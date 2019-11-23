Press Releases Trillium Capital Resources Press Release

Receive press releases from Trillium Capital Resources: By Email RSS Feeds: Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $46,508,000 in Debt Financing; Average Rate is 3.28% with Average Term of 12 Years

Trillium Capital Resources Arranges the Funding for Four Multifamily Complexes and a Walgreens in Columbus, Georgia plus a Multifamily Complex in Pensacola, Florida Totaling $46,508,000.

Columbus, GA, November 23, 2019 --(



The remaining multifamily complex, located in Pensacola, FL, was funded by a regional bank that utilizes FHLB advance rates, and was priced at an incredibly low 3.15% for 10 years.



Trillium Capital Resources is a commercial real estate loan originator and alliance partner with various select life companies, agency lenders as well as CMBS lenders. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Trillium serves the southeast market with offices located in Jacksonville, Florida and McDonough, Georgia.



If you would like more information, please call Scott Taccati at 706-615-3030/706-221-7464 or Brent Shryock at 904-329-7266. Columbus, GA, November 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Trillium Capital Resources is pleased to announce the recent funding of 5 apartment complexes and Walgreens totaling to $46,508,000. A life company financed four of the apartment complexes and Walgreens. This loan package, which is cross collateralized amongst the 4 complexes and Walgreens totaled to $19,658,850. This loan package was executed at 3.40% interest, fixed and amortized over 15 years. The Walgreens funding was priced at 3.65%, fixed and amortized over 15 years. These properties are located in Columbus, Georgia.The remaining multifamily complex, located in Pensacola, FL, was funded by a regional bank that utilizes FHLB advance rates, and was priced at an incredibly low 3.15% for 10 years.Trillium Capital Resources is a commercial real estate loan originator and alliance partner with various select life companies, agency lenders as well as CMBS lenders. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Trillium serves the southeast market with offices located in Jacksonville, Florida and McDonough, Georgia.If you would like more information, please call Scott Taccati at 706-615-3030/706-221-7464 or Brent Shryock at 904-329-7266. Contact Information Trillium Capital Resources

Scott Taccati

706-221-7464



www.trillium-capital.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Trillium Capital Resources