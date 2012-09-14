PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Looks Back on 2019 and Plans for 2020 The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - December 07, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Holds Meeting to Recap the Year, Look Ahead The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 28, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Religion Communicators Council Nashville Sees Community Building Project at Glencliff United Methodist Church The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 23, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Church of Scientology Nashville Rings in the Holiday Season with Open Doors, Open Hearts Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond. - November 23, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

MSI Press New Release a Finalist for American Book Fest Best Books Award (Religion) MSI Press new release, "One Family: Indivisible," is a beautiful and earnest memoir that urges readers to embrace rather than fear their spiritual differences. - November 19, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Silent No More: Evangelical Pastor Speaks Out One year ago, on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2018, Rev. Stan Moody, then pastor at Columbia Street Baptist Church (CSBC) in Bangor, ME, stepped into the pulpit wearing a hoodie with the Jewish Star of David. One year later, his book, “I’ve Met the Enemy: Journey of an All-American Sinner”... - November 07, 2019 - North Wind Publishing

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

Tennessee United for Human Rights Commemorates Religious Freedom Day with Educational Seminar The Church of Scientology Nashville held a special service to observe Religious Freedom Day and educate all attendees on the importance of the day. - November 02, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Suracy Insurance Agency Announces Suracy Faith Sub-Brand Focused on Serving Religious Organizations Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Channing Church Children Trick-or-Treat at Webster Park On Sunday, October 27, 2019, children from Channing Unitarian Universalist Church in Rockland, Mass. dressed in their Halloween costumes and visited the residents at Webster Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (located across the street from the church). The kids trick-or-treated through Webster... - October 31, 2019 - Channing Unitarian Universalist Church

New Book Release by MSI Press: Introductory Lectures on Religious Philosophy MSI Press author, Amir Sabzevary, presents a collection of lectures delivered at Laney College in Oakland, CA, that addresses some of the most pressing questions about religion, philosophy, and education. - October 21, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Visit the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - October 19, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas Grand Opening of the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on Oct. 12, 2019; Commencement of weekly lectures by Mr. Javed Ahmed Ghamidi; Register at: https://bit.ly/gcil-grand-opening - October 09, 2019 - Al-Mawrid US

A Glimpse Into the Throne Room at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum One of the most articulate works of art that displays Chapters Four and Five in the Book of Revelation can be found in the stained glass window in the Chapel of the Woodland Mausoleum located at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. This program will feature Joel L. Getts TH.M, Ph.D. who will present a theological discussion of the representations depicted in the magnificent window. - October 02, 2019 - Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Westminster Presbyterian Church to Host “The Origin of the Good Book: History, Archaeology and the Bible” November 2-3 Three seminars by Georgia Southern University Professor of Religious Studies Dan Pioske to highlight the roles of archaeology, the Dead Sea Scrolls and linguistics in the formulation of the Bible. - September 24, 2019 - Westminster Presbyterian Church

Emmy Award-Winning Writer Roberta Jones’ Animator Launches on Tubi TV Animator, the independent film project from Emmy Award-winning writer Roberta Jones, Director Logan Hall and Animation Director Julian Jones has launched on Tubi TV. Filmed in Chicago, with an all-Chicago cast and crew, the film won the Best Genre category at the L.A. Independent Film Festival. Animator... - September 17, 2019 - Animator

Sound Royalties Announces New Artist Relationships Launching Latin/Pop, Hip-Hop and Gospel Projects Rap Artist/Producer D. Lynch, GRAMMY Nominees Brenda K. Starr and Ben Tankard Team Up with Entertainment Industry Finance Firm. - September 12, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Volunteer Ministers at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds Flea Market Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers offered practical help to the people of Tennessee at the monthly flea market at the fairgrounds. - September 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Church of Scientology to Host Fifth Annual Peace Day Event The Tennessee chapter of United for Human Rights (TNUHR) will have a large inter-religious, multicultural event for International Peace Day. - August 28, 2019 - United for Human Rights

Nashville Religion Communicators Council to Tour Islamic Center of Tennessee The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - August 23, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Lawsuit Against San Dimas Jehovah’s Witness Congregation Lawsuit is Part of an Expanding Series of Cases Against the Jehovah’s Witnesses Alleging Failure to Protect Children from Known Abusers - August 21, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Women's Retreat Sponsored by the YMCA of Middle TN and the Upper Room Offers a Wholistic Approach to Health and Spiritual Well-Being The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry. - August 20, 2019 - Steal Away Women

MSI Press: "Jesus is Still Passing By" Receives Pinnacle Book Achievement Award Winner in the Christian category for the Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards, "Jesus Is Still Passing By: Secrets for a Victorious Life," shines a welcome new light on the miracles of Jesus. Real-life applications are drawn from each miracle, including powerful true stories of God reaching down and touching people today in miraculous ways. Discounts available on bulk orders. - August 20, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Local Author Wins International Book Award by Teaching Young Girls Positive Affirmations Belinda N. Mays, author of “I Am, God’s Affirmations For Little Girls” receives coveted Book Excellence Award in the Children’s Religion category. - August 01, 2019 - Belinda N. Mays

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji in New York, July 20 and 21, 2019 Whether it is speaking at the United Nations or being interviewed by the New York Times, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj is no stranger to New York. On June 21 and 22, the spiritual Master was once again in New York to speak in Long Island and in Queens. The opportunity of spending even a brief weekend... - July 26, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

YouToring and St. Philip Neri Catholic School Announce Educational Partnership YouToring, a virtual reality education company that applies the excitement of virtual reality technology to middle and high school students in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics today announced a partnership with St. Philip Neri Catholic School in Chicago. The tool is... - July 25, 2019 - YouToring

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Tours New Tennessean Offices The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - July 20, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Christ Church's Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2019 A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. The 9,000-member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2019on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, founding and leading pastor of the multi-campus Christ... - July 08, 2019 - Christ Church USA

Author Publishes a New Book Entitled "A Warrior’s Quest" Author, Cynthia K. Inniss publishes her seventh book. Cynthia is a Christian themed writer who focuses on the practical application of the word of God to enable and empower her readers. According to Cynthia "this book speaks to the warrior resident in each of us and engages the reader in a quest to strengthen the inner man, as we seek to win the spiritual battle between good and evil." - July 07, 2019 - Cynthia K. Inniss

Salvatorian Named First Hispanic Rector and President at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology: Gómez Brings Cultural Sensitivity and International Experience Fr. Raúl Gómez SDS has now been appointed the president-rector of Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology (SHSST) in Franklin, WI. Gómez is not only the first Hispanic to serve as rector and president of SHSST but also the first native-born one of a major Roman Catholic seminary in the US. He will assume the duties of this position July 1. - July 01, 2019 - Society of the Divine Savior | Salvatorians

Shakespeare & Co. Booksellers Launch Award-Winning Author MernaLyn's New Book, "Today's Bible" "Today's Bible" reflects humanitarianism and reality and its essential place in today's society to help unite the great divide in this country - and the world. - June 19, 2019 - MernaLyn

WOMB, Inc. Celebrates Thirty Years of Empowering Women and Their Families at the Agape Fest Holy Convocation in Princeton, NJ Bishop Dr. Barbara E. Austin Lucas will be honored at the Bishop's Banquet by Women Organizing, Mobilizing and Building, Inc. and Agape Tabernacle International Fellowship for her visionary leadership in the Church, Community and Academy. Ticket proceeds aid the Queen Mothers' School building project in Ejisu (Ghana, West Africa) which is spearheaded by the reigning Queen Mother of Ejisu, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, II. - June 09, 2019 - Women Organizing, Mobilizing & Building, Inc.

State Winners for 2019 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter The 2019 state winners of the ninth annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in this country, were announced today. “As we enter the month and June and what is traditionally known as National Marriage... - June 07, 2019 - Worldwide Marriage Encounter

2019 Longest Married Couple Project National Winners Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in the United States, announced today the national winners of the 2019 Longest Married Couple Project. They are DW & Willie Williams of Charlotte, NC. The Williams’ were married August 17, 1937 in Newberry,... - June 05, 2019 - Worldwide Marriage Encounter

Lancaster Seminary Names Vanessa Lovelace Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Seminary The Reverend Dr. Vanessa Lovelace will join Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 1, 2019, as vice president of academic affairs and dean. - June 03, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Motown Songwriter Follows Success of “Dear Mom” with Two Powerful Christian-Accented Love Ballad Releases: "Now I See" and "Now The Real Love Begins" Native Michigander Paul Lubanski releases two additional songs worldwide today - “Now I See” and “When The Real Love Begins.” Both have been reviewed positively as "radio-ready" potential impact songs by record industry insiders and represent his 22nd and 23rd efforts... - May 31, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

New “fasting to Feed” Campaign Launches During the Month of Ramadan Humanity First USA (HFUSA), with the support of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, is launching its Fasting to Feed campaign during the final 10 days of Ramadan this year through June 6, 2019, in an effort to help Americans suffering from hunger. By fasting for over 16 hours a day during this month, all... - May 26, 2019 - Humanity First

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Systems at Holy Spirit Church & School - East Bay Church & School Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 68.6 kW DC solar system at Holy Spirit Church and an 89.6 kW DC solar system on the adjoining Holy Spirit School in Fremont, CA. - May 24, 2019 - SolarCraft

The Zalkin Law Firm Responds to California Catholic Dioceses Victims Compensation Fund Leading victim's attorney responds to California Bishops move to create a "victims compensation fund" for alleged clergy abuse victims. Victims should have legal representation before giving up their options for civil justice, according to Irwin Zalkin, San Diego based victims attorney. - May 17, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

JC Miller Pens a Wildly Compelling Tale in Faith-Based Debut Book Series "I Am Rahab: A Novel" is a profound story of sacrifice and redemption set to modern times. - May 15, 2019 - Jess, Mo' Books LLC

Nashville Church of Scientology Celebrates 34th Anniversary The Church of Scientology held its 34th anniversary soiree celebration on April 27th, 2019 with parishioners and friends. - May 11, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

BDG-CPAs Sponsors Inspirational Event at The Joe BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs

Traditional, Glatt Kosher for Passover Seder 2019 at Talia's Steakhouse, New York | Manhattan Kosher Restaurants NYC Searching for Passover Glatt Kosher Restaurants in Manhattan, New York? For over 16 years, Talia's Steakhouse has been offering prepaid Glatt Kosher lunch and dinner Seders during Passover (Pesach), Yom Tov and Shabbat. - April 15, 2019 - Talia’s Steakhouse & Bar House

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Puts Research Into Action The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - April 11, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at St. Anne Church - East Bay Church One of Many to Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 133 kW DC solar system at St. Anne Catholic Church in Byron, CA. The system is designed to provide over 90% of their annual electrical needs for the church facilities. St. Anne is reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and stabilizing energy expenses for decades to come. - April 09, 2019 - SolarCraft