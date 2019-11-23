Rose State Recognizes Outstanding Oklahoma Educators

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rose State College Press Release

Eleven local educators were recognized Tuesday evening during the eighteenth annual Golden Apple Awards at Rose State College. The Golden Apple Awards allow current Rose State College students the opportunity to submit an essay that highlights a former K-12 educator. Over ninety essay nominations were received this year, with a team of individuals from various departments at Rose State evaluating each nomination. The stories shared demonstrate the significant impact of these educators.

“What’s really cool about the Golden Apples is we ask our students to reflect on a teacher,” said Lance Newbold, Vice President of Student Affairs at Rose State College. “Some of the stories we hear are incredible, and for some of these teachers, this will be an amazing evening.”



"We're not looking for a perfect essay when looking through the nominations," said Newbold. "We're looking for the best story."



The stories that were shared demonstrated the significant impact of these educators. One student shared the story of his lifelong battle with dyslexia, and how a special teacher supported and helped him overcome this challenge and see it as a strength. Another shared of her homeschool education tragically cut short, and the impact of the woman who volunteered to continue homeschooling her and her siblings.



“I bring my extra box of Kleenex each year,” said Newbold. “These teachers are out there making a difference in these young people’s lives, and it’s really rewarding to see them be recognized.”



Recipients of the 2019 Golden Apple Awards include, Barbara Bayless of James Griffith Intermediate School, Heath Dale Kufahl of Christian Heritage Academy, Thomas Harris of Midwest City High School, Joe Hughes of Harding Charter Preparatory School, Charita Hunt of Barnes Elementary, David Koehn of Edmond Memorial High School, Nanette Miller, a Homeschool Educator, Carrie Milligan of Harrah High School, Tyler Schilly of Mount St. Mary Catholic High School, Samantha Sy of Northwest Classen High School, and Ranell Zurmehly of Carl Albert High School.



