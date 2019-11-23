Good News: a Panel of TGF-Beta and TGF-Beta Receptor Antibodies is Created by Abbomax

Press Releases AbboMax, Inc. Press Release

TGF-β regulates multiple biological processes, including embryonic development, adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, wound healing, and inflammation. Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. AbboMax created a panel of TGF-β and TGF-β receptors antibodies. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, for many years in California.

Transforming growth factor (TGF) superfamily is a large group of structurally related cell regulatory proteins. TGF-β, an evolutionarily conserved pleiotropic polypeptide, regulates multiple biological processes, including adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, inflammation, wound healing, and embryonic development. TGF-β is involved in activating a number of signal pathways, including the SMAD family of transcription factors that regulate gene expression. SMAD2 and SMAD3 are downstream proteins in the TGF-β signaling pathway that translocate signals from the cell membrane to the nucleus, bind DNA, and control the expression of target genes.



Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. TGF-β signal through a highly restricted subset of receptors known as TGF-β receptors, a family of serine/threonine kinase receptors. Three types of TGF-β family receptors, type I, type II, and type III, can be distinguished by their structural and functional properties. TGF-β binds with high affinity to its receptor type II, a transmembrane protein with a cytoplasmic serine/threonine kinase domain, to form a dynamic dimer with phosphorylation in the cytoplasmic Ser/Thr residuals which cause its kinase activity and association with another TGF beta-binding protein, the type I receptor, to signal growth inhibition and early gene responses. Receptors I and II associate as interdependent components of a heteromeric complex: receptor I requires receptor II to bind TGF-β, and receptor II requires receptor I to signal.



A panel of TGF-β and TGF-β Receptor antibodies:



Anti-TGF beta

Anti-TGF beta 1

Anti-TGF beta 2

Anti-TGF beta R1 (Anti-TGFBR 1)

Anti-TGF beta Receptor II (Anti-TGFBR II)

Anti-TGF beta Receptor III (Anti-TGFBR III)

Anti-TGFBR 1 (nonphospho)

Anti-TGFBR. 1 (phospho) (pS187, 189, and 191)

Anti-TGFBR 1 (pS165)



