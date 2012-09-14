PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Good News: a Panel of TGF-Beta and TGF-Beta Receptor Antibodies is Created by Abbomax TGF-β regulates multiple biological processes, including embryonic development, adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, wound healing, and inflammation. Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. AbboMax created a panel of TGF-β and TGF-β receptors antibodies. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, for many years in California. - November 23, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

AT-1501, a Drug Discovered at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Completes Phase I Trials The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS, is pleased to share that AT-1501, a drug discovered and developed in the ALS TDI lab, has successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Anelixis... - November 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

SMi’s 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 2020 – Speakers Announced SMi Reports: the agenda and speaker overview of the upcoming SMi 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 2020, in London is now available to view. - November 07, 2019 - SMi Group

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

NuvOx Pharma US Patent Issuance - Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic NuvOx Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing NanO2TM emulsion for oxygen delivery today announced the issuance of US Patent 10,456,468 – Fractionated Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic. NanO2TM emulsion is designed to increase tumor oxygen levels... - November 03, 2019 - NuvOx Pharma

Varicose Veins Doctors Now Offers Non-Intrusive Varicose Vein Treatments Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Alicia Kali, Founder and CEO of Pancea Biomed and Purpose DRVN Joins the Ultimate Sports Network for Part Two of Their Concussion Discussion Continuing the concussion discussion with Alicia Kali, CEO of Panacea Biomed and Purpose DRVN, and Ultimate Sports Networks' host Frank Gordon. - October 18, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for CALEX® Cap Fecal Calprotectin Extraction Device BÜHLMANN CALEX® Cap, a single use tube intended for the preparation of human stool samples to be used with the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - September 25, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Cayman Awarded 1.5 Million Dollar SBIR Grant The NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal & Skin Diseases (NIAMS) has awarded Cayman Chemical with a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop its patented small molecule bone repair agent KMN-159. - September 25, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

A Year After the Launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana; Medical Devices, Pharma Industries in India Expected to Benefit Substantially: Whitepaper by Nexdigm (SKP) In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group

CloudLIMS’ New Training Module Continues Commitment to Supporting ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation CloudLIMS releases a new training module continues commitment to supporting ISO 17025 ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. - September 20, 2019 - CloudLIMS

Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Volasertib Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc (“Oncoheroes”) and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (“Boehringer Ingelheim”) have signed a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement for volasertib, an investigational anti-cancer compound that was originally discovered and developed by Boehringer... - September 19, 2019 - Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc.

DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant® Technology for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation, (for Active Folding) for Complex Therapeutic Protein Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is pleased to announce that its proprietary technology, Cytofold StructQuant®, is established for the high-level expression of homogeneously folded disulfide bond containing proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli. The technology offers all cost benefits of expression... - September 10, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

RapidBac™Vet Combating Antimicrobial Resistance in Veterinary Care RapidBac™Vet is a 17-minute, in-house test for bacteria in urine. For use on both dogs and cats. RapidBac™Vet has been validated in clinical studies comparing RapidBac™Vet test results to gold-standard urine culture with >97% accuracy at one-third the cost of a urine culture. - August 29, 2019 - RapidBac™Vet

ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Arteric Named a Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agency by MM&M Latest accolade follows a year of 30% revenue growth and thought leadership. - August 09, 2019 - Arteric

Thrombolex, Inc. Announces First Patient Enrolled in Early Feasibility & Safety Study Using the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for Pulmonary Embolism Thrombolex, Inc. today announced the enrollment of the first patient in their Early Feasibility and Safety Study, investigating the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of submassive pulmonary embolism (PE). The device was designed to quickly and safely dissolve thrombus and restore... - July 29, 2019 - Thrombolex, Inc.

Hedgepath, LLC Files Lawsuit Alleging Self-Dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Its Controlling Stockholder Lawsuit alleges self-dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by its controlling stockholder, an indirect subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. with estimated damages exceeding $800,000,000. - July 23, 2019 - Hedgepath LLC

Rubix LS Enters Into an Agreement to Support Infectious Disease Data Research Rubix LS will collaborate with the United Nations, Global Health Policy Advocates and many more on an opportunity to collect data geared with leaping toward prevention of infectious diseases. - July 20, 2019 - Rubix LS

Current and Future Freeze-Drying Technologies and Methods Optima to host post-conference workshop at Lyophilization USA. - July 07, 2019 - SMi Group

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Listening Summit Tigerlily Foundation is leading the charge to make an impact on MBC related concerns and young women of color, by hosting the first ever Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Listening Summit on March 20, 2019. This unique forum gave young women of color a platform that was different from the norm - they voiced their needs as the experts, while industry, healthcare and policymakers listened. - June 28, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for Its fCAL® turbo Automated, Random Access Calprotectin Test BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, an in vitro diagnostic assay intended for the quantitation of calprotectin in human stool, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - June 27, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Virtus Group, LLC Announces Partnership with Betts Consulting Virtus Group, LLC announces its partnership with Betts Consulting. The resulting alliance offers 40 years of experience in Pre-Clinical, as well as Phases I-IV of Clinical Development Services. Adding expertise in the CMC, CMC Regulatory Affairs, Project Management, and Finished Products area. - June 27, 2019 - Virtus Group, LLC

BioSource Cultures and Flavors is Now 100 % Owned by Suresh Family BioSource Cultures & Flavors, a primary manufacturer of lactic cultures and flavors located in Muskego, Wisconsin, has recently been purchased in 100% equity by its President and Founder, Dr. Narayan Suresh. - June 25, 2019 - BioSource Cultures and Flavors

Hans Kaspersetz Shares Arteric's Approaches to Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Marketing at Digital Pharma West Two Case Studies Illustrate the Impact of AI on Accelerating Business, and the Insights That Result - June 23, 2019 - Arteric

Multiplex ELISAs Offer Powerful Profiling Capabilities Cayman now offers multiplex immunoassay technology powered by Quansys Biosciences. This line of fully quantitative Q-Plex™ multiplex ELISAs and chemiluminescent Q-View™ imagers provides a highly sensitive means to simultaneously measure multiple markers using a single sample. “Adding... - June 22, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

Orangetheory Fitness and Augie’s Quest Collaboration Funds Innovative Research at the ALS Therapy Development This past May over 1,100 members of Orangetheory Fitness ran, rowed, and lifted, earning “splat points,” which they turned into $4.5 million in donations for Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS. With this donation Augie’s Quest is supporting non-profit biotech, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), to fast track cure-driven drugs for ALS. - June 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

The OMEGATOF, a Fully Integrated Benchtop Spectrometer Instrument for High-Mass MALDI Applications with the Power of CovalX Technology Inside CovalX has partnered with Shimadzu Scientific Instruments to offer the OMEGATOF, an integrated MALDI solution for ultra high-mass detection. With a focus on the detection of large molecules, including biotherapeutics, protein complexes, aggregates, and antibody-antigen interactions in a benchtop footprint... - June 13, 2019 - CovalX