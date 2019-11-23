SurchX and Mode Effect Partner to Bring Surcharging Solution to WooCommerce

Press Releases SurchX Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, November 23, 2019 --(



“We will do whatever it takes to make our merchants more successful,” said Cody Landefeld, co-founder of ModeEffect, “and we think SurchX will significantly improve their net margins.”



Why SurchX is important to merchants: Credit card processing fees have long been a major pain point for merchants, especially midmarket and enterprise merchants. SurchX, which requires no out-of-pocket costs from merchants, works with any merchant processor’s terms, including interchange plus pricing, is platform agnostic and does not require a change in merchant workflow.



“Our promise is to take the compliance risk out of surcharging,” said Robert Maynard, founder of SurchX. “Our positive reception from enterprise and mid-market merchants makes this a natural partnership for us. We’re proud to bring the power of SurchX to WooCommerce merchants, helping them turn customer interactions into opportunities to improve margins.”



About SurchX

SurchX is changing the profit game for retailers in the United States. We get every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by up to 30%. Overnight. For free. Powered by proprietary technology, the company’s free surcharging software uses a sophisticated algorithm to empower merchants to recover losses from interchange fees and boost their bottom lines. SurchX identifies card type and jurisdiction rules and then calculates the associated fees. With this information, SurchX seamlessly adds the transaction cost to the customer’s invoice in a fraction of a second. There is no material impact on conversion, no PCI compliance is necessary, and legal compliance with state and federal regulations is guaranteed.



About ModeEffect

Mode Effect was founded in 2010 by Cody and Raquel Landefeld. After almost a decade in the website design industry, the company moved to focus solely on providing solutions in WordPress and leveraging the strength of the world’s most useful content management system to help grow the businesses Mode Effect serves. World class web designers and developers, copywriters, web optimization experts and web strategists help clients transform their WordPress businesses.



Francine Hardaway

1-602-910-5622



surchx.com



