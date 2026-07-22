As summer travel reaches its peak, many holidaymakers are seeking practical, meaningful items that combine comfort, craftsmanship, and a sense of place. From lightweight knitwear and artisan jewellery to Irish-made accessories, The Irish Store reflects a growing appreciation for travel essentials that offer both utility and a connection to heritage. Inspired by Ireland's traditions, these pieces are becoming valued companions on journeys near and far. - July 22, 2026 - The Irish Store