Religion News
Stay true to news about organized religions, multi-faith events, spirituality and the concept of faith. Includes information about services, books, movies and religious leaders.
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families. - July 10, 2026 - Faith Family Church
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Reverend Ronald Buford Honored as a Professional Business Leader for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Ronald Buford of Sunnyvale, California, has been honored as a Professional Business Leader for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in religious outreach and social justice. Abut Reverend Ronald Buford Reverend Ronald Buford serves as pastor of... - June 17, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Pastor Reeves Studio Launches Free Bible Study Resource for Individuals, Churches, and Ministries Worldwide
Pastor Reeves Studio has released a growing library of free Bible study lessons designed for individuals, small groups, churches, and ministries. Available on Substack and Medium, each lesson functions as a complete, structured study or one-hour class. Future plans include 12-lesson workbooks and themed collections, while maintaining free access to core content. - June 02, 2026 - Pastor Reeves Studio
Award-Winning Author Constance André Announces the Release of "Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed"
Has pain held you back? Your body is speaking—will you listen? In this raw and moving memoir of redemption, a courageous pursuit of healing leads to triumph over what once felt impossible. When God revealed the hidden roots of Constance’s pain, her heart awakened to the transformative power of surrender. With resilience and courage, she faced her fears, embraced the discomfort of growth, and discovered the beauty of vulnerability as she stepped fully into her authentic, God-given self. - May 19, 2026 - Constance André
Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces Nate Harkness as New President
he Board of Directors of the Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Harkness as the organization’s next President, effective March 31, 2026. This appointment follows a prayerful and comprehensive search process aimed at ensuring the continued... - May 09, 2026 - Worldwide Discipleship Association
Riso Books Announces the Release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, the First Bilingual Children’s Book on the Life of Queen Saint Isabel
Riso Books announces "Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas," a beautifully illustrated bilingual Portuguese-English children’s book that introduces young readers to Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal. The story celebrates her legacy of kindness, faith, generosity, and peacemaking, while sharing the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses. - May 03, 2026 - Riso Books
New Memoir “Journey Through the Valley” Invites Readers to Redefine Success, Faith, and What It Means to Truly Live
“Journey Through the Valley” by David Brenner is a deeply personal memoir about faith, burnout, and redefining success. Drawing from his experience as a C-level executive of a company valued at over $1B, Brenner explores how true transformation happens not through achievement, but through surrender. This powerful literary debut invites readers to slow down, reflect, and rediscover purpose beyond productivity. - March 24, 2026 - Bublish
BibleWithLife Introduces Cinematic Sermon Media to Help Churches Bring Scripture to Life
BibleWithLife, a rapidly growing Christian media platform reaching millions of believers online, today announced the launch of its Cinematic Sermon Media initiative, designed to help churches and pastors present biblical messages with powerful visual storytelling. In a time when digital media... - March 16, 2026 - BibleWithLife
A Miracle, a Torah, a Scribe, and a Night Dallas Will Never Forget Hosted by Chabad of Dallas
On March 22, 2026, the Winspear Opera House in Dallas hosts a historic evening featuring celebrated Jewish artist Avraham Fried — and the live on-stage completion of The Torah of the Children of Dallas by a Torah scribe. Inspired by the miraculous recovery of Rabbi Mendy Zajac's infant son, Chaim Meir, this community concert welcomes all backgrounds. Proceeds support Chaim Meir's medical care. VIP reception at 1PM. Tickets at www.dallasfried.com. - March 12, 2026 - Chabad of Dallas
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Reverend Ronald Buford Recognized as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Ronald Buford of Sunnyvale, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in religious outreach and social justice. This is the second time he has received this honor, as he was named a VIP for 2024 as well. About Reverend... - March 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Book from the Oaklea Press Explores Evidence for Reincarnation from a Christian's Perspective
“Life Goes On,” a book written by a practicing Christian, presents evidence based on documented case histories that consciousness may continue after death. - February 09, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Dr. Linda F. Pomerlee Honored as a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Linda F. Pomerlee of Mountain Home, Idaho, has been recognized as a VIP for Winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Dr. Pomerlee... - February 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rob Diamond’s Feature Film Gabriella with James Gault to Premiere as Opening Night Film for ZIFF’s 25th Anniversary in Orem, Utah
Award-winning filmmaker Rob Diamond will debut his newest feature film, Gabriella, as the Opening Night Premiere of the 25th Anniversary ZIFF Film Festival in Orem, Utah. The special opening night presentation will kick off the festival’s milestone year, celebrating 25 years of independent... - January 27, 2026 - James Gault, Actor
Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit. - January 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Evangelist Uche Christian Storms Lira – Omito with Massive New Year’s Gospel Crusade
Evangelist Uche Christian led a powerful three-day New Year’s Gospel Crusade in Lira’s Omito area, drawing large crowds and widespread community participation from December 29 through 31 at the Omito Primary School Ground. According to the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Shepherd... - January 08, 2026 - Onyx Evangelistic Association
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
Georgia’s Faith Leaders Honor Champions of New State Law Securing Death Penalty Protections for the Intellectually Disabled
The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center announces its 2025 Legislator and Advocate of the Year honorees, recognizing the champions behind the Georgia death penalty reform bill enacted this year aimed at ensuring that no person with an intellectual disability is subject to the death penalty in the State of Georgia. - December 11, 2025 - GIPPC
Dorene Lewis Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. About Dorene Lewis Dorene... - December 09, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Bob Dudley Named a Professional of the Year for 2025 in Higher Education by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Bob Dudley of Orlando, Florida, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 in higher education by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his notable accomplishments and ongoing commitment to the field of education. About Bob Dudley As president of Wise Bible College, Dr. Bob Dudley is... - December 04, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
New Multi-Language Book "Heaven 7.0" Unveils a Bold Look at the Future of Heaven, Faith, Revelation, and Technology
Heaven 7.0 is a heaven-breaking exploration of the rapidly expanding intersection between spiritual revelation and accelerating human AI knowledge. Drawing from Scripture, personal encounters, global testimonies, and modern technological metaphors, author Michael L. Mathews unveils a compelling concept: humanity is living in an era where heaven’s realities are increasingly visible, accessible, and transformative. The Kingdom of God will always outpace technology, but will you see and believe it? - November 29, 2025 - Heaven 7.0
New Atlantic Completes Historic Renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church and Campus
New Atlantic is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church, a cherished historic landmark in Winston-Salem. This project reflects our commitment to preserving architectural heritage while enhancing functionality for future generations. The... - November 26, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
TIUA Launches National Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to Empower Returning Citizens and Strengthen Families Through Faith and Education
TIUA launches a national Christ-centered Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to restore families, empower returning citizens, and strengthen communities through faith, education, chaplaincy training, and leadership development. This movement provides pathways for healing, economic stability, and spiritual transformation for individuals and families impacted by incarceration. - November 23, 2025 - Trinity International University of Ambassadors / TIUA School of Business
CSOC UT Austin Welcomes Community to Special Seminar: Nov. 13
When life gets hard, faith gets real. Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore how trials in our lives deepen our trust in God and make faith a living experience. - November 11, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
New Book from Oaklea Achieves “Number One New Release in Evolution” Status on Amazon
A book entitled “Who You Are and Why You’re Here” published on Oct 24, 2025 has reached the coveted status of being named the “Number One New Release in Evolution” on Amazon. The book reveals research findings by the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOP) at UVa as well as the results of quantum physics experiments and consciousness research by a number of scientific researchers in an effort to support a new theory of the origin and evolution of life. - October 30, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
CSOC UT Austin Hosting Special Seminar on Faith, October 23
How does faith function in Christian experience? Just as we use our five senses to contact and experience the physical world, faith is the means by which we receive and know God. - October 22, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
Thomasville Filmmaker Wraps Faith-Based Short Film "Progenitor" at Liam’s Restaurant
Thomasville-based Copeland Road Entertainment has completed production on its new short film Progenitor, a modern faith-based parable filmed at Liam’s Restaurant in downtown Thomasville. The film explores redemption and spiritual reflection while highlighting the local community and Georgia filmmaking talent. - October 07, 2025 - Copeland Road Entertainment
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace." - September 30, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
Vocabulous US Brings Gamified Learning to Religious Education Market
Vocabulous US, creator of the Word of the Day app, brings gamified learning to Scripture study with Biblegram, a cryptogram puzzle game that reveals Bible verses through brain-training challenges. - September 22, 2025 - Vocabulous US
What is Faith? CSOC Invites UT Austin Community to First CSOC Seminar of Fall 2025
Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore what it truly means to “have faith.” - September 17, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
Christian College Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence
Founded out of the homeschooling movement by Dr. Michael P. Farris, Patrick Henry College (PHC) opened 25 years ago with a promise to equip the next generation to lead the nation and shape the culture for Christ and for liberty. PHC continues to deliver on that promise. This fall, PHC welcomed the largest freshman class in its history, and has a current enrollment of nearly 450 students. Despite its youth and size, PHC has a record of success that few colleges, Christian or otherwise, can match. - September 16, 2025 - Patrick Henry College
Dorene Lewis Honored as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Lewis will be included in... - September 12, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Al-Karkari Institute Showcases Karkariya Mawlid: Thousands Unite in Dance, Devotion, and Culture
Al-Karkari Institute highlights the 2025 Mawlid celebration of the Karkariya Sufi order in Morocco, where thousands from 30+ countries gathered in devotion and harmony. Coming months after the Institute’s peace-focused conference at Sorbonne University on “AI and Peace,” the event showcased the muraqqa patchwork cloak as a living symbol of unity, reflecting Sufism’s power to inspire love, peace, and cross-cultural understanding. - September 07, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
St. Symeon Orthodox Church to Welcome Community at Its 7th Annual Food and Culture Fair on October 18
Guests can expect new and updated attractions this year, plus perennial favorites, including: A special presentation on church architecture, the ever-popular choir concert, church tours throughout the day, the full range of delicious ethnic foods and treats offered in previous years, plus a completely new Polynesian food booth, and shopping at the open-air, multi-ethnic bakery and marketplace. - August 28, 2025 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church
Victory City AZ to Launch Bold New Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 24, 2025
Victory City AZ announces the launch of its new Phoenix church on August 24, 2025. Led by Pastor Mike Honer, the church offers Spirit-led worship, dynamic teaching, and ministries for all ages. With a focus on restoration, empowerment, and spiritual activation, Victory City AZ invites the community to experience bold faith and elevated living. - August 14, 2025 - Victory City AZ
Wayne's "The Watcher" Book Speaks to the Soul
Wayne Devlin’s new book The Watcher draws influence from the late Dr Wayne Dyer who passed away a decade ago. - August 13, 2025 - Wayne Devlin
Nancian D. Hall Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nancian D. Hall, of Junction City, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Hall is featured in the... - August 12, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Historic Land Back Transfer in Los Angeles: Presbytery of San Gabriel Returns Ancestral Land to Gabrieleno Tongva Tribal Council
In a groundbreaking act of reparative justice, the Presbytery of San Gabriel has officially returned land to the San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians, led by the Gabrieleno Tongva Tribal Council under Chief Anthony Morales. This marks the first-ever land back transfer by a church in California to an... - August 04, 2025 - San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians Gabrieleno/Tongva
Faith Family Church Gears Up for Biggest Serve Day of the Year: Joining Thousands of Churches Worldwide in a Wave of Compassion
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, taking place this Saturday, July 12. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up... - July 12, 2025 - Faith Family Church
Rotated Map of Eurasia Reveals Striking Dragon Shape, Says Minister Emmanuel Solomon
Chicago-based author highlights geographic discovery and calls for public exploration. - June 20, 2025 - Emmanuel Solomon
Volunteers Gather at Scientology Church in Sacramento to Help Clean Streets in Recognition of World Environment Day
Scientologists and The Way To Happiness volunteers pass out the Way to Happiness booklets and clean up several blocks in downtown Sacramento. - June 19, 2025 - Church of Scientology of Sacramento
World & Scripts Apparel LLC Launches "Make Jesus Great Again" Cap to Spark Quiet Movement Across the South
A bold new message is making waves from Louisiana: the “Make Jesus Great Again” cap is turning heads and starting hearts. Launched by World and Scripts Apparel LLC, doing business as MJGA, this community-powered movement invites people to wear their faith proudly and spread the message — without saying a word. - June 02, 2025 - World and Scripts Apparel LLC
The God Minute Raises $331,000 During 2025 Almsgiving Initiative
The God Minute, an online prayer community headquartered in St. Louis, raised $331,000 during its 2025 Almsgiving initiative. This exceeds their goal of $248,500 to fund the expansion of DePaul Woodworking in Nairobi, Kenya, a program that gives impoverished young men and women the skills to find... - May 07, 2025 - The God Minute