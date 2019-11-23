Premier Ship Models Been Nominated Into the East of England Export Champions Community

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Premier Ship Models Press Release

Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT).

As a part of the Export Strategy, launched by the Department for International Trade (DIT) in August 2018, the endeavour aims to bring together large and small successful export companies to bolster knowledge about this sector, encourage others to trade internationally and boost the region’s economy.



As a nominated member of this prestigious community, Premier Ship Models will be looking to participate in public events, round-table conferences, provide quotes for press releases, host VIP and ministerial visits, and overall contribute in various ways to DIT’s export strategies.



Through various press activities and online social media events, the company aims to offer informal guidance and encouragement to new companies in this sector. Having completed and delivered projects in over 110 countries worldwide, Premier Ship Models has vast knowledge in dealing with international clientele and managing a myriad of expectations according to different budgets and timelines.



The company will bring to the table, 18 years’ worth of international experience in the adoption of new technologies, such as 3D Printing, Virtual Reality & Rendering, Restoration, Rebranding and Refitting, to serve prominent corporate companies, ship manufacturers, international museums, educational institutions, film companies and international retailers.



In addition to ship model building, the company offers a restoration services to various European antique dealers and art galleries.



Premier Ship Models will share their insights into ways in which it has managed to build a solid reputation in this extremely niche & challenging industry.



The company hopes that through such discussions with small & medium enterprises it will be able to help these companies move into the right direction and grow their current export market.



About the Company:



Based just outside of London, Premier Ship Models is a professional ship model building company, with a global clientele base in 50 countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia, South American nations and the Asia-Pacific.



Its list of clientele includes reputed shipping houses, petroleum giants, international museums and conservationists, art galleries, colleges, cruise companies to name a few. With experience of 17 years, Premier Ship Models is known for its exquisite craftsmanship in creating customised ship models from super tankers, yachts, submersibles, hovercraft, catamarans, historical models and unusual request for a museum for a sea plane.



The company has created an extensive portfolio, using the latest technologies like 3D printing, Virtual Reality/rendering and 3D CAD modelling to continuously strives in producing challenging ship models by using the latest technologies.



Rashid Lalloo

954-770-0925



https://www.premiershipmodels.com/



