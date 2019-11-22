Political Campaigns Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Emotion in Videos with CampaignTester™

Press Releases CampaignTester Press Release

“In my 30 years in market research, CampaignTester is the most exciting development I’ve seen in qualitative insights. Emotion and sentiment data are on the forefront of content and message testing,” said New York-based industry veteran, Shelli Garson. “Any company that is currently doing traditional market research to digital messaging should really take a look at CampaignTester - which is a fraction of the cost and time required to get actionable data.”



The platform uses the company’s emotiontrac™ technology which measures facial micro gestures from the participant’s mobile device to determine emotion and engagement throughout each second of the video being tested. Each person "opts-in" to participate in the test to comply with disclosure and privacy policies and can receive a gift card for participating, similar to survey research.



“CampaignTester is not just for the political and advocacy marketing initiatives,” said company COO, Bill Lickson, “We’ve had interest from movie producers, record labels, ad agencies celebrity influencers and companies from a variety of industries that want to add this unique data to their business intelligence.”



Washington, DC, November 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform that measures eight different emotions as well as "engagement" in each second of the videos being tested. Engagement is defined by the company as meaning that a person is actually facing the screen on their device with the volume turned up. The information is then consolidated into dashboard reports in near real-time.

Ebony Hunter

561-763-1716



https://campaigntester.com/



