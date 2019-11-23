NJ-Founded Speak2 Software Chosen to Participate in Newark Venture Partners’ Labs Program

Press Releases Speak2 Software Press Release

Morganville, NJ, November 23, 2019 --(



"We are honored and very excited to have been selected for the seventh class of the NVP Labs program," said Matt Smith, CEO of Speak2 Software. "Ten thousand people turn 65 every day and our mission has always been to empower and improve the lives of our aging population through Voice technology. We look forward to working closely with the partnering companies to implement this important technology on a larger scale."



A total of 7 companies were chosen by the panel of participating brands. As part of the program Speak2, along with the other companies chosen, will participate in a twelve-week curriculum in Newark, including mentorship and business development opportunities with corporate partners, coworking space, as well as funding.



About Speak2 Software

Speak2 provides a full-service senior-care focused solution in the market that leverages voice command, smart technology and cloud. By enabling seniors to make requests to their caregivers via voice and introducing the many features of voice/smart speaker technology, we enrich the well-being of the aging population by improving care, lowering costs, and increasing engagement. For communities, Speak2 drives better behavior, more efficient management of staff resources and increases the engagement of Seniors. For more information, please visit www.speak2software.com.

