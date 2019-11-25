PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Tristan Cole

Tristan Cole's "Christmas Eve" Comes Just in Time for the Holiday Season


Originally done by Justin Bieber, Tristan Cole releases a new pop/r&b rendition of this popular Christmas song.

Los Angeles, CA, November 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- As we approach the Christmas holidays, with slightly different expectations of how to spend time with our loved ones, singer and songwriter Tristan Cole establishes an iconic song that’s rooted in crafty melodies and lyrics.

On his new single “Christmas Eve” produced by Mod G, the song shifts from quiet acoustic jingle bell arrangements to a more expansive, electric guitar accompaniment. It blends piano, rhythm guitars, spacey keys, and rhythm sections into a single entity under the singer’s composed delivery. Make sure to check it out and add it to your holiday playlist.

"Christmas Eve" by Tristan Cole on youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHFqATsd2tg
"Christmas Eve" by Tristan Cole on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/6vlNktoMgZDAc1A5gsHU48
"Christmas Eve" by Tristan Cole on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/tristancolemusic/christmas-eve
Connect with Tristan Cole!
Instagram: @tristancolemusic
Twitter: @Iamtristancole
Contact Information
Tristan Cole
Cvon Parchman
323-273-5398
Contact
https://www.instagram.com/tristancolemusic/

