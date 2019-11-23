How2Media Announces That Stomvi USA Will be Part of Its “World’s Greatest!...” Series

Press Releases How 2 Media Press Release

How2Media is a 21stCentury television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv. Boynton Beach, FL, November 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...”, announced today that they have recently selected Stomvi USA to be a part of the popular television series.Stomvi USA and their parent company Stomvi, Spain, makes brass musical instruments, mouthpieces and accessories with their specialty being trumpets. Their growth in the United States centers around an Atelier, or laboratory, in Newhall California. Players ranging from advanced beginners to established professionals come from all around the world to learn the Stomvi paradigm and find the instrument and/or mouthpiece that meets their particular needs whether they are classical, commercial, professional, or part-time players. Every player from beginner to advanced receives the same attention to detail that has been the mark of Stomvi for over 40 years. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Newhall, California, near Los Angles, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why Stomvi USA was selected, and featured on the show.“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.How2Media is a 21stCentury television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv. Contact Information How 2 Media

