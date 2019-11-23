Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge Cellular LTE Routers & Gateways

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Perle Systems Press Release

IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets.

John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems comments, “This new range of routers and gateways enables users to leverage the reliability and flexibility of cellular networking to minimize downtime, reduce service calls, and bring branch office and temporary locations online faster than any other solution.”



Imagine a small office, restaurant, retail store, kiosk, construction site, or any temporary location, that has the typical 99.5% landline availability. The 0.5% annual downtime can cost them more than $1 million. Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers, with Dual-SIM failover, can provide the primary or back-up LTE coverage for business-critical equipment to ensure customers continue to be served.



Perle IRG5000 routers are ideal as an LTE failover and out-of-band management solution.



When the wired link is down, network access can be maintained with automatic failover to LTE. There are several ways to determine with the Primary WAN is down. For example, the IRG5000 Health Monitoring function will ping a destination IP through the primary route. If there is no response, the IRG5000 router will initiate a direct connection using the back-up LTE route. The IRG5000 can be configured for numerous conditions to automatically trigger a failover.



Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers also have more extensive protocol routing support than any other LTE Router in its class. With RIP, OSPF, BGP-4, IPv4, IPv6, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and DHCP, any IRG5000 router can be easily deployed in hierarchical or large mesh network structures to operate as a router or gateway.



An integrated zone-based policy firewall, 2 Factor Authentication, and remote authentication (RADIUS, TACACS+) management, ensures IRG5000 Routers integrate seamlessly with enterprise-grade systems to control access to devices in the field and protect inside networks from unauthorized users.



With 16 concurrent VPN sessions and 3DES encryption, Perle IRG5000 routers ensure data privacy and secure communications to multiple back-end systems. And, end-to-end protection of the software upgrade process protects devices against unwanted malware.



These advanced routing and security features make IRG5000 LTE Routers ideal as a primary router solution.



For pop-up stores or branch locations, IRG5500 Routers with Dual-band Wi-Fi, are an easy to install "all-in-one" solution. This single box will function as an LTE Router, two-port or four-port 10/100/1000 Ethernet Switch, and Wi-Fi Access Point that allows up to 128 clients to work simultaneously.



The relatively low cost of LTE for business continuity means a greater return on investment and scalability for multiple locations that have limited IT resources. By deploying Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers, businesses will have on-demand network connectivity that is quick to set-up, simple to manage and ensures maximum uptime.



Find out more about Perle IRG5000 LTE Routers & Gateways.



