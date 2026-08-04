Biotechnology News
Cutting edge news about companies engaged in the research and development of new drugs, medical devices and procedures as well as research, books and information on FDA approvals, patents and awards. Biotechnology news highlights the use of biological processes, organisms or systems to manufacture products that improve the quality of life.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
O∆K Names Mareham Yacoub 2026 National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Mareham Yacoub Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 30, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Parvus Therapeutics Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Trial of PVT401 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
PVT401, a peptide-MHC nanomedicine, is the second Parvus drug candidate to enter clinical trials. - April 30, 2026 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Aldevron Named 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy Category
Aldevron has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category. The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback. - April 14, 2026 - Aldevron
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
PRISM ALS: New Stem Cell Models Could Transform Research Into Treatments for MND/ALS
PRISM ALS is a new global initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of effective treatments for ALS/MND by improving access to specially grown, patient-derived stem cell models that better reflect the biological diversity of the disease. - March 31, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
AkrivisBio Inc., a New and Original Manufacturer of Metabolic Assay Kits
AkrivisBio is a provider of assay kits for the life science and biotechnology industries. AkrivisBio products include a variety of chemical, biochemical and enzyme activity assays as well as cell proliferation and toxicity assays, sample isolation and preparation kits, and staining kts. The kits... - March 29, 2026 - AkrivisBio
SignaBlok Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for a First-in-Class TREM-1 Peptide Inhibitor for the Treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity
SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering novel, first-in-class peptide therapies for multiple inflammation-associated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the Company’s TREM-1 peptide... - March 27, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology
Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing... - March 19, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders. - March 16, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
RX Japan's INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Releases Conference Program Featuring 320 Sessions Across Manufacturing, Quality, CMC, and Digital Transformation
The full conference program for INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, Japan’s largest pharma and biotech gathering has been officially published ahead of the event taking place May 20 (Wed)–22 (Fri), 2026 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, bringing together an expected 950 exhibitors and 35,000... - March 16, 2026 - RX
Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells. - March 10, 2026 - Hemanext
POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the... - March 05, 2026 - POM Health Systems
Interphex Week Tokyo to Expand Its 2026 Showcase as Japan’s Largest Pharma and Biotech Gathering
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, one of Japan’s largest and most influential trade shows for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, is set to return May 20–22 at Makuhari Messe with an expanded showcase expected to surpass its 2025 performance and deliver a more dynamic experience for... - February 26, 2026 - RX
Shane Ray Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Shane Ray to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext from Andy Dunham. Shane will also retain his role as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the global commercial strategy and sales team while Andy will remain on the Executive Leadership Team as Hemanext’s Chief Scientific Officer. - February 24, 2026 - Hemanext
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO. - January 13, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
AlloDx Unveils SuperNAT Platform: Breakthrough in Nephrin Antibody Detection for Podocyte Disease
The SuperNAT platform demonstrates 48.6% higher sensitivity than conventional ELISA, with its clinical validation data accepted for poster at ASN Kidney Week 2025. - December 25, 2025 - AlloDx
Creative BioMart Enhances Host Cell Protein Mitigation Service to Strengthen Biotherapeutic Quality
Creative BioMart, a leading biotechnology company specializing in protein and biopharmaceutical solutions, has announced an enhancement to its host cell protein service. The upgraded offering introduces a more integrated and data-driven approach to identifying, quantifying, and reducing host cell... - December 11, 2025 - Creative BioMart
iFyber Expands Analytical Capabilities with Launch of Advanced LC-MS Services
iFyber has expanded its LC-MS analytical capabilities with advanced Orbitrap and UHPLC technology and the addition of industry experts Gary Schultz, PhD, and Brian Hoffman. The enhanced platform boosts sensitivity and analytical depth, supporting proteomics, metabolomics, E&L, and contaminant testing, strengthening iFyber’s mission to deliver high-quality, decision-driving preclinical insights. - December 10, 2025 - iFyber
A Book from Oaklea Proposes a Theory of Human Life and Existence Based on the Author's Interpretation of Information from Multiple Sources Including Elon Musk's Grok 4
The author of a new book draws on publicly available scientific material—including work from members of The Royal Society and studies conducted by the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, as well as other sources—to develop the theory of human life and existence that he proposes. - December 01, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
Parvus Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1 Results for Lead Autoimmune Treg Therapy, PVT201
PVT201 demonstrated favorable safety, predictable pharmacokinetics, and on-target pharmacodynamic activity in first-in-human study. - November 12, 2025 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Board of Directors
Alera Bio, a Chicago-based biotech developing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, announced its inaugural Board of Directors. The board includes leaders in biopharma, clinical practice, and finance, such as Stephen Hill, Mark Prygocki, Renny Griffith, and Cassius Coleman. Their combined expertise will guide Alera Bio as it advances AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, an FDA-designated Rare Pediatric Disease therapy. - November 11, 2025 - Alera Bio
MVT Reports Breakthrough Preclinical Results for MVT‑101 in DVT Model
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced the publication of compelling preclinical data demonstrating that its proprietary phase‑shift microbubble platform, MVT‑101 (Solv), significantly enhances sonothrombolysis in a clinically relevant porcine model of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The study appears in the peer‑reviewed journal Nanotheranostics (Vol. 9, Issue 3, 2025). - November 04, 2025 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
CloudLIMS Adds a CAPA Management Module to Its LIMS to Elevate Labs’ Operational Quality and Compliance
CloudLIMS introduces a new CAPA Management Module to its LIMS, enabling labs to report, track, document, & resolve non-conformances, & uphold quality standards. - October 30, 2025 - CloudLIMS
Thrombolex RAPID-PE Interim Analysis
THROMBOLEX™, Inc. presented the prespecified interim analysis from the first 50 patients in RAPID-PE during an Innovation Session at TCT, in San Francisco. - October 28, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. Signs MOU with Capital Trust Group for USD 30 Million Equity Investment via an earn-out mechanism and Future Strategic Cooperation
Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN), La Palma, CA, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation CD47-blockade therapies, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG), a New Zealand-based investment... - October 27, 2025 - Liminatus Pharma, Inc
Precision Antibody to Present Expertise in High-Quality Biomarker Antibodies at the World ADC Conference 2025
Precision Antibody will showcase its biomarker antibody expertise at the World ADC Conference 2025 in San Diego, highlighting its role in advancing ADC and cancer biomarker research through high-quality monoclonal antibody development. - October 25, 2025 - Precision Antibody
Immundiagnostik, Inc. Partners With Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. to Offer Chemiluminescent Solutions
A new partnership between Immundiagnostik, Inc. and Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. expands access to innovative solutions, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for clinical and research labs. - October 22, 2025 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.
New Study Shows Self-Guided Online Exercise Program Significantly Improves Strength and Reduces Fall Risk in Midlife and Older Women
A new study to be presented at The Menopause Society (TMS) 2025 Annual Meeting by Osteoboost Health shows that a self-guided, online exercise program led to rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in leg strength and endurance — key factors in reducing fall risk — in women ages 40... - October 21, 2025 - Osteoboost Health
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Precision Antibody to Showcase High-Affinity, Epitope-Rich, and Fully Functional Antibody Capabilities at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025
Precision Antibody will showcase its high-affinity, epitope-rich, and fully functional antibody development technologies at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025 in Kyoto, highlighting innovations that accelerate discovery and therapeutic antibody programs worldwide. - October 15, 2025 - Precision Antibody
Precision Antibody to Showcase Fully Human Monoclonal Antibody Development at the 19th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in San Francisco
Precision Antibody will present its fully human monoclonal antibody development platform at the 19th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit, highlighting rapid, royalty-free antibody solutions advancing cancer research and drug discovery. - October 14, 2025 - Precision Antibody
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
Richard Spontak Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Academics and Research
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Dr. Richard Spontak (Pennsylvania State University) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Academics and Research recipient. A renowned chemical engineer, Spontak is recognized for groundbreaking research, international collaboration, and mentoring future scholars—demonstrating how academic excellence and ethical leadership can advance knowledge and benefit society. - October 01, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated DNA-to-GMP CDMO Platform in Québec
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated Microbial CDMO Platform from DNA Design to GMP Release Aquaterra Biotech announced an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform that advances microbial and recombinant programs from DNA design to GMP release and logistics. Headquartered... - September 30, 2025 - Aquaterra Biotech
The FOXG1 Research Foundation Announces FDA Award of Orphan Drug Designation for FRF-001 Gene Therapy, Following Rare Pediatric Disease Designation
The FOXG1 Research Foundation announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations to FRF-001, its gene therapy for FOXG1 syndrome. FRF-001 marks a historic first: a parent-led foundation sponsoring its own international, multi-site clinical trial. - September 29, 2025 - FOXG1 Research Foundation