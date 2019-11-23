AOK Promotions signs Vernon Greeson to Public Relations Agreement

Press Releases AOK Promotion and Production Press Release

Nashville, TN, November 23, 2019 --(



Vernon Greeson Bio



Very few individuals have a clear vision of the calling God has placed upon their lives at the age of 14. For preacher’s kid, Vernon Greeson, this was the age that the Lord touched his heart and revealed to him that it was time to be striking out from his home church and hitting the Gospel road in song. Having been raised around his grandmother’s piano, Vernon honed his craft and was influenced by her sweet spirit and ability to communicate a lyric. Hours upon hours of developing the natural talent that God gave him, while also devouring influences like Michael English and the Hoppers brought him to his current vocal prowess.



Since that time, he has been touring at a volume of 150 dates per year, surpassing some of Gospel music’s busiest artists. He has won over 40 talent shows, including the venerable Gospel Music Star Search, held in Pigeon Forge, TN and achieving a respectable showing in the Georgia State FFA Talent Competition.



For Vernon, though, the driving force is not accolades or awards. The driving force that keeps this high school student on the road each week is the message of the Gospel that he delivers to each congregation, before which the Lord sees fit to place him. He relates, “My ministry’s main goal is to see people come to know the Lord as their personal savior. Through the message in song, I want people to receive hope and encouragement. I want them to know that there is a God who can do anything if you just call on him and trust him.”



The young crooner understands the onus that has been placed upon him. In an age of troubled youth, as many of our teens turn to drugs, sex, and even suicide, Vernon has been entrusted with a message of hope and peace that is much needed.



For more information check out www.vernongreeson.com



For Public relations contact Adam Knight/AOK (423)388-5459 aokpromo@yahoo.com



Adam Knight

(423) 388-5459



www.aokpromotionandproduction.com



