, polyester, and Sherpa fleece. Some have an extremely soft and comfy feel. - November 16, 2019 - Sugar Plum Perry

SHUKR Hijabs Remain a Wardrobe Favorite for Muslim Women With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continue to provide accessories and hijabs that help women piece together iconic outfits. - November 16, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

Vision Direct Australia Joins the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2019 Vision Direct, one of Australia's leading eyewear retailers, will kick off their Click Frenzy Sale, starting Tuesday at 7 pm (AEST). The 29-hour sale will conclude at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, November 13. Click Frenzy is recognised as Australia’s first and largest national online shopping... - November 13, 2019 - Vision Direct

The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

SocksPlus1 Offers Insurance for Socks Buying a pair of socks is passe'. Buying a pair of socks from SocksPlus1 and adding a 3rd identical sock is modish and smart. - November 12, 2019 - SocksPlus1

Glitz and Glamour Replace the Ravages of Chemo and Cancer During a Special Showcase at SMGlobal Catwalk Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

HypeBeast Limited Collection Release, "COLORBLIND" by LUCHEVIDA Drops 11.23.19 New York City HypeBeast Fashion Brand LUCHEVIDA to Release Limited Pieces from Its Exclusive "COLORBLIND" T-shirt Collection on November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. EST. - November 08, 2019 - LUCHEVIDA

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of industry... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND

Staci L. Wells Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Staci L. Wells of Indianapolis, Indiana has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of fashion and e-commerce. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women... - November 06, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book online:... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

SHUKR Abayas Transition from Summer Essential to Fall Must-Have As the season sets to change again, the abaya remains a favorite for both Muslim women and for SHUKR’s upcoming collections. - November 02, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Canadian Brand Launches New Corn-Fibre Insulated Coat for World Vegan Month To mark World Vegan Day on November 1 and World Vegan Month, Canadian-based company BOÏDA officially launched its brand new plant-powered parka. Built with insulation partly made of corn fibre and reinforced with special patent-pending layers, VEGAGOOZ parkas are ultra warm, easy to maintain, and... - November 02, 2019 - BOIDA

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

SHUKR Becomes a Household Name for Hijabs That Keep the Faith in Fashion With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing have become experts in combining western trends with daily fashion needs. - October 29, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Silver Mane Launches Their "Signature" Style Solutions in November 2019 Silver Mane Consulting is a startup specializing in lasting first impressions by transformations from the outside, in. The company is launching November 1st with styling solutions for women of all ages. - October 26, 2019 - Silver Mane Consulting

SmartBuyGlasses - A Guide to the Best Halloween Costume Ideas for All Frame Shapes Halloween is the perfect time for everyone to be creative with their outfits. Take a look at the following guide to choose a costume that incorporates all kinds of frames. - October 24, 2019 - Vision Direct

Eisenge Brings High Quality Women’s Fashion Into The Global Market Eisenge, a leading global online retail company based in China, is now launching its high fashion women's wedding dresses and formal wear to the global market. Women of all ages who enjoy trendy and fashionable gowns will get to enjoy the company’s high quality attire, factory low prices, fast... - October 12, 2019 - eisenge

Don’s Footwear Celebrates 10 Years in the Business Premier bespoke shoemaker, Don’s Footwear, celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 9, 2019. Launched in 2009, the brand sells over 160 styles of custom hand-welted shoes today. - October 03, 2019 - Don's Footwear

Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they work... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

New Luxury Label Ethical Kind Launches with a Sustainable Boudoir to Bar Collection The "White Lotus" collection introduces ​Organic Peace Silk​ for the eco-fashion conscious; a dialogue between social entrepreneurship and style. - September 28, 2019 - Ethical Kind

White Rhino Bags to Show "The Entrada" Collection at Vancouver Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020 White Rhino Bags presents a captivating concept collection at Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW) for the S/S 2020 Season. This featured brand is the incarnation of vegan musician and designer Claire Carreras who’s brand is all about unique, cruelty-free and sustainable fashion accessories that give back to animal welfare initiatives. - September 17, 2019 - White Rhino Bags

Color Marketing Group Spotlights Four 2020+ Key Colors Color Marketing Group spotlights the organization’s four regional forecasted Key Colors selected from the CMG 2020+ World Color Forecast™. - September 13, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Returnity Innovations Chosen to Participate in Fashion for Good - Plug and Play Accelerator Pioneer in the Elimination of Single-Use Packaging to Take Part in Leading Program to Reshape the Fashion Industry for Good. - September 12, 2019 - Returnity

Meet Denver’s Laser Hair Removal Experts Milan Laser invites you to meet Denver’s laser hair removal experts, September 18 at Social Fare Denver from 5:30-7:30 pm. This fun evening will include light appetizers, a signature Milan cocktail, a Q&A session, and a brief presentation about the laser hair removal process and what makes... - September 11, 2019 - Milan Laser Hair Removal

Musotica Launches Its Latest Bad Ass Babe Halloween Collection With Halloween fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest Halloween collection for 2019, taking inspiration from a host of heroes and villains. The Halloween range is centred around bad ass babe costumes, taking influence from comics, fairytales, ancient civilizations, mythology and animals. With... - September 08, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

Shop For A Cause Makes a Call for Donations for Latest Popup Sale Shop For A Cause has announced their latest popup sale will be taking place from October 18–24 at Espace 8, 4040 St Laurent Blvd. They will be selling new or gently used upscale clothing items to support their mission of assisting homeless women and children in need. To accomplish this mission,... - August 30, 2019 - Shop For A Cause

Outfix Launches Beta for Fashion Trendsetters to Engage and Monetize Through Virtual Personal Styling Outfix is a virtual personal styling marketplace where shoppers can get one-on-one private consultations from a community of trusted trendsetters. They’re reimagining brand promotions, influencer monetization, and social media engagement through a platform centered around genuine and authentic interpersonal service. - August 24, 2019 - Outfix

Minika Ko Unveils New Designs for KOVASKY at New York Fashion Week Opening Night Designer Minika Ko will unveil the newest additions to her high performance fashion line KOVASKY on the opening day of New York Fashion Week. The runway show will take place at the posh PH-D Lounge on September 5, 2019 at 8:30 p.m, followed by an after party. Accompanied by enchanting views of the Manhattan... - August 24, 2019 - Minika Ko LLC

SocksLane Publishes Article on Better Leg Health for Older People SocksLane, as a small family business, has been the leading provider of compression socks in US Amazon. They have extended their after-sales support to people who have leg problems by publishing blogs and articles. They publish on regular basis articles and news reports on their official website. According... - August 22, 2019 - SocksLane