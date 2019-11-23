Hodusoft Announce Web Form Integration in Call Center Software

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Hodusoft has already integrated Whatsapp in its class-leading call center software. This is followed up with webform integration in the WebRTC enabled solution, putting it in a different class.

Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2019



Callers already have various options. They can use voice call. They can start on social media channels like Facebook or Twitter or they can simply Whatsapp their issue to the call center number. The conversation can continue with video chat and, if it is not convenient for any reason, they have the alternative of simply filling out a web form and submitting it. Call center agents respond or take action based on the contents of the form. Web form integration streamlines operations to a certain extent and allows callers to specify precisely when they want to be called or the type of service they need. Agents too can schedule their work flow and be more successful in conversions or complaint resolution.



Hodusoft’s call center solutions are top-notch, including features like WebRTC audio-video chat and conference, IVR and SMS broadcasting. Including web form may seem like a minor thing but it has positive impacts. Once a person fills out a web form they receive a thank you message or mail and then they receive a call as scheduled. Contact success improves drastically in call centers as a result of usage of web forms.



The leads generated by the web form in the call center software go directly into the CRM and the intelligent solution even alerts agents about the schedule specified by the prospect. They do not have to wade through records since their schedule for calling prospects is created on the fly. One of the advantages of having a web form is that people do not have to wait in a queue to talk with an agent. They simply visit the website, fill in the web form and submit it. The agent calls them at a time and date they find convenient. They are in a more conducive frame of mind when it comes to conversion. Compare that to cold calls that are made randomly and irritatingly and you will see how web forms and contact center software go together.



Hodusoft can integrate web forms retroactively in existing call center solutions and its current iteration of contact center software also has web form integration. Interested parties may get in touch on phone 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on http://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/.



Sindhav Bhagirath

707-708-4638



www.hodusoft.com



