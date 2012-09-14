Retail: Gifts & Collectibles News
|
|Receive press releases from this Industry Distribution Channel: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs
Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting
Art Miami 2019 - December 03, 2019 - Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art
Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT). - November 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models
Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company
Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main
The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and even... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow
SHOP Doc.PEACE launches with opening sale November 2019, a month-long event for all inspirational posters and poster boards, will debut on November 1 and end on November 30, to liven up your home, office, and life with positivity. - November 01, 2019 - doc.PEACE
For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises
Halloween is the perfect time for everyone to be creative with their outfits. Take a look at the following guide to choose a costume that incorporates all kinds of frames. - October 24, 2019 - Vision Direct
As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum
After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line.
As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery
Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
As a Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) online shop and community website, dbzhub.com has recently been launched to serve DBZ fans around the world.
Dbzhub.com is operated by a team of DBZ fans from China, they have been watching DBZ anime episodes ever since they were kids. So, when trying to start an online business,... - October 14, 2019 - DBZhub.com
New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com
“Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios
Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with “Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Farewell Victory Tour.” Fridge heads to the historical, glamorous, elegant tropical paradise art-centric Downtown Miami and its landmark Eurostar's Langford Hotel. - October 02, 2019 - Fridge Art Fair
Stamp Market Index (SMI), a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available, has uncovered a new early collector demographic. - September 27, 2019 - NobleSpirit
Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games
The only three dimensional painting of Donald Trump created with paper, glue and oil paint and protrudes from the canvas 5". Michelle's award winning exclusive style attracts collectors from all over. - August 22, 2019 - The Parlor Fine Art Gallery
1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games
The ultra-efficient solar lantern, flashlight, and power bank that provides the light you need, when you need it. - July 04, 2019 - Makers4Good
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC
Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ is hosting an auction fundraiser for the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. A silent auction of a Dr. Seuss print will begin on Friday, June 14 and will close on Sunday, June 23. 2019. A live auction of a Mackenzie Thorpe print will be held on Sunday, June 23. Both exhibits, “The Cat Behind the Hat! – The Art of Dr. Seuss” and “Mackenzie Thorpe – 30 Years of Love,” will be on display Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 23. - June 07, 2019 - Ocean Galleries
Markets of Sunshine Launches 3 New Shaker Collection Products on Etsy. - June 06, 2019 - Markets Of Sunshine
Leading US -based retailer of authentic high-grade ship model replicas, Premier Ship Models, has been covered by one of the leading magazines in the industry, Model Boats, in its June 2019 edition. - May 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models
Ocean Galleries is excited to debut a new collection of artwork by the beloved Dr. Seuss over Father’s Day weekend. “The Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibit, a series of print and bronze limited edition art, will be in the Stone Harbor gallery from June 14 through June 16, 2019. Guests are invited to join Art of Dr. Seuss collection representative, Jeff Schuffman, during receptions 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 16. - May 16, 2019 - Ocean Galleries
Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink
One Million collector United States coins into circulation starting next week, 4/23 to the end of April. greatamericancoinhunt.com. Ground zero for this drop starts next week in Chicago. youtu.be/SknCS43kLrY. RoundTable trading is the organizer of this national event. - April 22, 2019 - Harlan J. Berk, Ltd.
Garbo Glassware announces they will unveil their new engraved glassware in Guangzhou; they include Diamond Design series, Interstellar series, Whiskey series, and Rose series, etc. - April 17, 2019 - Garbo Glassware
New tiki mug by illustrator artist Andrew Kolb for TikiFreek. - April 12, 2019 - TikiFreek.com
Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia
WishYoo, a leading platform that replicates the experience of traditional greeting cards, announced that it has been granted the U.S. Patent No. US10235131B2, for a communally constructed electronic card. Now everyone can participate in the same WishYoo card using their own hand-writing, audio messages, and pictures. - April 08, 2019 - More Trees, Inc.
Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery
The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including retail and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail and shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2019. - March 28, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
Hotels, retreats, and any companies that require personalized spa packages can now contact Lovery for private labeling services on quality spa products. - March 28, 2019 - Lovery
The selection of fragrances at Lovery include classics like orange and mint to new and exciting fragrances like Tuberose and Velvet. - March 21, 2019 - Lovery
Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon
Random Acts of Kindness Day provides us with the perfect opportunity to give a gift a make a real difference to a loved one's life. - February 05, 2019 - Abrahamic Reunion (England)
Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.
Spicy Lingerie, the number one source for high-quality lingerie at unexpected prices, announces their Valentine’s Day sale to both new and returning customers. The sale will take place from now until February 14, 2019 on the website SpicyLingerie.com.
The deal includes an extra 10% off storewide. - January 29, 2019 - Spicy Lingerie
Using t-shirts, sportswear, work wear and other accessories, we can all create more peace and harmony and creativity in our lives. All Peace Gifts Shop goods have a beautiful image or message. - January 25, 2019 - Abrahamic Reunion (England)
Hotels, retreats, and any companies that require personalized spa packages can now contact Lovery for private labeling services on quality spa products. - January 24, 2019 - Lovery
With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest lingerie collection. The online fashion and lingerie retailer introduces a selection of new items with a focus on color and style.
Founded by celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Sarah Wallner, the collection is inspired... - January 17, 2019 - Musotica Wear
Lovery’s range of exceptional bath and body products makes it easy to add a touch of luxury to every special event. - January 14, 2019 - Lovery
Kirk McGinnis and Digital Airships LLC launch their first product, the Unicork, a fun unicorn bottle opener and corkscrew intended as a sturdy decoration that is also functional. The creator discusses the inspiration for the item as well as how it differentiates from the competition. - December 19, 2018 - Digital Airships LLC
|Press Releases 1 - 50 of 2,017
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next