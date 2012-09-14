PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Premier Ship Models Been Nominated Into the East of England Export Champions Community Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT). - November 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main

The Cozy Hollow Celebrates Grand Opening of Online Home and Decor Shop The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and even... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow

Find Your Inspiration. SHOP Doc.PEACE Opens Online Doors with Discount Promo SHOP Doc.PEACE launches with opening sale November 2019, a month-long event for all inspirational posters and poster boards, will debut on November 1 and end on November 30, to liven up your home, office, and life with positivity. - November 01, 2019 - doc.PEACE

New Board Game "Houseguests from Hell" Launches Just in Time for Holiday Houseguest Season For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises

SmartBuyGlasses - A Guide to the Best Halloween Costume Ideas for All Frame Shapes Halloween is the perfect time for everyone to be creative with their outfits. Take a look at the following guide to choose a costume that incorporates all kinds of frames. - October 24, 2019 - Vision Direct

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

A New Dragon Ball Z Online Shop and Community for Anime Fans As a Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) online shop and community website, dbzhub.com has recently been launched to serve DBZ fans around the world. Dbzhub.com is operated by a team of DBZ fans from China, they have been watching DBZ anime episodes ever since they were kids. So, when trying to start an online business,... - October 14, 2019 - DBZhub.com

Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com

Barnstone Studios to Gift Painting to Charter Arts Oct. 4 During First Friday Event at School Gallery “Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair Miami The Fridge Farewell Victory World Tour Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with “Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Farewell Victory Tour.” Fridge heads to the historical, glamorous, elegant tropical paradise art-centric Downtown Miami and its landmark Eurostar's Langford Hotel. - October 02, 2019 - Fridge Art Fair

NobleSpirit, Together with (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Discover New Generation of Collectors on eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI), a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available, has uncovered a new early collector demographic. - September 27, 2019 - NobleSpirit

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

Artist Michelle Larsen Creates Large 3D Painting of Donald Trump The only three dimensional painting of Donald Trump created with paper, glue and oil paint and protrudes from the canvas 5". Michelle's award winning exclusive style attracts collectors from all over. - August 22, 2019 - The Parlor Fine Art Gallery

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Fully Funded 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games

Makers4Good Launches HELIO to Bring Light and Power to the World The ultra-efficient solar lantern, flashlight, and power bank that provides the light you need, when you need it. - July 04, 2019 - Makers4Good

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Showing Appreciation LLC Finally Offers a Way to Thank Everyday People That Go Above and Beyond What is Expected Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC

June Art Exhibits at Ocean Galleries Raise Money for Cape May County Animal Shelter - Mackenzie Thorpe and Dr. Seuss Donated Artwork to be Auctioned Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ is hosting an auction fundraiser for the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. A silent auction of a Dr. Seuss print will begin on Friday, June 14 and will close on Sunday, June 23. 2019. A live auction of a Mackenzie Thorpe print will be held on Sunday, June 23. Both exhibits, “The Cat Behind the Hat! – The Art of Dr. Seuss” and “Mackenzie Thorpe – 30 Years of Love,” will be on display Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 23. - June 07, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Shaker Card Products by Markets of Sunshine Markets of Sunshine Launches 3 New Shaker Collection Products on Etsy. - June 06, 2019 - Markets Of Sunshine

Premier Ship Models Gets Featured in the Prestigious Model Boats Magazine Leading US -based retailer of authentic high-grade ship model replicas, Premier Ship Models, has been covered by one of the leading magazines in the industry, Model Boats, in its June 2019 edition. - May 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

“The Cat Behind the Hat!” Art Exhibit Debuts at Ocean Galleries Over Father’s Day Weekend - Opens Friday, June 14 in Stone Harbor for a Limited Engagement Ocean Galleries is excited to debut a new collection of artwork by the beloved Dr. Seuss over Father’s Day weekend. “The Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibit, a series of print and bronze limited edition art, will be in the Stone Harbor gallery from June 14 through June 16, 2019. Guests are invited to join Art of Dr. Seuss collection representative, Jeff Schuffman, during receptions 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 16. - May 16, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019 Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink

One Million Collector United States Coins Into Circulation One Million collector United States coins into circulation starting next week, 4/23 to the end of April. greatamericancoinhunt.com. Ground zero for this drop starts next week in Chicago. youtu.be/SknCS43kLrY. RoundTable trading is the organizer of this national event. - April 22, 2019 - Harlan J. Berk, Ltd.

Garbo Glassware Announces They Will Unveil New Engraved Glass Products at the 125th Canton Fair Garbo Glassware announces they will unveil their new engraved glassware in Guangzhou; they include Diamond Design series, Interstellar series, Whiskey series, and Rose series, etc. - April 17, 2019 - Garbo Glassware

Brotherly Love Memorabilia & Mt. Penn Sports Cards Team Up to Host Spring Tri-County Memorabilia Card & Collectible Show Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia

WishYoo Awarded Patent for a Collaborative e-Greeting Card WishYoo, a leading platform that replicates the experience of traditional greeting cards, announced that it has been granted the U.S. Patent No. US10235131B2, for a communally constructed electronic card. Now everyone can participate in the same WishYoo card using their own hand-writing, audio messages, and pictures. - April 08, 2019 - More Trees, Inc.

Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery

Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including retail and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail and shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2019. - March 28, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Lovery Now Offers Private Labeling Services on Special Products for Companies Seeking Personalized Spa Packages Hotels, retreats, and any companies that require personalized spa packages can now contact Lovery for private labeling services on quality spa products. - March 28, 2019 - Lovery

For All Summer Lovers, Lovery Offers a Large Collection of Summer Fragrance-Themed Spa Bath Gift Sets The selection of fragrances at Lovery include classics like orange and mint to new and exciting fragrances like Tuberose and Velvet. - March 21, 2019 - Lovery

B. Curllyon Expanding in Los Angeles Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon

Abrahamic Reunion England Promotes Peace with Apparel in Run Up to Random Acts of Kindness Day Random Acts of Kindness Day provides us with the perfect opportunity to give a gift a make a real difference to a loved one's life. - February 05, 2019 - Abrahamic Reunion (England)

Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.

Spicy Lingerie Announces Valentine’s Day Sale Spicy Lingerie, the number one source for high-quality lingerie at unexpected prices, announces their Valentine’s Day sale to both new and returning customers. The sale will take place from now until February 14, 2019 on the website SpicyLingerie.com. The deal includes an extra 10% off storewide. - January 29, 2019 - Spicy Lingerie

Abrahamic Reunion England Promotes Peace with Apparel in Run Up to World Human Spirit Day Using t-shirts, sportswear, work wear and other accessories, we can all create more peace and harmony and creativity in our lives. All Peace Gifts Shop goods have a beautiful image or message. - January 25, 2019 - Abrahamic Reunion (England)

Lovery Now Offers Private Labeling Services on Special Products for Companies Seeking Personalized Spa Packages Hotels, retreats, and any companies that require personalized spa packages can now contact Lovery for private labeling services on quality spa products. - January 24, 2019 - Lovery

Musotica Launches Their Latest Valentine’s Day 2019 Lingerie Collection With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest lingerie collection. The online fashion and lingerie retailer introduces a selection of new items with a focus on color and style. Founded by celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Sarah Wallner, the collection is inspired... - January 17, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Lovery Announces Their "Special Events" Section, Offering Luxury Spa Sets for Vacations, Weddings, Graduations and More Lovery’s range of exceptional bath and body products makes it easy to add a touch of luxury to every special event. - January 14, 2019 - Lovery