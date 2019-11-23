Press Releases SHUKR Islamic Clothing Press Release

Receive press releases from SHUKR Islamic Clothing: By Email RSS Feeds: SHUKR's New Abaya Collection Promises to be a Favourite with Women Worldwide

SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe.

Miami, FL, November 23, 2019 --(



SHUKR abayas are unique because they offer a hybrid between traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics which make them perfect for wearing in nearly any country. The SHUKR abaya is different from other abayas on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colors, natural fabrics, and incorporation of functional extras.



Their abayas vary from being designed with lavishly embellished necklines to fabulously full flared skirts. Some of the pieces are subtle, while others are rendered in brightly colored fabric and lace. They all have one thing in common, however, a modest fit any hijabi would approve of.



“The practicalities of a Muslim woman’s life have been considered as well,” says Anas Sillwood. “For example, although the sleeves are slim, hidden zippers have been placed at the bottom of the sleeves so that they can be unzipped and rolled up when a woman needs to make wudu for prayer.”



SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.



SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.Shukr.co.uk



Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.Shukr.co.uk

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com Miami, FL, November 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- SHUKR Islamic Clothing, established in 2001 to provide women with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to offer the new collection of abayas, which are more embellished and tailored versions of its popular dresses and abayas, to Muslim women. Their collections will speak to Muslim women around the world, as it displays the beauty of Islam in easy to style daily wear collections.SHUKR abayas are unique because they offer a hybrid between traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics which make them perfect for wearing in nearly any country. The SHUKR abaya is different from other abayas on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colors, natural fabrics, and incorporation of functional extras.Their abayas vary from being designed with lavishly embellished necklines to fabulously full flared skirts. Some of the pieces are subtle, while others are rendered in brightly colored fabric and lace. They all have one thing in common, however, a modest fit any hijabi would approve of.“The practicalities of a Muslim woman’s life have been considered as well,” says Anas Sillwood. “For example, although the sleeves are slim, hidden zippers have been placed at the bottom of the sleeves so that they can be unzipped and rolled up when a woman needs to make wudu for prayer.”SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.Shukr.co.ukAnas Sillwood, Managing PartnerSHUKR Islamic ClothingWeb: www.Shukr.co.ukEmail: press@ShukrClothing.com Contact Information SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Anas Sillwood

203-304-2379



www.ShukrClothing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SHUKR Islamic Clothing