L7TR Announces the Integration of H.265 to Its softphone PXO+


Manchester, NH, November 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The latest version of PXO+ has now H.265 video support in accordance with IETF RFC 7798 "RTP Payload Format for High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)." H.265 is a high performance video codec that combines high compression and excellent quality provided by several profiles and modes of operation. This new addition of PXO+ enables it to interop with H.265 enabled Real Time Communication networks and hosts as well as media servers and other devices with streaming capabilities.

"H.265 is key component in state-of-the-art video communication scenarios including conferencing and the latest internet of things (IoT) applications," said Claude St.Pierre, VP of Business Development at Visual ProtoStack, "and as such it is a critical key component of our softphone," he added that H.265 now integrates the rich stack of RTC and VoIP protocols provided by PXO+.

PXO+ is free for personal and academic use, it can be downloaded at https://www.l7tr.com (videos available at website).
Contact Information
L7TR
Claude St.-Pierre
1-302-601-1188
Contact
https://www.l7tr.com

