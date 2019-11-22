Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Receive press releases from Keyfactor: By Email RSS Feeds: Keyfactor Brings Enhanced Security for Cloud, DevOps and IoT with Keyfactor Command 7 Release

New Functionality Strengthens Compliance and Security for PKI Operations

Cleveland, OH, November 22, 2019 --(



“We’re witnessing a rise in the frequency of security breaches, device takeovers and network outages – creating an exposure epidemic,” said Jordan Rackie, chief executive officer at Keyfactor. “Enterprises are struggling to adapt to the rapid rise of connectivity and the need to secure IoT devices, cloud infrastructure and DevOps environments with agility. Keyfactor Command 7 enables them to stem that epidemic and propel their enterprise forward.”



In a recent survey, 44 percent of security and IT professionals indicated that lack of skills and expertise is the greatest challenge they face in managing their organization’s PKI, with 37 percent of respondents citing the secure adoption of DevOps, cloud and IoT as a primary concern.



According to Gartner Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company, “technical professionals tasked with delivering effective identity and access management (IAM) capabilities should: establish a PKI management regime and leverage certificate management tools to manage and monitor SSL/TLS certificates, and focus on enabling automatic outage detection and mitigation, compliance and policy requirements and crypto-agility.”*



Keyfactor provides the most complete PKI operations solution delivered from the cloud, enabling both enterprise security teams and IoT device manufacturers to operate end-to-end agile digital identity management. This release includes improvements to discovery and auditing across the entire digital certificate landscape – critical capabilities required to meet regulatory and security mandates.



Key advancements include:



· Secure Automation – Integrates with CyberArk to enable secure access to privileged accounts required for certificate and key lifecycle automation.

· Improved Tracking and Auditing – Enables auditors to retrieve a complete audit log of every user activity and configuration change within the platform.

· Extended Discovery – Expands certificate discovery capabilities with support for Server Name Indication (SNI).

· Enhanced Reporting – Includes a new, expanded library of pre-packaged and customizable reports.



“Data security and compliance remain top-of-mind for every enterprise, especially as auditing processes continue to evolve,” said Ted Shorter, chief technology officer and co-founder at Keyfactor. “While PKI is a foundational requirement for the enterprise, it has long been a manual and time-intensive process. No longer. Keyfactor enables teams to manage increasingly large and complex certificate deployments. Ultimately, IT teams must embrace automation where they can to future-proof identity management and overcome the exposure epidemic.”



For more information about Keyfactor Command 7, please visit: https://blog.keyfactor.com/introducing-new-integrations-and-more-in-keyfactor-7.



For more information about Keyfactor and its services, please visit: www.keyfactor.com.



*Gartner, “The Resurgence of PKI in Certificate Management, the IoT and DevOps,” Erik Wahlstrom, Paul Rabinovich – October 23, 2018



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to escape the exposure epidemic – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and infosec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.



Cleveland, OH, November 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Keyfactor, the leader in securing digital identities, today announced the latest update to its award-winning PKI (public key infrastructure) as-a-service and certificate lifecycle automation solution, Keyfactor Command. The offering supports information security, IT and DevOps teams juggling security priorities, regulatory demands and digital transformation.

