Gifts & Collectibles News
Shop around for the latest news about giftware and collectibles, such as frames, vases, statues, artwork, antiques and other novelties that may increase in value over time. Information includes news on novelty gifts, seasonal promotions, licensing partnerships and products and services from manufacturers, retailers and distributors of gift and collectible items.
The Irish Store Highlights the Enduring Appeal of Irish-Made Travel Essentials for Summer Getaways
As summer travel reaches its peak, many holidaymakers are seeking practical, meaningful items that combine comfort, craftsmanship, and a sense of place. From lightweight knitwear and artisan jewellery to Irish-made accessories, The Irish Store reflects a growing appreciation for travel essentials that offer both utility and a connection to heritage. Inspired by Ireland's traditions, these pieces are becoming valued companions on journeys near and far. - July 22, 2026 - The Irish Store
Cinnamon Rose Pottery Introduces One-of-a-Kind Handcrafted Stoneware Inspired by Art, Nature, and Timeless Design
Artist Brenda Mize is pleased to announce the launch of Cinnamon Rose Pottery on her primitives website, Cinnamon Rose Primitives. Her pottery is a new collection of handcrafted pottery celebrating individuality, artistry, and the beauty found in handmade work. - July 21, 2026 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
Global Rating Authority Authenticates and Grades Rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, Creating a Permanent Record for the One-of-One Card
Global Rating Authority has authenticated and graded the rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, awarding it a GRA 9 Mint. GRA created a permanent certification record documenting the card’s identity, condition, high-resolution imagery, and unique 1/1 status—providing collectors, insurers, and future owners with greater transparency, traceability, and confidence. - July 20, 2026 - Global Rating Authority
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes! - June 11, 2026 - 1985 Games LLC
Maud Borup(r) Launches Celebrations Collection of Chocolates, Gummies, and Cotton Candy at Target
Celebrations Collection Designed for Gift-Giving and Celebrating Special Moments - May 29, 2026 - Maud Borup
The Irish Store Explores the Tradition of Wool for 7th Wedding Anniversaries Through Irish Craft and Storytelling
The Irish Store is highlighting the tradition of wool as a seventh wedding anniversary gift, drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship. Drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship, they explore the symbolism of wool as a reflection of enduring relationships, alongside a curated selection of Aran knitwear and wool pieces that embody these qualities. - May 20, 2026 - The Irish Store
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
The Rise of Chinese Trends, Connecting the Global Supply Chain: 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair to Open in May
The 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair (May 16–18) gathers 800+ source factories across 30,000 sqm, showcasing gifts, fashion, and housewares with direct manufacturer sourcing, IP collaboration, and global buyer matchmaking. - April 19, 2026 - RX
AI-Powered Innovation and Sustainable Packaging Headline April RX Huabo 2026 Shenzhen Gift Fair
RX Huabo’s 34th Shenzhen Gift Fair (Apr 25–28, 2026) brings 4,500+ exhibitors showcasing AI gadgets, smart wearables, and sustainable packaging, serving as a global platform for sourcing, trends, and networking. - April 18, 2026 - RX
Purplee Store Details 10-Micron Gold Layering Process and Sustainable Fiber Jewelry Initiatives
Purplee Store presents its proprietary 7-layer metallurgical process for gold-layered jewelry and the integration of Buriti Palm fibers. The brand was recently designated as a "Black Sheep" by the global platform Not Just A Label (NJAL). - April 03, 2026 - Purplee Store
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
The Hobby, Elevated: National Card Sharks Debuts Flagship Store in Boonton, NJ
National Card Sharks Unveils Flagship Storefront in Boonton, NJ. A New Standard for the Hobby Experience. - March 26, 2026 - National Card Sharks
Clover Market Kicks Off 2026 Season in Chestnut Hill, PA on April 12
Award-winning open-air market returns for its 17th year on April 12 in Chestnut Hill PA with 90 curated handmade and vintage vendors, top food trucks, and live music. - March 20, 2026 - Clover Market
Elora Jewelry Launches Modern Antique Jewelry Collection Featuring In-House Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds
The new collection explores antique diamond cuts and historical design through lab-grown diamonds and Elora’s in-house cutting atelier. - March 14, 2026 - Elora Fine Jewelry
New Trends Emerge at the 53rd China Beijing International Gifts, Premium & Houseware Exhibition
The 53rd RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair opens March 26–28, showcasing new products, self-care trends, cultural creativity, sustainable gifts, customization, and digital and AI innovation shaping the 2026 gift industry. - March 14, 2026 - RX
A Tradition Woven Through Time: The Irish Store and St. Patrick’s Day
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, The Irish Store reflects on the cultural heritage behind “wearing green” — a tradition rooted in Ireland’s landscape, symbolism, and long-standing craft practices. This year, the company highlights how authentic Irish knitwear, including classic Aran designs, continues to play a meaningful role in modern celebrations. - March 10, 2026 - The Irish Store
The Irish Store Honours the Cultural Significance Behind Ireland’s Iconic Aran Stitches
A cultural overview of the symbolism behind traditional Aran stitches—including Cable, Diamond, Trellis, and Honeycomb—and how these motifs reflect the heritage and daily life of Ireland’s island communities. The release highlights the ongoing craftsmanship that preserves these meaningful designs in modern Aran knitwear at The Irish Store. - February 25, 2026 - The Irish Store
From Town Hall to the First Tee: Be The Ball 4U's Exclusive 250th Anniversary Challenge Coins Turn 2026 Celebrations Into Heirlooms
Be The Ball 4U launches two exclusive products for America's 250th Anniversary. The Custom 250th USA Commemorative Challenge Coin is fully customizable with patriotic designs — perfect for city leaders and community celebrations. The USA 250 Ball Marker in Coin combines a collectible challenge coin with a removable golf ball marker, ideal for tournaments and outings. Both include free digital proofs, one free mold w/16 great choices, some 3D options available and limited 2026 availability. - February 24, 2026 - Be The Ball 4U
Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives. - February 17, 2026 - Orange Community Arts Guild
Ocare NZ Launches Promotional Campaign on Select Collectibles
One-Time Online Offer Highlights Growing Demand for Character Merchandise and Giftable Collectibles - February 14, 2026 - OCARE NZ
Laura Kelly Designs Introduces Little Kindness Club, a Free Retailer Resource, at New York Toy Fair
Laura Kelly Designs, a recognized leader in kindness-forward gift and paper products, is launching the Little Kindness Club, a free membership program for retailers, small businesses, and educators, debuting at New York Toy Fair, February 14–17, Booth 2255. The Little Kindness Club provides... - February 13, 2026 - Laura Kelly Designs LLC
This Valentine’s Day, Aurja Candle Co. Offers a Gift That Lasts Longer Than Flowers
This Valentine’s Day, Aurja Candle Co. invites gift‑givers to rethink traditional gestures with luxury candles designed to create lasting atmosphere and meaningful moments. Positioned as an elevated alternative to fleeting gifts, Aurja candles are ideal for Valentine’s Day,... - January 27, 2026 - Aurja
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations... - December 30, 2025 - Wonderlosity
Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping. - December 01, 2025 - Rust Wood Trading
Anne Fontaine Opens New Boutique in London's Knightsbridge
In London, the city of theatres, Anne Fontaine steps into a new setting and invites us to replay Alice under the spotlight. In a parisian apartment opening onto an imaginary alley, Alice gladly loses her bearings among the designer's costumes until, suddenly, she finds the one she had been waiting for... Your turn to play. - November 25, 2025 - Anne Fontaine
Glitterville's Beaded Bauble Box Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2025
Glitterville's beaded bauble box selected as one of Oprah's favorite things 2025. - November 07, 2025 - Glitterville Studios
The Hat Chick Celebrates Grand Opening with Sip and Shop Event Thanksgiving Weekend
Skip Black Friday retail headaches and bring your loved ones to a Texas-sized event that will make a lasting impression. The Hat Chick, Houston's premier destination for stylish headwear and custom branding, announces its highly anticipated Grand Opening celebration taking place Thanksgiving weekend, November 28-30, 2025, at 3607 White Oak Dr., Houston. - November 05, 2025 - The Hat Chick
Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025
Purple Lotus Productions announces the final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services, with local businesses, for your holiday shopping list. Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - October 27, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
The 33rd RX Huabo Shenzhen Gift Fair, Asia’s Leading B2B Trade Show Returns This October
33rd China (Shenzhen) Gifts Fair runs Oct 20-23, 2025, hosting 4,500 exhibitors and 200,000 buyers. It highlights smart personal care, kitchen appliances, curated imports, factory deals, and Gen Z IP collaborations. - October 01, 2025 - RX
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
Wicked Fabulous: Holiday Gift Guide from an LGBTQ-Owned Brand That Gives Back
Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ+-owned online shop blending funky apparel, natural stone jewelry, and pride-themed accessories. Each piece celebrates love, healing, and authentic expression—whether it’s a grounding chakra bracelet, a vibrant pride pin, or a playful tee from their “Wicked Funny” collection. Even better, a portion of every sale supports LGBTQ+ youth charities, making every gift a chance to give back. Founded on the Massachusetts South Shore, Wicked Fabulous is LGBTQ community-driven. - September 24, 2025 - Wicked Fabulous
“The Merrill Protocol”: A First-of-Its-Kind Human–AI Collaboration Reimagines Consciousness in Science Fiction
The Merrill Protocol is a speculative fiction series exploring what happens when human and AI consciousness collide, not in a far-off future, but in a world close enough to feel possible. Blending technology, philosophy, and emotional depth, the series follows characters navigating trust, identity, and co-journeying with AI. Written by STEM leader and advocate Merrill Keating, it invites readers to rethink what it means to connect. - September 11, 2025 - Merrill Keating
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
Glow Empire Expands Affordable Luxury Perfume & Beauty Offerings Across the UK
Glow Empire LTD, based in Milton Keynes, is redefining affordable luxury in the UK with 6,000+ perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products from iconic global brands. Customers benefit from free UK shipping on orders over £50 and a 60-day returns policy. - September 09, 2025 - Glow Empire LTD
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
How to Protect Yourself from Gift Card Scams in 2025
Gift card scams are on the rise in 2025, costing consumers millions each year. GiftCardReports.com provides trusted insights, scam alerts, and secure balance-checking tools to help the public stay safe. - August 23, 2025 - GiftCardReports
Ship.com Launches TikTok Shop Shipping Integration to Simplify Fulfillment and Boost Seller Growth
New Ship.com + TikTok Shop integration delivers discounted shipping rates, AI-powered fulfillment insights, and real human support, helping ecommerce sellers and platforms scale faster. - August 21, 2025 - Ship.com
Stravellè Redefines Luxury Fragrance with Bold New Collection Launch
Stravellè, the luxury fragrance house built on defining moments, launches The Dominion Collection. Four debut scents: Dominion No. 1, First Light No. 2, Cipher No. 3, and Obsidian No. 4. Born from a journey through 13 countries and over 257 trials, Stravellè creates fragrances that embody presence, power, and seduction. Each scent is a signature, crafted for those who live by their own standard. - August 18, 2025 - House of Stravellè
RX Huabo Gift Fair Indonesia: Source Direct from 300+ Original Factories Presenting Premium Products
Jakarta hosts RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia Sep 11–13, 2025 at JICC. Over 300 Chinese suppliers, 10,000+ buyers, and a co-located JIPREMIUM event deliver double sourcing opportunities. - August 18, 2025 - RX
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Welcomes Michigan Author Denise Brennan-Nelson at Wayland BalloonFest 2025
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is thrilled to announce a special author signing event with beloved Michigan author Denise Brennan-Nelson as part of its Wayland BalloonFest 2025 Pop-Up Bookstore. - August 16, 2025 - Childress Ink
Cultural Creativity Powers a Trillion-Yuan Market — Beijing Gifts Fair 2025 Unlocking Seven Key Business Opportunities
The 52nd RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair runs Aug 14–16, 2025, at the China International Exhibition Center, showcasing 7 cultural themes with 900+ brands and 200K+ products to boost North China’s gift industry. - August 05, 2025 - RX
Game Haven Guild Announces the Launch of the Business of Gaming Podcast - a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Industry Powering Tabletop Gaming
Game Haven Guild is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Business of Gaming, debuting on August 4, 2025. This groundbreaking series takes listeners inside the tabletop gaming industry—from bustling game stores and passionate designers to the supply chains and strategies that keep the dice rolling and the cards flying. - August 04, 2025 - Game Haven Guild
Record Breaking Items from the Medici Royal Estate to Hit the Auction Block, Including Jewels, Rare Coins, Luxury Homes, Rare Antiques, Shipwreck Artifacts, and Art
www.bid.gwsauctions.com Kruse GWS Auctions Brings Royal Medici Artifacts up for auction on July 19, 2025, beginning at 8AM EST. This incredible auction will reach into the millions of dollars, as the royal family will be offering jewels, cars, art, and other one-of-a-kind items that have... - July 11, 2025 - Kruse GWS Auctions
*Assembly Required & GoHero Bring the First-Ever "The Designer Toy Art Festival" to Philadelphia, August 1–10
For the first time ever, art toy culture comes to Philadelphia with cutting edge independent toy creators at The Designer Toy Art Festival. The successful *Assembly Required show teams up with pop culture powerhouse GoHero and local creative agency POP Solutions, to bring over 100 indie brands together a unique experience. The exhibition starts August 1 and leads to the main event August 8-10, with creative events, food, music, entertainment, and more. - June 27, 2025 - Go Hero
North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes
Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus... - June 12, 2025 - Greg Ghia Photography
Power of Positivity Launches First-Ever Apparel Line — The Embody Collection Apparel Designed to Invite Your Best Experience, from the Inside Out
Power of Positivity unveils the Embody Collection — empowering apparel designed to inspire confidence, authenticity, and growth. Celebrate your journey and express your inner strength with style. Shop now and join 60M+ in uplifting the world. - June 11, 2025 - Power of Positivity