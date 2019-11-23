Religion Communicators Council Nashville Sees Community Building Project at Glencliff United Methodist Church

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter. Nashville, TN, November 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.The November meeting was held at Glencliff United Methodist Church, where RCC members received a tour and heard about the tiny homes project to help the homeless community.Just over two years ago, Mayor David Briley joined Glencliff United Methodist Church and Open Table Nashville for the groundbreaking of the tiny home village which would help the least of these have a transitional place to live to break the cycle of homelessness. Now, RCC members were able to see the progress that has been made in the Glencliff community.“We are excited for all that they are doing for the community,” says Julie Brinker, Communications Coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter. Contact Information Religion Communicators Council

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



