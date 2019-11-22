Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: FlipHTML5 Launches Digital Catalog Software for Making Photo Catalogs

FlipHTML5 launched digital catalog software that helps users convert photos into photo catalogs that will engage massive audiences online.

Hong Kong, China, November 22, 2019 --(



FlipHTML5 offers its users the full flexibility to use its catalog software. They can design photo catalogs that capture the attention of audiences using custom elements such as dynamic images, video descriptions, quality content, background music and much more. Projects created at FlipHTML5 help to showcase business products in very attractive ways to entice viewers to make a purchase.



"The digital evolution requires that marketers organize and enhance their information to put the message across to audiences and become part of their decision-making process," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "To help our clients have the edge in the competitive market, we have provided them with quality elements that will enhance buyer touchpoints. We want their photo catalogs to speak to their audiences and enable every product page and description to relate with them. Since they can design SEO friendly projects, the descriptive photos can help to improve their search engine rankings as well.”



FlipHTML5 understands the value of photos in product catalogs, so it enables users to enhance their catalogs with images that can highlight the quality of their products and establish trust with prospects. Online shoppers always look for proof of value and quality when perusing through e-catalogs. By using photos, users can create a first impression that will lure them to keep browsing and eventually make the decision to purchase.



The new digital catalog maker helps users improve the productivity. They can personalize their creations in order to strengthen their online outreach and make sales faster. To help their audiences understand their brands and products better, users can enrich catalogs with quality product images from different angles. This will give viewers real-time shopping experiences that may drive their decisions.



To learn more about the digital catalog software, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/digital-catalog-software.php



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a highly reputable company that develops intuitive software for use by many industries. Its products are built to help clients create top-notch publications faster in order to reach out to their audiences. FlipHTML5 works with its clients to ensure they get the best products that will drive success to their businesses. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/ Hong Kong, China, November 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- FlipHTML5 has added to its list of intuitive software by launching upgraded digital catalog software for designing photo catalogs. The new version of software is intended to make the life of FlipHTML5 users easier by helping them convert their photos into photo catalogs. They can now engage prospects with inspirational photo catalogs that effectively convey product information.FlipHTML5 offers its users the full flexibility to use its catalog software. They can design photo catalogs that capture the attention of audiences using custom elements such as dynamic images, video descriptions, quality content, background music and much more. Projects created at FlipHTML5 help to showcase business products in very attractive ways to entice viewers to make a purchase."The digital evolution requires that marketers organize and enhance their information to put the message across to audiences and become part of their decision-making process," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "To help our clients have the edge in the competitive market, we have provided them with quality elements that will enhance buyer touchpoints. We want their photo catalogs to speak to their audiences and enable every product page and description to relate with them. Since they can design SEO friendly projects, the descriptive photos can help to improve their search engine rankings as well.”FlipHTML5 understands the value of photos in product catalogs, so it enables users to enhance their catalogs with images that can highlight the quality of their products and establish trust with prospects. Online shoppers always look for proof of value and quality when perusing through e-catalogs. By using photos, users can create a first impression that will lure them to keep browsing and eventually make the decision to purchase.The new digital catalog maker helps users improve the productivity. They can personalize their creations in order to strengthen their online outreach and make sales faster. To help their audiences understand their brands and products better, users can enrich catalogs with quality product images from different angles. This will give viewers real-time shopping experiences that may drive their decisions.To learn more about the digital catalog software, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/digital-catalog-software.phpAbout FlipHTML5FlipHTML5 is a highly reputable company that develops intuitive software for use by many industries. Its products are built to help clients create top-notch publications faster in order to reach out to their audiences. FlipHTML5 works with its clients to ensure they get the best products that will drive success to their businesses. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/ Contact Information FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

Winston Zhang

+86 020-61972665



http://fliphtml5.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend