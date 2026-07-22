Fashion & Apparel News
Turn the fashion and apparel industry inside out with news about clothing, accessory and footwear manufacturers, retailers and newsmakers. Get the latest on fashion shows, e-commerce sites, licensing, store openings and promotions of interest to both fashionistas and fashion industry professionals.
The Irish Store Highlights the Enduring Appeal of Irish-Made Travel Essentials for Summer Getaways
As summer travel reaches its peak, many holidaymakers are seeking practical, meaningful items that combine comfort, craftsmanship, and a sense of place. From lightweight knitwear and artisan jewellery to Irish-made accessories, The Irish Store reflects a growing appreciation for travel essentials that offer both utility and a connection to heritage. Inspired by Ireland's traditions, these pieces are becoming valued companions on journeys near and far. - July 22, 2026 - The Irish Store
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Tenae R. Stewart Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tenae R. Stewart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the retail industry. Stewart will be included in the... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
The Irish Store Highlights the Claddagh Symbol’s Timeless Appeal Amid Modern Revival
A cultural overview of the iconic Claddagh symbol’s enduring significance and its rising popularity among younger generations. The release explores the Claddagh’s rich history and symbolic meaning of love, loyalty, and friendship, and outlines how The Irish Store’s long-standing Claddagh pieces illustrate the timeless appeal of this Irish motif in contemporary fashion. - June 18, 2026 - The Irish Store
Lila Nikole Presents the “Amazonia” Fashion Show and Immersive Experience During Miami Swim Week 2026
Acclaimed designer Lila Nikole returns to Miami Swim Week 2026 with a bold, high-energy fashion presentation and immersive experience centered around the debut of her newest collection, Amazonia, taking place on May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Tequila Town, Miami. - June 18, 2026 - Lila Nikole LLC
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
Raw Mango Announces Exclusive USA Exhibition Tour Curated by Tanvi Prenita Chandra & Renascent Media San Francisco | Los Angeles | New York | New Jersey | Virginia
Raw Mango, an Indian fashion and textile brand known for its handwoven textiles and contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian craftsmanship, will present a multi-city exhibition tour across the United States in May and June 2026. The exhibition tour will travel across San Francisco, Los... - May 24, 2026 - Renascent Media
The Irish Store Explores the Tradition of Wool for 7th Wedding Anniversaries Through Irish Craft and Storytelling
The Irish Store is highlighting the tradition of wool as a seventh wedding anniversary gift, drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship. Drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship, they explore the symbolism of wool as a reflection of enduring relationships, alongside a curated selection of Aran knitwear and wool pieces that embody these qualities. - May 20, 2026 - The Irish Store
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search
HGTV’s House Hunters featured Atlanta creator Mia Nychole and her daughter during their emotional journey to purchasing a new family home. - May 11, 2026 - Mia Nychole
Axencis Formalises Public Human-Verification Standard for Every Takedown
Brand protection company Axencis has formalised a public commitment that every flagged listing receives human review by a trained analyst before any takedown action is initiated. The standard responds to growing industry scrutiny over false positives in automated enforcement that have hit legitimate sellers, authorised distributors, and unrelated businesses. Brands can now request audit logs of the verification process for any specific case. - May 08, 2026 - Axencis Inc.
Leather Spa Debuts New Penn Station Location, Bringing Luxury Leather Care to the Heart of New York
Leather Spa has opened a new location at Penn Station, bringing its luxury leather care and repair services to one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs. Located at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, the space offers shoe shining, restoration, and handbag care for commuters and local clients. The expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven service experience. - May 06, 2026 - Leather Spa
Light Layers for Spring: Seasonal Knitwear from The Irish Store
As spring arrives, lighter layers become a practical choice for dressing in changeable weather. Breathable knits, fine merino cardigans and soft wraps from The Irish Store offer comfort without bulk. This seasonal shift highlights the appeal of versatile Irish knitwear designed for everyday wear across milder months. - April 23, 2026 - The Irish Store
Janet DeMaria Named an Honored Member for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Janet DeMaria of Placerville, California, has been named an Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for Spring 2026. This honor celebrates her achievements in the apparel and fashion industry, and she will be featured in a full-page article in the... - April 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Work'NGear Assets Acquired
Work'NGear (WNG) announced its assets were acquired by a prominent family office and lender Baaj Capital was repaid. WNG relaunched operations, reopens stores in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and revived the ecommerce business leveraging its core brands and private label assortment. - April 07, 2026 - WorkNGear
ZeroGive™ Launches Next-Generation Grip Sock Engineered to Eliminate Energy Loss and Maximize Force Transfer in Sport
Zero Give™, a performance-driven athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, a board-certified physician and biomechanics innovator, today announced the release of its flagship grip sock, engineered to solve one of the most overlooked inefficiencies in sport: internal foot... - April 06, 2026 - Zero Give
No44 Presents "A Day in Her Life." A Denim Collection Built for the Rhythm of Real Life.
No44 launches A Day in Her Life: denim built for real days, worn from morning to night, adapting through movement without change, with an intentional, responsible design. - April 03, 2026 - No44
AceAura Expands Presence in Luxury Women's Fashion Market
AceAura continues to expand its presence in India's luxury women's fashion market. Since launch, the brand has started receiving customer interest and online orders through its website while building a growing digital presence across social media platforms. - April 02, 2026 - AceAura
Colorado Hockey-Loving Father and Sons Launch "Putt Snipe Celly" Performance Apparel Brand Celebrating the Culture of Hockey and Golf
Colorado's new golf apparel brand for the hockey community, Putt Snipe Celly, launched March 28. - March 30, 2026 - Putt Snipe Celly
SocksLane Expands Its Cotton Compression Collection on Amazon US and UK with Four New Colors
SocksLane, the brand specialized in cotton-based compression wear, announces the expansion of its product collection on Amazon in both the United States and the United Kingdom. SocksLane introduces four new color options across its best-selling cotton compression socks, responding to customer... - March 23, 2026 - SocksLane
Elevate Your Wardrobe with The Ends: The Smallest Accessory Making the Biggest Impact on Spring Style
This spring, an unexpected fashion accessory is redefining how we personalize everyday clothing. The Ends transforms the drawstring into a piece of jewelry – turning hoodies, sweatpants, gym shorts, handbags, sneakers, and more, into customizable style statements. Crafted in New York City,... - March 18, 2026 - The Ends
Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale. - March 18, 2026 - Size Stream
A Tradition Woven Through Time: The Irish Store and St. Patrick’s Day
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, The Irish Store reflects on the cultural heritage behind “wearing green” — a tradition rooted in Ireland’s landscape, symbolism, and long-standing craft practices. This year, the company highlights how authentic Irish knitwear, including classic Aran designs, continues to play a meaningful role in modern celebrations. - March 10, 2026 - The Irish Store
Monica L. Brooks Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Monica L. Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her notable achievements and expertise in clothing design and retail. ABOUT Monica L. Brooks Monica L. Brooks serves as designer and founder of MBS Fashion Design of Atlanta, LLC, a national... - March 05, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact Arrives at Miami International Mall to Celebrate Women’s Leadership
Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact is a public leadership panel presented by XIMMA Showroom, home to 28 emerging entrepreneurs, in partnership with the International Hispanic Women Business Council and Miami International Mall. The event brings together influential Latina leaders in media, business, education, and fashion, creating a dynamic platform for strategic dialogue, community connection, and the advancement of Latino leadership and entrepreneurship. - February 25, 2026 - Ximma Boutique
The Irish Store Honours the Cultural Significance Behind Ireland’s Iconic Aran Stitches
A cultural overview of the symbolism behind traditional Aran stitches—including Cable, Diamond, Trellis, and Honeycomb—and how these motifs reflect the heritage and daily life of Ireland’s island communities. The release highlights the ongoing craftsmanship that preserves these meaningful designs in modern Aran knitwear at The Irish Store. - February 25, 2026 - The Irish Store
Janet DeMaria Selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Janet DeMaria of Placerville, California, has been recognized as an Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This honor celebrates her outstanding achievements and pioneering work in the apparel and fashion industry. About Janet... - February 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rush Order Tees Sets Sustainability Benchmark, Powering More Than 75% of Its Operations with Sprawling Solar Infrastructure
Rush Order Tees, a leading national provider of custom apparel and on-demand printing services, has completed installation of a large-scale solar canopy that will power its 63,000-square-foot production facility with renewable energy. With every usable square foot of its roof already devoted to... - February 14, 2026 - Rush Order Tees
Neen Launches Lined Up Lip Liners, Pro-Precision Essentials by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
Neen introduces Lined Up Lip Liners, a new collection of high-performance, long-wear lip liners created by legendary makeup artist and Stila founder Jeanine Lobell. Designed for effortless precision, the liners deliver true-to-tone, cool-neutral color in a single swipe with a nourishing, transfer-resistant formula. Housed in an innovative, eco-conscious Sulapac barrel, the collection blends professional artistry, clean performance, and sustainable design in a modern everyday essential. - January 28, 2026 - Neen
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Mercury Dasha Launches AI-Driven Platform for Fashion Product Development
Mercury Dasha has introduced an AI-powered platform designed to streamline the fashion product development process. By integrating design, production, and market data, the platform aims to improve decision-making and reduce inefficiencies. The company is supported by Microsoft and is part of NVIDIA’s Inception Program. - January 15, 2026 - Mercury Dasha
HairPlaceNYC Partners with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain to Bring Luxury Wigs to New York City
HairPlaceNYC announces a new partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, bringing the brand’s luxury human hair wigs and toppers to the salon effective immediately. Clients can now access FOLLEA’s premium collections with personalized consultations, custom styling, and expert care at HairPlaceNYC. - January 09, 2026 - HairPlaceNYC
Apex Digitizing Unveils 7-Point Quality Framework for Logo Embroidery Excellence
Apex Digitizing, with 12 years of embroidery digitizing expertise, announces its proprietary 7-Point Quality Framework to help businesses select optimal digitizing partners for brand consistency across apparel and promotional products. - December 14, 2025 - Apex Digitizing
Havensight Capital Launches Legend Lingerie
Havensight Capital has launched Legend Lingerie. All pieces are 100% made in the U.S.A. and Legend Lingerie features: swimsuits, bodywear, and lingerie. Global shipping offered to anywhere in the world. - December 11, 2025 - Havensight Capital
Veteran Brothers Launch Maverix: a New Era of Luxury Western Golfwear Made in the USA
Maverix, a luxury western golfwear brand founded by veteran brothers Kyle and Dillon, has launched with a mission to blend western grit, elevated style, and performance golf apparel—all proudly Made in the USA. Inspired by their time at Fort Bragg, the rodeo, and the golf course, Maverix brings a bold new look to modern golf. - December 05, 2025 - Maverix
Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping. - December 01, 2025 - Rust Wood Trading
YURiNOX Workwear Announces Black Friday Catalogue
YURiNOX Workwear has launched its Black Friday catalogue, running from November 17 to November 30, 2025. The collection emphasizes durability, comfort, and protection with a range of high-quality workwear, including overalls, vests, bibs, and footwear. Known for its engineering expertise, YURiNOX designs tear-resistant, water-resistant apparel and footwear built to withstand tough conditions. The line also features customizable options to meet diverse business needs. - November 29, 2025 - Yurinox Workwear
Anne Fontaine Opens New Boutique in London's Knightsbridge
In London, the city of theatres, Anne Fontaine steps into a new setting and invites us to replay Alice under the spotlight. In a parisian apartment opening onto an imaginary alley, Alice gladly loses her bearings among the designer's costumes until, suddenly, she finds the one she had been waiting for... Your turn to play. - November 25, 2025 - Anne Fontaine
Massachusetts Fashion Brand ChicNiCity Debuts “Muah!” Collection at Lagos Fashion Week
ChicNiCity’s “Muah!” collection, founded by Nigerian-American designer Boye Asenuga, shines at Lagos Fashion Week, highlighting the brand’s fusion of heritage, contemporary style, and global influence. - November 24, 2025 - ChicNiCity
Sakura Designs Celebrates 20+ Years of Handcrafted Spiritual Jewelry This Holiday Season
Handmade mala prayer beads and jewelry from Boulder since 2005. BuddhistMala.com offers meaningful gemstone prayer beads crafted by Dawn Boiani, inspired by her years in Nepal. Shop small and local this holiday season. - November 22, 2025 - Sakura Designs
Hourglass Fashions Launches Curated Bundle Collections to Simplify Plus-Size Style
Premium fashion brand introduces complete outfit solutions designed for confident, effortless dressing across three markets. - November 14, 2025 - Hourglass Fashions
Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet
Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance. - November 14, 2025 - Charlie By MZ
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Flexaust® Streamlines Growth and Reduces Costs with PIM-Plus™ Data Management Platform
15% Reduction in Data Management Costs and 30% Increase in Product Visibility Achieved Within Months - November 10, 2025 - PIM-Plus
The Hat Chick Celebrates Grand Opening with Sip and Shop Event Thanksgiving Weekend
Skip Black Friday retail headaches and bring your loved ones to a Texas-sized event that will make a lasting impression. The Hat Chick, Houston's premier destination for stylish headwear and custom branding, announces its highly anticipated Grand Opening celebration taking place Thanksgiving weekend, November 28-30, 2025, at 3607 White Oak Dr., Houston. - November 05, 2025 - The Hat Chick
Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World
Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
Father-Daughter Duo Launch Vottera, Regenerative Organic Certified® Cotton Apparel Brand Supporting 432 Indigenous Farmers in India
Father-daughter duo Vik and Vizan Giri launch Vottera, a new Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) apparel brand under Gallant International, expanding Terra Thread’s ethical, traceable-to-the-last-mile mission. Made from ROC™ cotton grown by 432 Indigenous farmers in India, Vottera offers eco-friendly essentials like hoodies and T-shirts, promoting regenerative organic farming that restores soil health and helps with carbon sequestration. - October 23, 2025 - Gallant International Inc.
Pressies™ Officially Launches Nationwide: Redefining Effortless, Premium Press-on Nails
Pressies™, a new press-on nail brand from the creators of Peppi Gel, officially launched their debut designs nationwide on October 17, 2025 after over a year of research and testing. First introduced with their clear press-on nails on July 29, 2025, Pressies™ delivers salon-quality, ready-to-wear manicures that redefine at-home beauty. - October 21, 2025 - Pressies