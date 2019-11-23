Church of Scientology Nashville Rings in the Holiday Season with Open Doors, Open Hearts

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond.

Nashville, TN, November 23, 2019 --(



Pastor of the Nashville Church, Rev. Brian Fesler, says, “Our church captures the spirit of the holidays. We bring people together to celebrate and plan the year ahead, and everyone is welcome here throughout the season.”



The Nashville church hosts an annual potluck for Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as other community events including holiday shows and festivities, the annual Human Rights Day celebration, open houses and other community get-togethers.



Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard honored the great religious leaders of the past for the wisdom they brought to the world, writing that Scientology shares “the goals set for Man by Christ, which are wisdom, good health and immortality.” It is in this spirit that Scientologists celebrate the holiday season, whether they observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or any other religious or cultural tradition.



The Church annually celebrates New Year’s Eve with a large-scale event that all parishioners and members of the community are invited to attend. It is at this event that the church reviews the accomplishments for the year and sets the course for the year to come. This year’s event will be all the more special as we usher in a new decade for 2020.



This past decade has seen explosive expansion for the religion, with over 70 new Churches of Scientology in global cities - from Orlando to Perth, Dublin to Detroit and Kansas City to Johannesburg. More Church openings are planned in the next 12 months for cities across North America, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom. This decade further saw the inauguration of the Church’s global communications headquarters, Scientology Media Productions. The studio subsequently launched its own television channel, broadcasting in 17 languages across 24 time zones: Scientology Network - available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and streaming online at scientology.tv.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



