L7TR Announces the Integration of TLSv1.3 Into Its Development Softphone, PXO+

Manchester, NH, November 22, 2019 --(



The latest version of PXO+ introduces now TLSv1.3 to support most Session Initialization Protocol (SIP) call control and media scenarios. This functionality is added to the rich stack of protocols that make PXO+ an essential softphone for communications as well as quality assurance validation. TLSv1.3 is not only available by means of traditional call establishment mechanisms but also through specialized scripting that enables full automation.



"SIP with TLS support has been the preferred industry standard mechanism of RTC call control security for years," said Claude St.Pierre, VP of Business Development at L7TR, "as such, full support of TLSv1.3 greatly expands the RTC and Voice over IP (VoIP) capabilities provided by PXO+" he added.



Contact Information L7TR

Claude St.-Pierre

1-302-601-1188

https://www.l7tr.com

Claude St.-Pierre

1-302-601-1188



https://www.l7tr.com



